English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City211722531353
Chelsea201262431442
Liverpool191252501641
Arsenal201127332535
West Ham201046372734
Tottenham181035232033
Man United18945302631
Wolverhampton18747131425
Leicester18747313325
Brighton18594171824
Crystal Palace20587293023
Aston Villa187110242822
Southampton19496202921
Brentford18558212520
Everton17548212919
Leeds18378183616
Watford184113223613
Burnley16187152411
Newcastle191810194211
Norwich19241384210

Sunday, Dec. 26

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 6, Leicester 3

Norwich 0, Arsenal 5

Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 2, Southampton 3

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton 2, Brentford 0

Monday, Dec. 27

Newcastle 1, Man United 1

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0

Southampton 1, Tottenham 1

Watford 1, West Ham 4

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Leicester 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Chelsea 1, Brighton 1

Brentford 0, Man City 1

Thursday, Dec. 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United 3, Burnley 1

Saturday, Jan. 1

Arsenal 1, Man City 2

Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford 0, Tottenham 1

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3

Sunday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Southampton vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth251474412049
Fulham231364511945
Blackburn241365432845
West Brom241185301841
Middlesbrough251168292439
Huddersfield251168322939
QPR231157352938
Stoke231058272335
Nottingham Forest25979322834
Coventry23977292734
Millwall23896252433
Blackpool269611273233
Sheffield United22958292832
Luton Town22787312729
Preston22778242828
Swansea22769263127
Birmingham237610223027
Bristol City247611273727
Hull246513202923
Cardiff236413254222
Reading228311273421
Peterborough235414204419
Barnsley242814163614
Derby247107212210

Sunday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Derby 1, West Brom 0

QPR 0, Bournemouth 1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1

Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry 0, Millwall 1

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ppd

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth 3, Cardiff 0

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 1, Derby 2

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Blackpool 1, Hull 0

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 2

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.

Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 1:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham241554451750
Sunderland241545472649
Wigan211434402045
Wycombe241365372745
Oxford United241275402543
Plymouth241275382543
Milton Keynes Dons231166422939
Sheffield Wednesday239104302637
Portsmouth221066282236
Accrington Stanley2410410303934
Ipswich24888393432
Burton Albion239410282931
Charlton248511302929
Cheltenham24789304329
Shrewsbury247512252926
Bolton237511303526
Cambridge United23689323826
AFC Wimbledon21678303525
Fleetwood Town235711364322
Lincoln225710243122
Morecambe235513304620
Gillingham233911183418
Crewe244614224318
Doncaster224414133916

Sunday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Ipswich 1, Wycombe 0

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Morecambe 1, Crewe 2

Oxford United 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sunderland 5, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, Jan. 1

Burton Albion 4, Crewe 1

Charlton 0, Wycombe 1

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Gillingham 0

Oxford United 1, Cheltenham 1

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham 2, Bolton 1

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 2

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wycombe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 1:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 2 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Crewe vs. Charlton, 1:45 p.m. ppd

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green211452452047
Northampton221246312240
Sutton United231238352839
Tranmere221156201438
Swindon221075342637
Port Vale211056352335
Newport County23986383235
Exeter22895332633
Mansfield Town22958272832
Leyton Orient227105372131
Harrogate Town22868353130
Bradford226115292629
Walsall22787282729
Crawley Town21849263128
Hartlepool238411243428
Salford21768242127
Rochdale22697303027
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Barrow235810232823
Colchester21579172822
Carlisle225710162922
Stevenage234811163620
Scunthorpe2331010193819
Oldham244614223918

Sunday, Dec. 26

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 2, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Barrow 0, Oldham 0

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Swindon 0, Stevenage 0

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Barrow 1, Bradford 2

Crawley Town 3, Colchester 1

Forest Green 2, Stevenage 0

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 0, Carlisle 1

Sutton United 2, Exeter 1

Swindon 5, Northampton 2

Walsall 3, Newport County 3

Hartlepool 0, Oldham 0

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Salford vs. Tranmere, 1:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 2:30 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you