English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Brighton2200826
Man City2200406
Brentford2110524
Liverpool2110424
Tottenham2110424
Newcastle2101523
Arsenal1100213
Crystal Palace1100103
Aston Villa2101553
Nottingham Forest2101333
Man United2101123
Fulham2101133
Chelsea1010111
West Ham1010111
Bournemouth2011241
Sheffield United2002130
Luton Town1001140
Burnley1001030
Wolverhampton2002150
Everton2002050

Saturday, Aug. 12

Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth 1, West Ham 1

Brighton 4, Luton Town 1

Everton 0, Fulham 1

Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 5, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Monday, Aug. 14

Man United 1, Wolverhampton 0

Friday, Aug. 18

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Fulham 0, Brentford 3

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4

Tottenham 2, Man United 0

Man City 1, Newcastle 0

Sunday, Aug. 20

Aston Villa 4, Everton 0

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Chelsea vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich3300519
Leicester3300529
Norwich3210967
Birmingham3210417
Southampton3210867
Preston3210427
Hull3201756
Stoke3201536
Watford3111414
Coventry3111534
Plymouth3111434
Blackburn3111554
West Brom3111554
Bristol City3111234
Sunderland3102453
Millwall3102243
QPR3102263
Swansea3021452
Leeds3021342
Cardiff3012461
Huddersfield3012251
Rotherham3012481
Middlesbrough3012151
Sheffield Wednesday3003370

Saturday, Aug. 12

Coventry 3, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Cardiff 1, QPR 2

Huddersfield 0, Leicester 1

Hull 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 2, Stoke 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 1

Preston 2, Sunderland 1

Rotherham 2, Blackburn 2

Southampton 4, Norwich 4

Watford 0, Plymouth 0

West Brom 3, Swansea 2

Friday, Aug. 18

Leeds 1, West Brom 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Plymouth 1, Southampton 2

Blackburn 1, Hull 2

Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2

Leicester 2, Cardiff 1

Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1

QPR 0, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1

Stoke 1, Watford 0

Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Coventry 1

Sunday, Aug. 20

Norwich 3, Millwall 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Hull vs. Bristol City, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Birmingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Cambridge United4301729
Bolton4301959
Peterborough4301529
Oxford United4301649
Stevenage4301539
Portsmouth4220618
Exeter4211517
Lincoln4211657
Port Vale4211497
Derby4202646
Blackpool4130206
Shrewsbury4202346
Reading4202325
Bristol Rovers4121455
Barnsley41121074
Northampton4112454
Wycombe4112384
Charlton4103463
Wigan4310932
Carlisle4022252
Fleetwood Town4013271
Cheltenham4013051
Leyton Orient4013281
Burton Albion4013171

Saturday, Aug. 12

Bristol Rovers 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 0, Derby 3

Cheltenham 0, Bolton 3

Exeter 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Cambridge United 2

Leyton Orient 0, Portsmouth 4

Lincoln 3, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 1, Carlisle 0

Peterborough 1, Charlton 0

Port Vale 1, Reading 0

Stevenage 2, Shrewsbury 0

Wigan 2, Northampton 1

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Cambridge United 1, Stevenage 2

Carlisle 1, Wigan 1

Charlton 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Derby 1, Oxford United 2

Northampton 2, Lincoln 2

Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 3, Leyton Orient 2

Barnsley 1, Peterborough 3

Blackpool 0, Port Vale 0

Bolton 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Portsmouth 1, Exeter 0

Reading 1, Cheltenham 0

Saturday, Aug. 19

Bolton 0, Wigan 4

Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Carlisle 0, Exeter 2

Charlton 2, Port Vale 3

Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Northampton 1, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0

Reading 2, Stevenage 0

Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Gillingham44004012
Milton Keynes Dons43011079
AFC Wimbledon4220618
Accrington Stanley4211637
Salford4211767
Barrow4211547
Morecambe4211547
Crawley Town4211437
Notts County4211787
Mansfield Town4130856
Crewe41301086
Newport County4202976
Swindon3120985
Grimsby Town4121545
Wrexham412113135
Stockport County4112344
Walsall4112794
Bradford4112364
Tranmere4103773
Sutton United4103673
Harrogate Town4103263
Forest Green4103273
Doncaster40133101
Colchester3003370

Saturday, Aug. 12

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wrexham 1

Barrow 2, Sutton United 1

Bradford 2, Colchester 1

Gillingham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Harrogate Town 0, Forest Green 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 0

Mansfield Town 3, Morecambe 0

Newport County 4, Doncaster 0

Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 2

Salford 1, Crawley Town 1

Swindon 2, Crewe 2

Walsall 2, Stockport County 1

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Accrington Stanley 1, Barrow 1

Colchester 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crawley Town 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Crewe 4, Newport County 2

Doncaster 2, Mansfield Town 2

Forest Green 1, Swindon 2

Grimsby Town 2, Salford 0

Morecambe 0, Notts County 0

Stockport County 1, Bradford 1

Sutton United 0, Gillingham 1

Tranmere 3, Harrogate Town 0

Wrexham 4, Walsall 2

Saturday, Aug. 19

Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 2

Doncaster 1, Notts County 3

Forest Green 0, Newport County 3

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 3, Bradford 0

Stockport County 1, Barrow 0

Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3

Tranmere 3, Salford 4

Wrexham 5, Swindon 5

Saturday, Aug. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

