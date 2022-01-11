English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City211722531353
Chelsea211272451643
Liverpool201262521842
Arsenal201127332535
West Ham201046372734
Tottenham181035232033
Man United19946302731
Wolverhampton19847141428
Brighton19694202027
Leicester18747313325
Southampton20596243024
Crystal Palace20587293023
Brentford20659243023
Aston Villa197111253022
Everton18549233219
Leeds19478213719
Watford184113223613
Burnley17188162711
Newcastle191810194211
Norwich19241384210

Monday, Jan. 3

Man United 0, Wolverhampton 1

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Southampton 4, Brentford 1

Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd

Wednesday, Jan. 12

West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Man City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Liverpool vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth251474412049
Fulham241464581948
Blackburn251375432846
West Brom251195311942
QPR241257373041
Huddersfield261178322940
Middlesbrough251168292439
Stoke241059282535
Nottingham Forest25979322834
Coventry23977292734
Millwall24897272733
Blackpool269611273233
Sheffield United22958292832
Preston23878262931
Bristol City258611303930
Luton Town22787312729
Swansea22769263127
Birmingham247611233227
Hull246513202923
Cardiff246513264323
Reading248412294322
Peterborough235414204419
Barnsley242814163614
Derby257117232411

Monday, Jan. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading 2, Derby 2

Stoke 1, Preston 2

Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Reading 0, Fulham 7

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Hull vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham241554451750
Sunderland261556513250
Wycombe261475423049
Wigan211434402045
Milton Keynes Dons251276443043
Oxford United251276402743
Plymouth241275382543
Portsmouth231076282237
Sheffield Wednesday249105302737
Ipswich25988433435
Accrington Stanley2510510314035
Burton Albion249510293032
Cheltenham25799314430
Charlton248511302929
Shrewsbury258512262929
Lincoln247710293228
Cambridge United24699323827
Bolton247512303726
Fleetwood Town246711374325
AFC Wimbledon22679303625
Morecambe246513344923
Gillingham243912183818
Crewe244614224318
Doncaster244416164416

Monday, Jan. 3

Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 0

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3

Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1

Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3

Bolton 0, Wycombe 2

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Crewe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC Wimbledon vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green231562472051
Tranmere241266251542
Northampton231247312340
Sutton United231238352839
Swindon231076362937
Port Vale211056352335
Newport County24987383435
Mansfield Town231058303035
Exeter238105332634
Leyton Orient227105372131
Salford23878272231
Crawley Town22949273131
Harrogate Town22868353130
Bradford236116292829
Walsall23788293029
Hartlepool238411243428
Rochdale22697303027
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Carlisle236710182925
Barrow235810232823
Stevenage245811193723
Colchester225710173022
Scunthorpe2431011194219
Oldham244614223918

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Forest Green 0, Exeter 0

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County 0, Salford 2

Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 3, Walsall 1

Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle 2, Bradford 0

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2

Forest Green 2, Colchester 0

Salford 1, Tranmere 1

Saturday, Jan. 15

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 7:30 a.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you