English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|31
|23
|5
|3
|72
|20
|74
|Liverpool
|31
|22
|7
|2
|79
|22
|73
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|8
|4
|64
|23
|62
|Tottenham
|32
|18
|3
|11
|56
|38
|57
|Man United
|32
|15
|9
|8
|52
|44
|54
|Arsenal
|31
|17
|3
|11
|45
|37
|54
|West Ham
|33
|15
|7
|11
|52
|43
|52
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|49
|Leicester
|30
|11
|7
|12
|46
|50
|40
|Brighton
|32
|9
|13
|10
|29
|37
|40
|Brentford
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41
|49
|39
|Southampton
|32
|9
|12
|11
|38
|52
|39
|Crystal Palace
|31
|8
|13
|10
|43
|40
|37
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|10
|13
|36
|55
|37
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42
|46
|36
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|33
|Everton
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|52
|28
|Burnley
|31
|4
|13
|14
|26
|45
|25
|Watford
|32
|6
|4
|22
|30
|62
|22
|Norwich
|32
|5
|6
|21
|22
|66
|21
Saturday, April 9
Everton 1, Man United 0
Arsenal 1, Brighton 2
Southampton 0, Chelsea 6
Watford 0, Leeds 3
Aston Villa 0, Tottenham 4
Sunday, April 10
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Norwich 2, Burnley 0
Man City 2, Liverpool 2
Saturday, April 16
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 17
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, April 19
Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 25
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|41
|25
|8
|8
|95
|37
|83
|Bournemouth
|40
|21
|11
|8
|62
|35
|74
|Huddersfield
|42
|19
|13
|10
|56
|45
|70
|Luton Town
|42
|19
|11
|12
|60
|47
|68
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|19
|10
|11
|61
|37
|67
|Sheffield United
|42
|18
|11
|13
|54
|43
|65
|Middlesbrough
|41
|18
|9
|14
|52
|42
|63
|Blackburn
|42
|17
|12
|13
|53
|44
|63
|Coventry
|42
|17
|11
|14
|58
|53
|62
|Millwall
|42
|16
|14
|12
|46
|41
|62
|West Brom
|42
|16
|12
|14
|47
|41
|60
|QPR
|42
|17
|9
|16
|57
|55
|60
|Preston
|42
|14
|16
|12
|44
|47
|58
|Swansea
|41
|16
|10
|15
|49
|54
|58
|Stoke
|42
|15
|10
|17
|53
|48
|55
|Blackpool
|41
|14
|11
|16
|45
|49
|53
|Cardiff
|41
|14
|7
|20
|48
|63
|49
|Bristol City
|42
|13
|9
|20
|53
|73
|48
|Hull
|42
|13
|8
|21
|36
|46
|47
|Birmingham
|42
|11
|12
|19
|45
|64
|45
|Reading
|42
|13
|7
|22
|50
|78
|40
|Derby
|42
|13
|13
|16
|42
|48
|31
|Peterborough
|42
|7
|10
|25
|36
|83
|31
|Barnsley
|41
|6
|12
|23
|31
|60
|30
Saturday, April 9
Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1
Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1
Millwall 4, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0
Preston 2, QPR 1
Reading 1, Cardiff 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
West Brom 1, Stoke 3
Sunday, April 10
Fulham 1, Coventry 3
Monday, April 11
Huddersfield 2, Luton Town 0
Friday, April 15
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Monday, April 18
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 25
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|42
|26
|9
|7
|74
|38
|87
|Rotherham
|42
|25
|8
|9
|65
|29
|83
|Milton Keynes Dons
|43
|24
|11
|8
|71
|43
|83
|Plymouth
|43
|23
|9
|11
|67
|42
|78
|Sheffield Wednesday
|42
|21
|13
|8
|70
|46
|76
|Wycombe
|43
|21
|13
|9
|71
|49
|76
|Sunderland
|42
|22
|10
|10
|72
|51
|76
|Oxford United
|43
|21
|9
|13
|79
|56
|72
|Portsmouth
|42
|18
|12
|12
|60
|43
|66
|Ipswich
|43
|17
|14
|12
|60
|43
|65
|Bolton
|43
|18
|10
|15
|65
|53
|64
|Cambridge United
|43
|15
|12
|16
|53
|65
|57
|Cheltenham
|43
|13
|16
|14
|63
|73
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|43
|15
|10
|18
|54
|73
|55
|Charlton
|43
|15
|8
|20
|51
|55
|53
|Burton Albion
|43
|13
|11
|19
|48
|63
|50
|Shrewsbury
|43
|12
|13
|18
|44
|43
|49
|Lincoln
|43
|12
|10
|21
|49
|60
|46
|Morecambe
|43
|10
|11
|22
|56
|84
|41
|Gillingham
|43
|8
|15
|20
|34
|64
|39
|Fleetwood Town
|42
|8
|14
|20
|57
|74
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|43
|6
|17
|20
|44
|69
|35
|Doncaster
|43
|9
|6
|28
|31
|78
|33
|Crewe
|43
|7
|7
|29
|35
|79
|28
Saturday, April 9
AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0
Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0
Doncaster 2, Crewe 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1
Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2
Rotherham 0, Charlton 1
Shrewsbury 1, Ipswich 1
Lincoln 1, Wigan 3
Tuesday, April 12
Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0
Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0
Friday, April 15
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday, April 16
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Monday, April 18
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|41
|22
|13
|6
|69
|37
|79
|Exeter
|41
|21
|14
|6
|60
|36
|77
|Port Vale
|42
|21
|12
|9
|64
|39
|75
|Northampton
|42
|20
|10
|12
|49
|34
|70
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|20
|10
|12
|57
|45
|70
|Mansfield Town
|41
|20
|9
|12
|59
|47
|69
|Sutton United
|41
|19
|10
|12
|62
|48
|67
|Newport County
|42
|18
|12
|12
|64
|52
|66
|Tranmere
|42
|18
|12
|12
|48
|38
|66
|Swindon
|41
|18
|11
|12
|66
|50
|65
|Salford
|42
|18
|11
|13
|52
|37
|65
|Crawley Town
|41
|16
|9
|16
|52
|56
|57
|Hartlepool
|42
|14
|11
|17
|42
|56
|53
|Leyton Orient
|42
|12
|16
|14
|56
|41
|52
|Walsall
|42
|13
|11
|18
|43
|54
|50
|Bradford
|42
|11
|16
|15
|45
|50
|49
|Rochdale
|42
|10
|17
|15
|44
|52
|47
|Harrogate Town
|42
|12
|11
|19
|58
|69
|47
|Carlisle
|42
|12
|11
|19
|36
|56
|47
|Colchester
|42
|11
|12
|19
|39
|57
|45
|Barrow
|41
|9
|13
|19
|38
|48
|40
|Stevenage
|41
|9
|13
|19
|37
|61
|40
|Oldham
|42
|9
|10
|23
|42
|66
|37
|Scunthorpe
|42
|4
|12
|26
|26
|79
|24
Saturday, April 9
Carlisle 0, Exeter 1
Colchester 0, Stevenage 2
Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0
Northampton 0, Bradford 0
Port Vale 3, Oldham 2
Rochdale 1, Walsall 0
Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4
Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0
Swindon 0, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1
Friday, April 15
Exeter 2, Colchester 0
Barrow 4, Forest Green 0
Bradford 1, Tranmere 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4
Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3
Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2
Oldham 0, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall 1, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1
Monday, April 18
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Friday, April 22
Newport County vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
