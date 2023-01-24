English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|19
|16
|2
|1
|45
|16
|50
|Man City
|20
|14
|3
|3
|53
|20
|45
|Newcastle
|20
|10
|9
|1
|33
|11
|39
|Man United
|20
|12
|3
|5
|32
|25
|39
|Tottenham
|21
|11
|3
|7
|40
|31
|36
|Brighton
|19
|9
|4
|6
|37
|27
|31
|Fulham
|21
|9
|4
|8
|32
|30
|31
|Brentford
|20
|7
|9
|4
|32
|28
|30
|Liverpool
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34
|25
|29
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|5
|7
|22
|21
|29
|Aston Villa
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|27
|28
|Crystal Palace
|20
|6
|6
|8
|18
|27
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|6
|9
|16
|35
|21
|Leicester
|20
|5
|3
|12
|28
|35
|18
|Leeds
|19
|4
|6
|9
|26
|33
|18
|West Ham
|20
|5
|3
|12
|17
|25
|18
|Wolverhampton
|20
|4
|5
|11
|12
|30
|17
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|42
|17
|Everton
|20
|3
|6
|11
|15
|28
|15
|Southampton
|20
|4
|3
|13
|17
|35
|15
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Crystal Palace 1, Man United 1
Thursday, Jan. 19
Man City 4, Tottenham 2
Saturday, Jan. 21
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0
Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Leicester 2, Brighton 2
Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1
West Ham 2, Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0
Sunday, Jan. 22
Leeds 0, Brentford 0
Man City 3, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Man United 2
Monday, Jan. 23
Fulham 0, Tottenham 1
Friday, Feb. 3
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Everton vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|28
|18
|8
|2
|55
|26
|62
|Sheffield United
|28
|17
|6
|5
|48
|24
|57
|Watford
|28
|12
|8
|8
|34
|29
|44
|Blackburn
|28
|14
|1
|13
|31
|35
|43
|Norwich
|28
|12
|6
|10
|40
|31
|42
|Middlesbrough
|28
|12
|6
|10
|42
|35
|42
|Luton Town
|27
|11
|9
|7
|35
|29
|42
|Millwall
|27
|12
|6
|9
|33
|27
|42
|Sunderland
|28
|11
|8
|9
|41
|32
|41
|West Brom
|28
|11
|8
|9
|38
|30
|41
|Preston
|28
|11
|7
|10
|26
|31
|40
|Swansea
|28
|10
|9
|9
|40
|38
|39
|QPR
|28
|10
|8
|10
|31
|34
|38
|Reading
|28
|11
|4
|13
|31
|42
|37
|Coventry
|27
|9
|8
|10
|29
|31
|35
|Hull
|28
|9
|7
|12
|33
|44
|34
|Bristol City
|28
|8
|9
|11
|37
|38
|33
|Stoke
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|37
|33
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|35
|32
|Rotherham
|28
|7
|10
|11
|33
|40
|31
|Cardiff
|28
|7
|8
|13
|21
|31
|29
|Huddersfield
|26
|7
|5
|14
|25
|33
|26
|Blackpool
|27
|6
|8
|13
|28
|40
|26
|Wigan
|28
|6
|7
|15
|27
|49
|25
Friday, Jan. 20
Sheffield United 1, Hull 0
Burnley 2, West Brom 1
Saturday, Jan. 21
Coventry 2, Norwich 4
Birmingham 1, Preston 2
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1
Cardiff 0, Millwall 1
QPR 1, Swansea 1
Stoke 4, Reading 0
Watford 1, Rotherham 1
Wigan 0, Luton Town 2
Sunday, Jan. 22
Sunderland 2, Middlesbrough 0
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday, Jan. 28
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Hull vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
West Brom vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Norwich vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|28
|18
|7
|3
|51
|29
|61
|Sheffield Wednesday
|27
|17
|7
|3
|47
|18
|58
|Ipswich
|27
|14
|9
|4
|49
|28
|51
|Derby
|26
|13
|8
|5
|38
|20
|47
|Bolton
|27
|12
|8
|7
|34
|22
|44
|Barnsley
|25
|13
|4
|8
|33
|24
|43
|Peterborough
|25
|12
|2
|11
|41
|31
|38
|Wycombe
|26
|11
|5
|10
|33
|27
|38
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|7
|10
|42
|45
|37
|Oxford United
|26
|9
|8
|9
|33
|29
|35
|Shrewsbury
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|30
|35
|Exeter
|27
|9
|8
|10
|39
|39
|35
|Port Vale
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|34
|35
|Charlton
|26
|8
|10
|8
|40
|36
|34
|Portsmouth
|24
|8
|10
|6
|31
|30
|34
|Lincoln
|25
|6
|12
|7
|24
|30
|30
|Fleetwood Town
|26
|6
|11
|9
|29
|28
|29
|Cheltenham
|26
|8
|4
|14
|23
|34
|28
|Milton Keynes Dons
|26
|7
|4
|15
|25
|37
|25
|Accrington Stanley
|25
|6
|7
|12
|24
|41
|25
|Morecambe
|25
|5
|9
|11
|26
|35
|24
|Cambridge United
|26
|7
|3
|16
|23
|46
|24
|Burton Albion
|26
|5
|7
|14
|32
|54
|22
|Forest Green
|27
|5
|6
|16
|23
|52
|21
Monday, Jan. 16
Port Vale 0, Peterborough 2
Saturday, Jan. 21
Barnsley 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 2, Bolton 1
Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Oxford United 2, Ipswich 1
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth 4, Cheltenham 2
Portsmouth 2, Exeter 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Shrewsbury 5, Cambridge United 1
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Charlton vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunday, Jan. 29
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|27
|17
|6
|4
|36
|16
|57
|Stevenage
|26
|16
|7
|3
|39
|18
|55
|Northampton
|26
|13
|7
|6
|40
|28
|46
|Carlisle
|25
|11
|9
|5
|39
|25
|42
|Salford
|25
|12
|5
|8
|34
|24
|41
|Swindon
|26
|11
|8
|7
|33
|25
|41
|Bradford
|25
|11
|7
|7
|31
|25
|40
|Barrow
|26
|12
|4
|10
|32
|30
|40
|Mansfield Town
|26
|11
|6
|9
|36
|35
|39
|Stockport County
|24
|11
|4
|9
|35
|23
|37
|Walsall
|24
|10
|7
|7
|30
|22
|37
|Doncaster
|25
|11
|4
|10
|30
|35
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|26
|9
|9
|8
|29
|28
|36
|Sutton United
|27
|10
|6
|11
|27
|35
|36
|Tranmere
|26
|9
|8
|9
|28
|23
|35
|Grimsby Town
|24
|8
|6
|10
|26
|32
|30
|Crewe
|24
|7
|9
|8
|20
|28
|30
|Newport County
|26
|6
|8
|12
|24
|30
|26
|Colchester
|27
|7
|5
|15
|26
|35
|26
|Harrogate Town
|25
|6
|6
|13
|32
|40
|24
|Crawley Town
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|22
|Hartlepool
|26
|5
|7
|14
|26
|47
|22
|Gillingham
|25
|4
|8
|13
|11
|28
|20
|Rochdale
|27
|5
|5
|17
|22
|41
|20
Saturday, Jan. 21
Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester 0, Gillingham 2
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 0
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 3, Leyton Orient 0
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Jan. 24
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Swindon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Salford vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Newport County vs. Swindon, 7:45 a.m.
Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
