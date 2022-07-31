English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday, Aug. 5
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Fulham vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Leicester vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Millwall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Hull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Blackburn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Blackpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Burnley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Cardiff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Coventry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Brom
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Preston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wigan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Norwich
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
Friday, July 29
Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1
Saturday, July 30
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Blackpool 1, Reading 0
Cardiff 1, Norwich 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 0
Rotherham 1, Swansea 1
Wigan 0, Preston 0
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1
Sunday, July 31
Sunderland 1, Coventry 1
Monday, Aug. 1
Watford vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Norwich vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wycombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Peterborough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Cambridge United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Derby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Portsmouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Accrington Stanley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Charlton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Exeter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bolton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Shrewsbury
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morecambe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Oxford United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barnsley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Burton Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Saturday, July 30
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2
Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3
Derby 1, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Bolton 1
Lincoln 1, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0
Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3
Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0
Saturday, Aug. 6
Barnsley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Walsall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Harrogate Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|AFC Wimbledon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Leyton Orient
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Salford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Barrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Northampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Crewe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Stevenage
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Carlisle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Newport County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sutton United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bradford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doncaster
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colchester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Stockport County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Rochdale
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Crawley Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gillingham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Grimsby Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Mansfield Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Swindon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Hartlepool
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
Saturday, July 30
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0
Bradford 0, Doncaster 0
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0
Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0
Northampton 3, Colchester 2
Rochdale 1, Crewe 2
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Stockport County 2, Barrow 3
Sutton United 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2
Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0
Saturday, Aug. 6
Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
