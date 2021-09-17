English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man United431011310
Chelsea43109110
Liverpool43109110
Everton431010410
Man City43011119
Brighton4301539
Tottenham4301339
West Ham42201058
Leicester4202466
Brentford4121325
Crystal Palace4121555
Aston Villa4112574
Wolverhampton4103233
Southampton4031463
Watford4103373
Leeds50325123
Arsenal4103193
Newcastle50236132
Burnley4013381
Norwich40041110

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0

Arsenal 1, Norwich 0

Brentford 0, Brighton 1

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Man United 4, Newcastle 1

Southampton 0, West Ham 0

Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2

Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0

Sunday, Sept. 12

Leeds 0, Liverpool 3

Monday, Sept. 13

Everton 3, Burnley 1

Friday, Sept. 17

Newcastle 1, Leeds 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham751117516
West Brom743013615
Bournemouth743013615
Coventry75028515
Stoke742110814
Huddersfield741213913
QPR7331151012
Blackburn733111812
Cardiff732211811
Birmingham732210711
Bristol City7232889
Middlesbrough7232889
Luton Town72329119
Preston72238108
Millwall7142797
Derby7142467
Barnsley7142697
Reading721413177
Sheffield United71339116
Swansea7133486
Hull7124495
Blackpool71245115
Peterborough71157174
Nottingham Forest70165121

Friday, Sept. 10

Birmingham 2, Derby 0

Saturday, Sept. 11

Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2

Blackpool 1, Fulham 0

Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0

Bristol City 0, Preston 0

Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, QPR 3

Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1

Swansea 0, Hull 0

West Brom 1, Millwall 1

Sunday, Sept. 12

Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Blackburn 2, Hull 0

Blackpool 0, Huddersfield 3

Bournemouth 2, QPR 1

Sheffield United 2, Preston 2

Reading 3, Peterborough 1

West Brom 0, Derby 0

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Birmingham 1, Fulham 4

Bristol City 1, Luton Town 1

Coventry 1, Cardiff 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Middlesbrough 2

Swansea 0, Millwall 0

Stoke 1, Barnsley 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sunderland650110515
Wigan64118413
Bolton7331141012
AFC Wimbledon7331151212
Milton Keynes Dons733112912
Accrington Stanley74037712
Burton Albion73316612
Plymouth63219411
Wycombe63218611
Oxford United73229811
Portsmouth63124210
Sheffield Wednesday63125410
Rotherham73138810
Cheltenham723210119
Lincoln72231098
Cambridge United6222898
Fleetwood Town6213997
Morecambe6213997
Gillingham6132676
Charlton6114584
Shrewsbury71153104
Ipswich603310153
Crewe6024282
Doncaster6015291

Saturday, Sept. 11

Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1

Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5

Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2

Ipswich 2, Bolton 5

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0

Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4

Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1

Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Wigan 2, Doncaster 1

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Lincoln 1, Rotherham 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green751114816
Harrogate Town642013714
Northampton74126413
Leyton Orient733113612
Hartlepool74038612
Rochdale732211911
Bradford732210811
Swindon73228611
Exeter72419510
Port Vale7232769
Colchester6231769
Carlisle7232779
Barrow72231098
Salford7223768
Sutton United6222668
Tranmere7223238
Walsall7223798
Stevenage7223798
Newport County72237108
Crawley Town62137107
Mansfield Town72149137
Bristol Rovers72145107
Scunthorpe71334116
Oldham71064143

Friday, Sept. 10

Barrow 2, Colchester 3

Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1

Forest Green 1, Northampton 0

Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0

Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0

Salford 1, Bradford 0

Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4

Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1

Swindon 1, Port Vale 2

Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1

Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Newport County 0, Northampton 1

Sutton United 1, Hartlepool 0

Saturday, Sept. 18

Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m.

Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Barrow vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

