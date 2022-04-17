English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City312353722074
Liverpool312272792273
Chelsea301884642362
Tottenham3218311563857
Man United321598524454
Arsenal3117311453754
West Ham3315711524352
Wolverhampton3215413332849
Leicester3011712465040
Brighton3291310293740
Brentford3311616414939
Southampton3291211385239
Crystal Palace3181310434037
Newcastle3291013365537
Aston Villa3111317424636
Leeds328915386833
Everton308418335228
Burnley3141314264525
Watford326422306222
Norwich325621226621

Saturday, April 9

Everton 1, Man United 0

Arsenal 1, Brighton 2

Southampton 0, Chelsea 6

Watford 0, Leeds 3

Aston Villa 0, Tottenham 4

Sunday, April 10

Brentford 2, West Ham 0

Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1

Norwich 2, Burnley 0

Man City 2, Liverpool 2

Saturday, April 16

Tottenham 0, Brighton 1

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United 3, Norwich 2

Southampton 1, Arsenal 0

Watford 1, Brentford 2

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 17

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Burnley 1

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 19

Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham412588953783
Bournemouth4021118623574
Huddersfield42191310564570
Luton Town42191112604768
Nottingham Forest40191011613767
Sheffield United42181113544365
Middlesbrough4118914524263
Blackburn42171213534463
Coventry42171114585362
Millwall42161412464162
West Brom42161214474160
QPR4217916575560
Preston42141612444758
Swansea41161015495458
Stoke42151017534855
Blackpool41141116454953
Cardiff4114720486349
Bristol City4213920537348
Hull4213821364647
Birmingham42111219456445
Reading4213722507840
Derby42131316424831
Peterborough4271025368331
Barnsley4161223316030

Saturday, April 9

Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0

Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1

Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1

Millwall 4, Barnsley 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0

Preston 2, QPR 1

Reading 1, Cardiff 2

Swansea 2, Derby 1

West Brom 1, Stoke 3

Sunday, April 10

Fulham 1, Coventry 3

Monday, April 11

Huddersfield 2, Luton Town 0

Friday, April 15

Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Birmingham 2, Coventry 4

Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0

Hull 2, Cardiff 1

Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1

Preston 1, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 1, Barnsley 1

West Brom 2, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 2, QPR 2

Derby 2, Fulham 1

Monday, April 18

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan422697743887
Rotherham422589652983
Milton Keynes Dons4324118714383
Plymouth4323911674278
Sheffield Wednesday4221138704676
Wycombe4321139714976
Sunderland42221010725176
Oxford United4321913795672
Portsmouth42181212604366
Ipswich43171412604365
Bolton43181015655364
Cambridge United43151216536557
Cheltenham43131614637355
Accrington Stanley43151018547355
Charlton4315820515553
Burton Albion43131119486350
Shrewsbury43121318444349
Lincoln43121021496046
Morecambe43101122568441
Gillingham4381520346439
Fleetwood Town4281420577438
AFC Wimbledon4361720446935
Doncaster439628317833
Crewe437729357928

Saturday, April 9

AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0

Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1

Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0

Doncaster 2, Crewe 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1

Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2

Rotherham 0, Charlton 1

Shrewsbury 1, Ipswich 1

Lincoln 1, Wigan 3

Tuesday, April 12

Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0

Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0

Friday, April 15

Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2

Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0

Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3

Doncaster 1, Bolton 2

Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, April 16

Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0

Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Monday, April 18

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green4122136693779
Exeter4121146603677
Port Vale4221129643975
Northampton42201012493470
Bristol Rovers42201012574570
Mansfield Town4120912594769
Sutton United41191012624867
Newport County42181212645266
Tranmere42181212483866
Swindon41181112665065
Salford42181113523765
Crawley Town4116916525657
Hartlepool42141117425653
Leyton Orient42121614564152
Walsall42131118435450
Bradford42111615455049
Rochdale42101715445247
Harrogate Town42121119586947
Carlisle42121119365647
Colchester42111219395745
Barrow4191319384840
Stevenage4191319376140
Oldham4291023426637
Scunthorpe4241226267924

Saturday, April 9

Carlisle 0, Exeter 1

Colchester 0, Stevenage 2

Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Northampton 0, Bradford 0

Port Vale 3, Oldham 2

Rochdale 1, Walsall 0

Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0

Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4

Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0

Swindon 0, Newport County 1

Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1

Friday, April 15

Exeter 2, Colchester 0

Barrow 4, Forest Green 0

Bradford 1, Tranmere 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0

Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4

Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3

Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2

Oldham 0, Northampton 2

Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0

Walsall 1, Carlisle 0

Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1

Monday, April 18

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Friday, April 22

Newport County vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

