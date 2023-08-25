English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brighton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Man United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Fulham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Sheffield United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
Friday, Aug. 18
Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1
Saturday, Aug. 19
Fulham 0, Brentford 3
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4
Tottenham 2, Man United 0
Man City 1, Newcastle 0
Sunday, Aug. 20
Aston Villa 4, Everton 0
West Ham 3, Chelsea 1
Monday, Aug. 21
Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1
Friday, Aug. 25
Chelsea vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Luton Town vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Sheffield United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|Leicester
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9
|Norwich
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|6
|7
|Birmingham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|Southampton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6
|7
|Preston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Hull
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Stoke
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Watford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Coventry
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|4
|Plymouth
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Blackburn
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|West Brom
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Bristol City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Millwall
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|QPR
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Swansea
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Leeds
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Cardiff
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|1
|Huddersfield
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Rotherham
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|1
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|0
Friday, Aug. 18
Leeds 1, West Brom 1
Saturday, Aug. 19
Plymouth 1, Southampton 2
Blackburn 1, Hull 2
Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2
Leicester 2, Cardiff 1
Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1
QPR 0, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1
Stoke 1, Watford 0
Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1
Swansea 1, Coventry 1
Sunday, Aug. 20
Norwich 3, Millwall 1
Friday, Aug. 25
Hull vs. Bristol City, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Birmingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cambridge United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|2
|9
|Bolton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|9
|Peterborough
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|Oxford United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|9
|Stevenage
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Portsmouth
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|8
|Exeter
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Port Vale
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|7
|Derby
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|6
|Blackpool
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Shrewsbury
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Reading
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Bristol Rovers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Barnsley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|7
|4
|Northampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Wycombe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|4
|Charlton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Wigan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|2
|Carlisle
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Fleetwood Town
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|1
|Cheltenham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|Leyton Orient
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|1
|Burton Albion
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|1
Saturday, Aug. 19
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3
Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Carlisle 0, Exeter 2
Charlton 2, Port Vale 3
Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Northampton 1, Peterborough 0
Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0
Reading 2, Stevenage 0
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Gillingham
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|7
|Salford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Barrow
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Morecambe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Crawley Town
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|Notts County
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|7
|Mansfield Town
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|5
|6
|Crewe
|4
|1
|3
|0
|10
|8
|6
|Newport County
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|6
|Swindon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|9
|8
|5
|Grimsby Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|5
|Wrexham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|13
|13
|5
|Stockport County
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Walsall
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|9
|4
|Bradford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|7
|3
|Sutton United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|7
|3
|Harrogate Town
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|3
|Doncaster
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|10
|1
|Colchester
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|0
Saturday, Aug. 19
Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1
Crewe 2, Walsall 2
Doncaster 1, Notts County 3
Forest Green 0, Newport County 3
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Morecambe 3, Bradford 0
Stockport County 1, Barrow 0
Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3
Tranmere 3, Salford 4
Wrexham 5, Swindon 5
Saturday, Aug. 26
AFC Wimbledon vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Tranmere vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m.
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
