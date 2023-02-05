English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal201622451750
Man City201433532045
Man United211335342642
Newcastle2110101341240
Tottenham211137403136
Brighton201046382734
Brentford21894352833
Fulham22958323032
Chelsea21867222130
Liverpool20857342829
Aston Villa21849253128
Crystal Palace21669192924
Nottingham Forest21669173524
Leicester216312323721
Wolverhampton215511153020
West Ham215412182619
Leeds204610263418
Everton214611162818
Bournemouth214512194317
Southampton214314173815

Friday, Feb. 3

Chelsea 0, Fulham 0

Saturday, Feb. 4

Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4

Brentford 3, Southampton 0

Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0

Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 1, West Ham 1

Sunday, Feb. 5

Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0

Tottenham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Man United vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley291982582665
Sheffield United291775482458
Middlesbrough3014610473548
Luton Town291397372948
Watford301299363345
West Brom291289393044
Millwall281279342843
Blackburn2814113313543
Sunderland291199423342
Norwich2912611403442
Preston2911711273340
Hull3011712374440
Swansea2910910434239
QPR3010911323839
Coventry2910811313238
Reading2911513334438
Bristol City299911393936
Birmingham299812343835
Stoke299614333833
Rotherham2971111334032
Cardiff307815213329
Huddersfield287615263627
Blackpool286814284326
Wigan286715274925

Saturday, Jan. 28

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Hull 3, QPR 0

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 2, Watford 0

Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Coventry 2, Huddersfield 0

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Luton Town 1, Cardiff 0

Friday, Feb. 3

West Brom 1, Coventry 0

Saturday, Feb. 4

Norwich 0, Burnley 3

Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0

Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 1, QPR 1

Hull 1, Cardiff 0

Luton Town 1, Stoke 0

Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0

Millwall 1, Sunderland 1

Preston 1, Bristol City 2

Reading 2, Watford 2

Swansea 3, Birmingham 4

Monday, Feb. 6

Blackburn vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday281873481861
Plymouth291874513061
Ipswich2915104542955
Derby281585452153
Bolton301587382353
Barnsley271458362647
Peterborough2714211453244
Wycombe2813510382744
Shrewsbury2913511363144
Portsmouth279117353338
Exeter2910811424138
Charlton289109433937
Bristol Rovers2910712435237
Port Vale2810612283936
Oxford United309813343635
Lincoln277137273034
Fleetwood Town2861111313329
Cheltenham288515233529
Milton Keynes Dons298417274028
Burton Albion287714375628
Morecambe286913314527
Cambridge United287516244726
Accrington Stanley266713244425
Forest Green305619245721

Saturday, Jan. 28

Charlton 1, Bolton 2

Burton Albion 2, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 0, Port Vale 0

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Exeter 2

Morecambe 5, Bristol Rovers 1

Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1

Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury 2, Forest Green 1

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 29

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3

Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1

Derby 5, Morecambe 0

Exeter 1, Charlton 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3

Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2

Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1

Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3

Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient291865371760
Stevenage271683391856
Carlisle291496482851
Northampton281486422850
Salford291469402948
Mansfield Town281279413743
Stockport County2812610392742
Swindon281198373042
Bradford271197322642
Barrow2912512343841
Sutton United2911711283540
AFC Wimbledon281099302939
Walsall261088302338
Tranmere2810810312638
Doncaster2711412314037
Grimsby Town259610293233
Colchester308715303831
Crewe267109213231
Newport County277812263129
Harrogate Town277614334127
Crawley Town266713294225
Hartlepool296716295225
Gillingham275913153124
Rochdale295519234420

Saturday, Jan. 28

AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 0

Barrow 0, Northampton 2

Crawley Town 3, Salford 2

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 1

Hartlepool 1, Colchester 2

Mansfield Town 4, Doncaster 1

Rochdale 0, Carlisle 1

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon 3, Gillingham 3

Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0

Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Salford 1, Walsall 0

Carlisle 5, Barrow 1

Crewe 1, Stockport County 1

Saturday, Feb. 4

Newport County 2, Swindon 1

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 1, Barrow 1

Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3

Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1

Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Northampton 0, Walsall 0

Salford 2, Rochdale 1

Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2

Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you