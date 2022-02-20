English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City262033631763
Liverpool251762642057
Chelsea251483491850
Man United261376443446
West Ham261268453442
Arsenal231337362642
Tottenham231238313139
Wolverhampton231148211737
Brighton257126252833
Southampton257117323732
Leicester22769364127
Aston Villa248313313727
Crystal Palace255119323626
Brentford266614274224
Leeds245811295023
Everton236413284022
Newcastle2441010264522
Watford245316244318
Burnley222119202917
Norwich254516155317

Saturday, Feb. 12

Man United 1, Southampton 1

Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton 3, Leeds 0

Watford 0, Brighton 2

Norwich 0, Man City 4

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley 0, Liverpool 1

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 2, West Ham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United 2, Brighton 0

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham 1, Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2, Brentford 1

Aston Villa 0, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Norwich 1

Southampton 2, Everton 0

Man City 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds 2, Man United 4

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham311975792864
Bournemouth301776492658
Blackburn321598453354
QPR321589473753
Huddersfield3314118423553
Sheffield United311489433350
Middlesbrough3114710393149
Luton Town311399433648
Nottingham Forest3113810433347
Coventry3113810403647
West Brom32121010342846
Preston33111210373845
Stoke3112811403444
Millwall31111010333343
Blackpool3211912353842
Bristol City3311715445940
Swansea3110813324338
Birmingham3391014395137
Cardiff3210616395136
Hull339717273734
Reading329518396226
Derby32101210333521
Peterborough315620236121
Barnsley313820194617

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0

Barnsley 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0

Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2

Hull 0, Fulham 1

Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1

Millwall 2, Cardiff 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2

Peterborough 0, Preston 1

Reading 2, Coventry 3

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea 3, Bristol City 1

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom 0, Blackburn 0

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United 0, Hull 0

Cardiff 2, Coventry 0

Millwall 2, QPR 0

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough 0, Reading 0

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Derby 1, Peterborough 0

Luton Town 2, West Brom 0

Preston 2, Reading 3

QPR 1, Hull 1

Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Birmingham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham322165581969
Wigan301965532863
Milton Keynes Dons331797533560
Oxford United331689604156
Plymouth311687543656
Wycombe3215107524055
Sunderland3316710574655
Sheffield Wednesday3215107453555
Ipswich3314910523851
Bolton3314613524448
Portsmouth3012810383144
Burton Albion3312714414443
Accrington Stanley3212713414943
Cambridge United32101111424541
Cheltenham3291310435440
Charlton3211615414339
Lincoln319814364135
Shrewsbury3281014283334
Fleetwood Town3171113445332
AFC Wimbledon3261313375131
Morecambe327916436130
Gillingham3351117265526
Doncaster347423246625
Crewe325720265822

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2

Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0

Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1

Oxford United 2, Bolton 3

Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0

Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0

Wigan 2, Charlton 1

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1

Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham 1, Wigan 1

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Oxford United 4

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2

Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green311993612566
Tranmere331689342356
Northampton311678382555
Exeter3014115453053
Sutton United321499463851
Mansfield Town301488403350
Swindon3113108493849
Newport County3213109504249
Port Vale291298423045
Salford3112811352944
Bristol Rovers3012810423944
Hartlepool3111812313941
Bradford3291310363840
Crawley Town3011712374140
Harrogate Town3010812474838
Walsall319814323935
Rochdale297139373934
Leyton Orient2971210382933
Stevenage3371214305033
Barrow3171014303931
Colchester3171014284431
Oldham307815304629
Carlisle3161015234528
Scunthorpe3241018235522

Saturday, Feb. 12

Barrow 0, Stevenage 0

Bradford 0, Exeter 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 2

Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2

Newport County 3, Oldham 3

Port Vale 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1

Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Exeter 4, Harrogate Town 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Sutton United 0

Hartlepool 1, Tranmere 0

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton 3, Colchester 0

Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Swindon 3

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Forest Green 0, Walsall 1

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 2, Bradford 0

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2

Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4

Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1

Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you