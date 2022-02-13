English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City252032611463
Liverpool241662611954
Chelsea241383481847
West Ham251258443341
Man United241176383240
Arsenal221237342539
Wolverhampton231148211737
Tottenham221138282936
Brighton237124252333
Southampton246117303729
Leicester22769364127
Aston Villa238312313627
Crystal Palace245118323526
Brentford256613264024
Leeds235810274623
Everton226412283822
Newcastle234910254421
Norwich244515145017
Watford234316234315
Burnley211119172914

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burnley 0, Watford 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

West Ham 1, Watford 0

Newcastle 3, Everton 1

Burnley 1, Man United 1

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1

Tottenham 2, Southampton 3

Man City 2, Brentford 0

Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 2, Leicester 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Man United 1, Southampton 1

Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton 3, Leeds 0

Watford 0, Brighton 2

Norwich 0, Man City 4

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley 0, Liverpool 1

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 2, West Ham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham301974782664
Bournemouth301776492658
Blackburn311588453353
QPR301578463452
Huddersfield3213118403450
Middlesbrough301479382949
Nottingham Forest3113810433347
Sheffield United291379393346
West Brom301299342645
Luton Town301299413645
Preston3211129353545
Coventry291289393444
Stoke3012711383243
Blackpool3111812343741
Millwall30101010313340
Swansea3010812323938
Bristol City3210715425837
Birmingham329914374936
Hull319517263632
Cardiff309516365032
Reading308418366022
Peterborough295519236020
Derby3191210323518
Barnsley303819194517

Saturday, Feb. 5

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1

Hull 0, Preston 1

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea 1, Blackburn 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coventry 1, Blackpool 1

Derby 3, Hull 1

Fulham 3, Millwall 0

Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 3, Swansea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0

Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1

Bristol City 2, Reading 1

Preston 0, Huddersfield 0

QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0

Barnsley 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0

Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2

Hull 0, Fulham 1

Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1

Millwall 2, Cardiff 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2

Peterborough 0, Preston 1

Reading 2, Coventry 3

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea 3, Bristol City 1

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham312155571868
Wigan281855502759
Milton Keynes Dons321697513457
Sunderland321679564455
Wycombe311597473554
Plymouth301587523653
Oxford United321589564153
Sheffield Wednesday3114107423452
Ipswich3213910493848
Bolton3113612474145
Portsmouth3012810383144
Accrington Stanley3112712414743
Burton Albion3111713384040
Charlton3111614413939
Cheltenham3191210384939
Cambridge United3191111404538
Lincoln309813364035
Shrewsbury3281014283334
Fleetwood Town3171113445332
AFC Wimbledon3161312374731
Morecambe327916436130
Gillingham3251116265326
Crewe315719265622
Doncaster326422226322

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2

Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1

Morecambe 1, Bolton 1

Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2

Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2

Tuesday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 1, Plymouth 4

Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Bolton 2, Charlton 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2

Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0

Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1

Oxford United 2, Bolton 3

Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0

Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0

Wigan 2, Charlton 1

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green301992612466
Tranmere311678332155
Northampton301578352552
Exeter2913115412750
Sutton United301488453550
Mansfield Town291478393249
Newport County311399494148
Swindon3012108463846
Port Vale281288412944
Salford3112811352944
Bradford319139363640
Crawley Town3011712374140
Harrogate Town2910811444438
Bristol Rovers2810810363938
Hartlepool2910712293837
Leyton Orient2971210382933
Stevenage3271213304633
Walsall308814313932
Rochdale286139353831
Barrow3171014303931
Colchester3071013284131
Carlisle3061014234228
Oldham296815284626
Scunthorpe3141017225322

Saturday, Feb. 5

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0

Barrow 1, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2

Forest Green 2, Newport County 0

Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1

Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Swindon 1, Exeter 2

Walsall 0, Northampton 1

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sutton United 0, Salford 0

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0

Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1

Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Newport County 0

Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Stevenage 0, Bradford 1

Tranmere 3, Swindon 0

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

Barrow 0, Stevenage 0

Bradford 0, Exeter 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 2

Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2

Newport County 3, Oldham 3

Port Vale 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1

Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

