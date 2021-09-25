English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City641112113
Liverpool541012113
Chelsea641112213
Man United641113513
Brighton54017412
Everton531110710
Aston Villa63129710
Tottenham5302369
West Ham52211178
Brentford5221528
Watford5203686
Leicester5203586
Arsenal5203296
Crystal Palace5122585
Southampton5041464
Wolverhampton5104253
Leeds50325123
Newcastle50236132
Burnley5014391
Norwich50052140

Friday, Sept. 17

Newcastle 1, Leeds 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2

Burnley 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 0, Southampton 0

Norwich 1, Watford 3

Aston Villa 3, Everton 0

Sunday, Sept. 19

Brighton 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Man United 2

Tottenham 0, Chelsea 3

Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea 0, Man City 1

Man United 0, Aston Villa 1

Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
West Brom954016819
Coventry961212619
Bournemouth853014618
Fulham851218716
Stoke8422111014
Blackburn834111813
Huddersfield8413131113
Reading9414161813
QPR9333171412
Bristol City833210912
Cardiff832311911
Birmingham8323101011
Luton Town8242121410
Sheffield United823312129
Preston82339119
Middlesbrough92349119
Millwall81528108
Barnsley8152698
Blackpool82247128
Swansea81437117
Peterborough921610207
Hull81255125
Nottingham Forest81167124
Derby824267-2

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hull 1, Sheffield United 3

Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1

Derby 2, Stoke 1

Fulham 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Luton Town 3, Swansea 3

Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2

Millwall 1, Coventry 1

Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0

Preston 1, West Brom 1

QPR 1, Bristol City 2

Friday, Sept. 24

Coventry 3, Peterborough 0

West Brom 2, QPR 1

Saturday, Sept. 25

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Stoke vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Coventry vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan751112516
Sunderland751112716
Milton Keynes Dons8431161015
Plymouth843112615
Wycombe742110714
Rotherham841310813
AFC Wimbledon8332151312
Bolton8332141212
Cheltenham8332111112
Burton Albion83326812
Accrington Stanley840481112
Portsmouth83237611
Sheffield Wednesday73226511
Cambridge United7322101011
Oxford United83239911
Morecambe8314121110
Fleetwood Town722311118
Lincoln822410108
Gillingham81438127
Ipswich713311156
Charlton81257115
Crewe81255115
Shrewsbury81254115
Doncaster7115394

Saturday, Sept. 18

AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4

Bolton 0, Rotherham 2

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0

Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0

Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1

Wycombe 2, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Gillingham 1, Charlton 1

Crewe 1, Morecambe 3

Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2

Saturday, Sept. 25

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green861118819
Leyton Orient843116715
Harrogate Town8431151115
Northampton84227514
Exeter834111513
Hartlepool84138613
Port Vale83329612
Barrow9333131112
Rochdale8332121012
Bradford833211912
Swindon83329712
Tranmere83234311
Crawley Town8323101211
Newport County9324101311
Carlisle82429910
Colchester7232779
Salford8224788
Sutton United7223688
Walsall82248118
Mansfield Town822410148
Stevenage82247138
Bristol Rovers82156137
Scunthorpe81436137
Oldham81164144

Saturday, Sept. 18

Northampton 1, Swindon 1

Bradford 1, Barrow 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 3

Carlisle 2, Scunthorpe 2

Colchester 0, Crawley Town 1

Exeter 2, Sutton United 0

Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1

Newport County 2, Walsall 1

Port Vale 2, Harrogate Town 0

Stevenage 0, Forest Green 4

Tranmere 2, Salford 0

Oldham 0, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2

Friday, Sept. 24

Barrow 2, Newport County 1

Saturday, Sept. 25

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

