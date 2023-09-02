English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City440011212
Tottenham431011410
West Ham43109410
Liverpool3210637
Arsenal3210537
Brighton3201956
Brentford4130856
Aston Villa3201866
Nottingham Forest4202666
Man United3201446
Chelsea4112554
Crystal Palace3111224
Fulham41124104
Newcastle3102643
Wolverhampton3102253
Bournemouth4022482
Sheffield United4013471
Everton4013281
Luton Town3003290
Burnley30033110

Friday, Aug. 25

Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 2

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Brighton 1, West Ham 3

Sunday, Aug. 27

Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3

Sheffield United 1, Man City 2

Newcastle 1, Liverpool 2

Friday, Sept. 1

Luton Town 1, West Ham 2

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sheffield United 2, Everton 2

Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2

Burnley 2, Tottenham 5

Chelsea 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Man City 5, Fulham 1

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Preston54108313
Ipswich540111712
Leicester54017412
Birmingham53207311
Norwich531114810
Hull53119610
Southampton5311101210
Bristol City5221558
Sunderland5212957
Plymouth5212857
West Brom52121097
Millwall5212457
Blackburn5212687
Coventry5131866
Leeds5131776
Stoke5203566
QPR5203586
Watford5122755
Cardiff51138104
Rotherham51137114
Huddersfield51134104
Swansea5023692
Sheffield Wednesday5014491
Middlesbrough50143111

Friday, Aug. 25

Hull 1, Bristol City 1

Saturday, Aug. 26

Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1

Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Coventry 0, Sunderland 0

Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4

Ipswich 3, Leeds 4

Millwall 1, Stoke 0

Preston 2, Swansea 1

Rotherham 1, Leicester 2

Southampton 2, QPR 1

West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2

Sunday, Aug. 27

Watford 0, Blackburn 1

Saturday, Sept. 2

Birmingham 1, Millwall 1

Sunderland 5, Southampton 0

Swansea 1, Bristol City 2

Coventry 3, Watford 3

Ipswich 3, Cardiff 2

Leeds 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Leicester 0, Hull 1

Middlesbrough 0, QPR 2

Plymouth 3, Blackburn 0

Rotherham 2, Norwich 1

Stoke 0, Preston 2

West Brom 1, Huddersfield 2

Friday, Sept. 15

Hull vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Exeter64118213
Bolton641112713
Stevenage64118313
Port Vale641171013
Portsmouth63309212
Oxford United64029712
Lincoln632110611
Barnsley631214710
Wycombe63126910
Derby63031189
Cambridge United5302749
Blackpool6231449
Peterborough6303899
Shrewsbury6303469
Northampton6213567
Charlton6204796
Bristol Rovers6132686
Reading5203445
Carlisle6123465
Leyton Orient61144114
Wigan63121072
Burton Albion6024292
Fleetwood Town60153101
Cheltenham6015081

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1

Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1

Exeter 2, Reading 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0

Oxford United 2, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Derby 4

Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0

Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0

Wigan 0, Barnsley 2

Saturday, Sept. 2

Blackpool 2, Wigan 1

Bolton 2, Derby 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Lincoln 1

Burton Albion 0, Exeter 1

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle 2, Shrewsbury 0

Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 2

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 3

Northampton 0, Wycombe 1

Oxford United 1, Port Vale 2

Portsmouth 3, Peterborough 1

Monday, Sept. 4

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Notts County6411121013
Milton Keynes Dons6402131112
Gillingham64024512
Barrow63217511
AFC Wimbledon62409410
Newport County6312141010
Mansfield Town624011710
Accrington Stanley63129710
Morecambe63126610
Swindon52301589
Crewe623113109
Grimsby Town6231859
Wrexham623115149
Walsall62229108
Bradford6222468
Crawley Town62227128
Salford6213897
Forest Green6213487
Harrogate Town6204476
Stockport County61238105
Tranmere61058103
Colchester5104683
Sutton United61057113
Doncaster60244122

Saturday, Aug. 26

AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1

Barrow 1, Wrexham 1

Bradford 1, Crewe 0

Gillingham 0, Colchester 3

Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1

Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2

Newport County 3, Sutton United 1

Notts County 2, Tranmere 1

Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1

Saturday, Sept. 2

Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1

Crewe 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Doncaster 0, Swindon 0

Grimsby Town 2, Gillingham 0

Harrogate Town 0, Barrow 1

Mansfield Town 0, Bradford 0

Morecambe 1, Salford 0

Newport County 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Notts County 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Stockport County 3, Crawley Town 3

Sutton United 0, Forest Green 1

Walsall 1, Colchester 0

Saturday, Sept. 9

Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

