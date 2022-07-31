English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leeds0000000
Man City0000000
Man United0000000
West Ham0000000
Everton0000000
Southampton0000000
Chelsea0000000
Arsenal0000000
Newcastle0000000
Leicester0000000
Liverpool0000000
Aston Villa0000000
Tottenham0000000
Fulham0000000
Wolverhampton0000000
Crystal Palace0000000
Nottingham Forest0000000
Brighton0000000
Bournemouth0000000
Brentford0000000

Friday, Aug. 5

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Fulham vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Leicester vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Millwall1100203
Hull1100213
Blackburn1100103
Blackpool1100103
Burnley1100103
Cardiff1100103
Coventry1010111
Middlesbrough1010111
Rotherham1010111
Sunderland1010111
Swansea1010111
West Brom1010111
Birmingham1010001
Luton Town1010001
Preston1010001
Wigan1010001
Sheffield United0000000
Watford0000000
Bristol City1001120
Huddersfield1001010
Norwich1001010
QPR1001010
Reading1001010
Stoke1001020

Friday, July 29

Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1

Saturday, July 30

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Blackpool 1, Reading 0

Cardiff 1, Norwich 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 1

Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0

Millwall 2, Stoke 0

Rotherham 1, Swansea 1

Wigan 0, Preston 0

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1

Sunday, July 31

Sunderland 1, Coventry 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Watford vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Norwich vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8

West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wycombe1100303
Peterborough1100323
Port Vale1100213
Forest Green1100213
Cambridge United1100103
Plymouth1100103
Derby1100103
Sheffield Wednesday1010331
Portsmouth1010331
Accrington Stanley1010221
Charlton1010221
Lincoln1010111
Exeter1010111
Bolton1010111
Ipswich1010111
Shrewsbury1010001
Morecambe1010001
Cheltenham1001230
Bristol Rovers1001120
Fleetwood Town1001120
Oxford United1001010
Barnsley1001010
Milton Keynes Dons1001010
Burton Albion1001030

Saturday, July 30

Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2

Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3

Derby 1, Oxford United 0

Ipswich 1, Bolton 1

Lincoln 1, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0

Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3

Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barnsley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Walsall1100403
Harrogate Town1100303
AFC Wimbledon1100203
Leyton Orient1100203
Salford1100203
Barrow1100323
Northampton1100323
Crewe1100213
Stevenage1100213
Carlisle1100103
Newport County1010111
Sutton United1010111
Bradford1010001
Doncaster1010001
Colchester1001230
Stockport County1001230
Rochdale1001120
Tranmere1001120
Crawley Town1001010
Gillingham1001020
Grimsby Town1001020
Mansfield Town1001020
Swindon1001030
Hartlepool1001040

Saturday, July 30

AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0

Bradford 0, Doncaster 0

Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0

Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0

Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0

Northampton 3, Colchester 2

Rochdale 1, Crewe 2

Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0

Stockport County 2, Barrow 3

Sutton United 1, Newport County 1

Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2

Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

