English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City322453752077
Liverpool322372832276
Chelsea311885662762
Tottenham3218311563857
Arsenal3218311493957
Man United331599524854
West Ham3315711524352
Wolverhampton3215413332849
Leicester3111812475141
Brighton3391311294040
Newcastle33101013375540
Brentford3311616414939
Southampton3291211385239
Crystal Palace3281311434137
Aston Villa3111317424636
Leeds328915386833
Everton318518345329
Burnley3141314264525
Watford326422306222
Norwich325621226621

Saturday, April 16

Tottenham 0, Brighton 1

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United 3, Norwich 2

Southampton 1, Arsenal 0

Watford 1, Brentford 2

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 17

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Burnley 1

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 19

Liverpool 4, Man United 0

Wednesday, April 20

Everton 1, Leicester 1

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 0

Thursday, April 21

Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham422688983786
Bournemouth4122118653577
Huddersfield43201310584573
Luton Town43201112614771
Nottingham Forest41201011653770
Sheffield United43181213554466
Millwall43171412484265
Blackburn43171214534563
Middlesbrough4218915524463
QPR4318916585563
Coventry43171115585662
West Brom43161215474560
Swansea42161115535859
Stoke43161017544858
Preston43141613445058
Blackpool42151116515056
Cardiff4214721486449
Bristol City43131020547449
Hull4313822374847
Birmingham43111220467045
Reading4313822548241
Peterborough4381025388334
Derby43131317424931
Barnsley4261224316230

Friday, April 15

Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Birmingham 2, Coventry 4

Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0

Hull 2, Cardiff 1

Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1

Preston 1, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 1, Barnsley 1

West Brom 2, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 2, QPR 2

Derby 2, Fulham 1

Monday, April 18

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2

Reading 4, Swansea 4

QPR 1, Derby 0

Millwall 2, Hull 1

Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3

Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1

Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2

Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1

Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0

Tuesday, April 19

Fulham 3, Preston 0

Friday, April 22

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 29

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan4326107764088
Rotherham4325810653183
Milton Keynes Dons4424119714483
Sheffield Wednesday4322138714679
Plymouth44231011674279
Wycombe4421149725077
Sunderland43221110725177
Oxford United4422913805675
Portsmouth43181312614467
Bolton44191015685467
Ipswich44171512624566
Cambridge United44151217536757
Charlton4416820535556
Cheltenham44131615637655
Accrington Stanley44151019557655
Burton Albion44141119506353
Shrewsbury44121418474650
Lincoln44131021526049
Morecambe44101222578542
Gillingham4481620346440
Fleetwood Town4381520577439
AFC Wimbledon4461820457036
Doncaster449728348134
Crewe447730358028

Tuesday, April 12

Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0

Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0

Friday, April 15

Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2

Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0

Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3

Doncaster 1, Bolton 2

Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, April 16

Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0

Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Monday, April 18

Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3

Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0

Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1

Tuesday, April 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2

Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0

Ipswich 2, Wigan 2

Saturday, April 23

Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green4223136713782
Exeter4221147603877
Port Vale43211210654275
Northampton43211012523473
Bristol Rovers43211012604673
Sutton United42201012634870
Tranmere43191212503869
Mansfield Town4220913594869
Salford43181213543966
Newport County43181213645366
Swindon42181113675265
Crawley Town4217916535660
Leyton Orient43131614584255
Hartlepool43141118435853
Rochdale43111715465350
Walsall43131119435550
Carlisle43131119375650
Bradford43111616455349
Colchester43121219425748
Harrogate Town43121120587247
Barrow4291419405041
Stevenage4291419386241
Oldham4391024426837
Scunthorpe4341326278025

Friday, April 15

Exeter 2, Colchester 0

Barrow 4, Forest Green 0

Bradford 1, Tranmere 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0

Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4

Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3

Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2

Oldham 0, Northampton 2

Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0

Walsall 1, Carlisle 0

Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1

Monday, April 18

Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 3, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0

Forest Green 2, Oldham 0

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0

Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Salford 2, Barrow 2

Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1

Sutton United 1, Newport County 0

Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2

Tranmere 2, Exeter 0

Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1

Friday, April 22

Newport County vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

