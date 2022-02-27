English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City272133641766
Liverpool261862702060
Chelsea251483491850
Man United271386443447
West Ham271368463445
Arsenal241437382745
Tottenham251339353242
Wolverhampton2612410242140
Southampton268117343735
Brighton267127253033
Crystal Palace276129373830
Aston Villa259313333730
Leicester237610374327
Newcastle2551010284525
Brentford276615274424
Leeds265813296023
Everton246414284122
Burnley243129223021
Watford265417254719
Norwich264517155517

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham 1, Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2, Brentford 1

Aston Villa 0, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Norwich 1

Southampton 2, Everton 0

Man City 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds 2, Man United 4

Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley 1, Tottenham 0

Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4

Liverpool 6, Leeds 0

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton 1

Friday, Feb. 25

Southampton 2, Norwich 0

Saturday, Feb. 26

Leeds 0, Tottenham 4

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Brentford 0, Newcastle 2

Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1

Man United 0, Watford 0

Brighton 0, Aston Villa 2

Everton 0, Man City 1

Sunday, Feb. 27

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham 1, Wolverhampton 0

Tuesday, March 1

Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 7

Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham332175822970
Bournemouth311876512761
Huddersfield3516118463659
Blackburn341699463457
QPR3416810493956
Luton Town331599463754
Sheffield United3315810443453
Middlesbrough3315711433552
Nottingham Forest3314910453351
Coventry3314910433851
Millwall33131010363449
Preston35111410383947
West Brom33121011353046
Blackpool3412913404145
Stoke3312813423844
Bristol City3511717456340
Swansea3110813324338
Hull3510718303937
Birmingham3591016405537
Cardiff3410618405436
Reading3410519426729
Barnsley335820244823
Derby34101212343821
Peterborough335622246621

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Derby 1, Peterborough 0

Luton Town 2, West Brom 0

Preston 2, Reading 3

QPR 1, Hull 1

Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Birmingham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City 1, Coventry 2

Hull 0, Barnsley 2

Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1

Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby 1, Millwall 2

Fulham 2, Peterborough 1

Huddersfield 2, Cardiff 1

QPR 2, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Blackburn 0

Stoke 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Feb. 26

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2

Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 2

Blackpool 4, Reading 1

Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1

Cardiff 0, Fulham 1

Coventry 1, Preston 1

Luton Town 1, Derby 0

Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Bristol City 0

Peterborough 0, Hull 3

Monday, Feb. 28

West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham342365611975
Wigan322066563266
Milton Keynes Dons351997573566
Oxford United351889654362
Sunderland3517810614759
Sheffield Wednesday3316107473558
Plymouth331689543956
Wycombe3415109554655
Ipswich35141110533953
Bolton3515614554751
Portsmouth3213910433548
Accrington Stanley3413714445346
Cambridge United34111112464944
Burton Albion3512815424744
Cheltenham3491411445641
Charlton3411617414739
Shrewsbury3491015313537
Lincoln339816374635
Fleetwood Town3271213475633
AFC Wimbledon3461513395333
Morecambe3471017446431
Gillingham3561217285530
Doncaster368523286829
Crewe346721286025

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Oxford United 4

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2

Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0

Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Crewe 0, Oxford United 1

Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0

Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 1, Wigan 3

Bolton 3, Lincoln 1

Saturday, Feb. 26

AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2

Accrington Stanley 3, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 2

Cheltenham 1, Crewe 2

Lincoln 0, Gillingham 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bolton 0

Morecambe 1, Ipswich 1

Oxford United 4, Cambridge United 2

Plymouth 0, Rotherham 1

Portsmouth 3, Fleetwood Town 3

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Charlton 0

Wigan 0, Sunderland 3

Tuesday, March 1

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green321994622766
Northampton331689382656
Tranmere3416810362756
Exeter3114125463154
Sutton United331599503954
Mansfield Town311588423353
Swindon3314109554052
Newport County3314109544452
Port Vale3113108453149
Bristol Rovers3213910454048
Salford3213811373047
Hartlepool3312813344344
Crawley Town3112712394243
Harrogate Town3211912504942
Bradford3491312374340
Rochdale318149394038
Walsall3310815354538
Leyton Orient3171212383233
Stevenage3471215305233
Barrow3271114303932
Colchester3371115304732
Carlisle3271015244531
Oldham317915314730
Scunthorpe3441119245923

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton 3, Colchester 0

Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Swindon 3

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Forest Green 0, Walsall 1

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 2, Bradford 0

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2

Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4

Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1

Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Swindon 5, Walsall 0

Colchester 1, Hartlepool 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 3

Rochdale 1, Port Vale 1

Scunthorpe 0, Northampton 0

Leyton Orient 0, Bristol Rovers 2

Saturday, Feb. 26

Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 0

Bradford 0, Mansfield Town 2

Bristol Rovers 1, Exeter 1

Colchester 1, Oldham 1

Crawley Town 2, Forest Green 1

Leyton Orient 0, Carlisle 1

Newport County 4, Tranmere 2

Port Vale 2, Stevenage 0

Rochdale 1, Northampton 0

Sutton United 4, Scunthorpe 1

Swindon 1, Salford 2

Walsall 3, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, March 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Exeter vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you