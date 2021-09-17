English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|10
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1
|10
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1
|10
|Everton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|4
|10
|Man City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|1
|9
|Brighton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Tottenham
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|West Ham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|5
|8
|Leicester
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Brentford
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Wolverhampton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Southampton
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Watford
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Leeds
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|12
|3
|Arsenal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|3
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|13
|2
|Burnley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|Norwich
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|0
Saturday, Sept. 11
Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0
Arsenal 1, Norwich 0
Brentford 0, Brighton 1
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Man United 4, Newcastle 1
Southampton 0, West Ham 0
Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2
Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0
Sunday, Sept. 12
Leeds 0, Liverpool 3
Monday, Sept. 13
Everton 3, Burnley 1
Friday, Sept. 17
Newcastle 1, Leeds 1
Saturday, Sept. 18
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|7
|5
|1
|1
|17
|5
|16
|West Brom
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|15
|Bournemouth
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|15
|Coventry
|7
|5
|0
|2
|8
|5
|15
|Stoke
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|8
|14
|Huddersfield
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|9
|13
|QPR
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|10
|12
|Blackburn
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|12
|Cardiff
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|11
|Birmingham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|7
|11
|Bristol City
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Middlesbrough
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Luton Town
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|11
|9
|Preston
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|8
|Millwall
|7
|1
|4
|2
|7
|9
|7
|Derby
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|6
|7
|Barnsley
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|9
|7
|Reading
|7
|2
|1
|4
|13
|17
|7
|Sheffield United
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|11
|6
|Swansea
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Hull
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|5
|Blackpool
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|11
|5
|Peterborough
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|17
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|0
|1
|6
|5
|12
|1
Friday, Sept. 10
Birmingham 2, Derby 0
Saturday, Sept. 11
Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2
Blackpool 1, Fulham 0
Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 0, Preston 0
Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, QPR 3
Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1
Swansea 0, Hull 0
West Brom 1, Millwall 1
Sunday, Sept. 12
Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Blackburn 2, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Huddersfield 3
Bournemouth 2, QPR 1
Sheffield United 2, Preston 2
Reading 3, Peterborough 1
West Brom 0, Derby 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Birmingham 1, Fulham 4
Bristol City 1, Luton Town 1
Coventry 1, Cardiff 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Middlesbrough 2
Swansea 0, Millwall 0
Stoke 1, Barnsley 1
Saturday, Sept. 18
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sunderland
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|5
|15
|Wigan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|4
|13
|Bolton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|10
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|12
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|9
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|12
|Burton Albion
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|6
|12
|Plymouth
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|11
|Wycombe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Oxford United
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|11
|Portsmouth
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|10
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Rotherham
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|8
|10
|Cheltenham
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|11
|9
|Lincoln
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|8
|Cambridge United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|8
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Morecambe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Gillingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Charlton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|Shrewsbury
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|10
|4
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|3
|3
|10
|15
|3
|Crewe
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|2
|Doncaster
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|1
Saturday, Sept. 11
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5
Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Bolton 5
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0
Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4
Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1
Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Wigan 2, Doncaster 1
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Lincoln 1, Rotherham 1
Saturday, Sept. 18
AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|8
|16
|Harrogate Town
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|14
|Northampton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|6
|4
|13
|Leyton Orient
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|6
|12
|Hartlepool
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|6
|12
|Rochdale
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|11
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|11
|Swindon
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|11
|Exeter
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|5
|10
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|6
|9
|Colchester
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|9
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|9
|Barrow
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|8
|Salford
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|6
|8
|Sutton United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|8
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Stevenage
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Newport County
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|8
|Crawley Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|7
|Mansfield Town
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|13
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|10
|7
|Scunthorpe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|11
|6
|Oldham
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|3
Friday, Sept. 10
Barrow 2, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2
Saturday, Sept. 11
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1
Forest Green 1, Northampton 0
Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0
Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0
Salford 1, Bradford 0
Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4
Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1
Swindon 1, Port Vale 2
Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1
Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Newport County 0, Northampton 1
Sutton United 1, Hartlepool 0
Saturday, Sept. 18
Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m.
Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Barrow vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.