English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Brighton2200826
Man City2200406
Arsenal2200316
Brentford2110524
Liverpool2110424
Tottenham2110424
West Ham2110424
Newcastle2101523
Aston Villa2101553
Nottingham Forest2101333
Crystal Palace2101113
Man United2101123
Fulham2101133
Bournemouth2011241
Chelsea2011241
Sheffield United2002130
Luton Town1001140
Burnley1001030
Wolverhampton2002150
Everton2002050

Friday, Aug. 18

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Fulham 0, Brentford 3

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4

Tottenham 2, Man United 0

Man City 1, Newcastle 0

Sunday, Aug. 20

Aston Villa 4, Everton 0

West Ham 3, Chelsea 1

Monday, Aug. 21

Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Chelsea vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Luton Town vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sheffield United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich3300519
Leicester3300529
Norwich3210967
Birmingham3210417
Southampton3210867
Preston3210427
Hull3201756
Stoke3201536
Watford3111414
Coventry3111534
Plymouth3111434
Blackburn3111554
West Brom3111554
Bristol City3111234
Sunderland3102453
Millwall3102243
QPR3102263
Swansea3021452
Leeds3021342
Cardiff3012461
Huddersfield3012251
Rotherham3012481
Middlesbrough3012151
Sheffield Wednesday3003370

Friday, Aug. 18

Leeds 1, West Brom 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Plymouth 1, Southampton 2

Blackburn 1, Hull 2

Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2

Leicester 2, Cardiff 1

Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1

QPR 0, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1

Stoke 1, Watford 0

Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Coventry 1

Sunday, Aug. 20

Norwich 3, Millwall 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Hull vs. Bristol City, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Birmingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Cambridge United4301729
Bolton4301959
Peterborough4301529
Oxford United4301649
Stevenage4301539
Portsmouth4220618
Exeter4211517
Lincoln4211657
Port Vale4211497
Derby4202646
Blackpool4130206
Shrewsbury4202346
Reading4202325
Bristol Rovers4121455
Barnsley41121074
Northampton4112454
Wycombe4112384
Charlton4103463
Wigan4310932
Carlisle4022252
Fleetwood Town4013271
Cheltenham4013051
Leyton Orient4013281
Burton Albion4013171

Saturday, Aug. 19

Bolton 0, Wigan 4

Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Carlisle 0, Exeter 2

Charlton 2, Port Vale 3

Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Northampton 1, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0

Reading 2, Stevenage 0

Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Gillingham44004012
Milton Keynes Dons43011079
AFC Wimbledon4220618
Accrington Stanley4211637
Salford4211767
Barrow4211547
Morecambe4211547
Crawley Town4211437
Notts County4211787
Mansfield Town4130856
Crewe41301086
Newport County4202976
Swindon3120985
Grimsby Town4121545
Wrexham412113135
Stockport County4112344
Walsall4112794
Bradford4112364
Tranmere4103773
Sutton United4103673
Harrogate Town4103263
Forest Green4103273
Doncaster40133101
Colchester3003370

Saturday, Aug. 19

Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 2

Doncaster 1, Notts County 3

Forest Green 0, Newport County 3

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 3, Bradford 0

Stockport County 1, Barrow 0

Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3

Tranmere 3, Salford 4

Wrexham 5, Swindon 5

Saturday, Aug. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Tranmere vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m.

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

