English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|12
|Tottenham
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|4
|10
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|10
|West Ham
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|10
|Brighton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|9
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Crystal Palace
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Brentford
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|5
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|6
|Man United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Aston Villa
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|6
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|Fulham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|4
|Newcastle
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|7
|3
|Wolverhampton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|3
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|2
|Sheffield United
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|1
|Everton
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|1
|Luton Town
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Burnley
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|0
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 2
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Brighton 1, West Ham 3
Sunday, Aug. 27
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Sheffield United 1, Man City 2
Newcastle 1, Liverpool 2
Friday, Sept. 1
Luton Town 1, West Ham 2
Saturday, Sept. 2
Sheffield United 2, Everton 2
Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
Burnley 2, Tottenham 5
Chelsea 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Man City 5, Fulham 1
Brighton 3, Newcastle 1
Sunday, Sept. 3
Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton 2
Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Preston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|13
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|7
|12
|Leicester
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|4
|12
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|11
|Norwich
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|8
|10
|Hull
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|6
|10
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|12
|10
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|8
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|7
|Plymouth
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|7
|West Brom
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|9
|7
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|7
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Coventry
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|6
|Leeds
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|7
|6
|Stoke
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|6
|QPR
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|8
|6
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|5
|5
|Cardiff
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|4
|Rotherham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|11
|4
|Huddersfield
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|10
|4
|Swansea
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Sheffield Wednesday
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|1
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|11
|1
Saturday, Aug. 26
Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1
Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Coventry 0, Sunderland 0
Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4
Ipswich 3, Leeds 4
Millwall 1, Stoke 0
Preston 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Leicester 2
Southampton 2, QPR 1
West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2
Sunday, Aug. 27
Watford 0, Blackburn 1
Saturday, Sept. 2
Birmingham 1, Millwall 1
Sunderland 5, Southampton 0
Swansea 1, Bristol City 2
Coventry 3, Watford 3
Ipswich 3, Cardiff 2
Leeds 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Leicester 0, Hull 1
Middlesbrough 0, QPR 2
Plymouth 3, Blackburn 0
Rotherham 2, Norwich 1
Stoke 0, Preston 2
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 2
Friday, Sept. 15
Hull vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|13
|Bolton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|7
|13
|Stevenage
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|13
|Port Vale
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|10
|13
|Portsmouth
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|2
|12
|Oxford United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|7
|12
|Lincoln
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|11
|Barnsley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|7
|10
|Wycombe
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|9
|10
|Derby
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|8
|9
|Cambridge United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|4
|9
|Blackpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|4
|9
|Peterborough
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|9
|9
|Shrewsbury
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6
|9
|Northampton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|7
|Charlton
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|9
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Reading
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Carlisle
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|5
|Leyton Orient
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|11
|4
|Wigan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|2
|Burton Albion
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|9
|2
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|10
|1
|Cheltenham
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|8
|1
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1
Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1
Exeter 2, Reading 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0
Oxford United 2, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Derby 4
Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0
Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 0, Barnsley 2
Saturday, Sept. 2
Blackpool 2, Wigan 1
Bolton 2, Derby 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Lincoln 1
Burton Albion 0, Exeter 1
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 2
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 3
Northampton 0, Wycombe 1
Oxford United 1, Port Vale 2
Portsmouth 3, Peterborough 1
Monday, Sept. 4
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Notts County
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|10
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|11
|12
|Gillingham
|6
|4
|0
|2
|4
|5
|12
|Barrow
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|6
|2
|4
|0
|9
|4
|10
|Newport County
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|10
|10
|Mansfield Town
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|7
|10
|Accrington Stanley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|10
|Morecambe
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|10
|Swindon
|5
|2
|3
|0
|15
|8
|9
|Crewe
|6
|2
|3
|1
|13
|10
|9
|Grimsby Town
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|9
|Wrexham
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|14
|9
|Walsall
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|10
|8
|Bradford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|Crawley Town
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|12
|8
|Salford
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|Forest Green
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|8
|7
|Harrogate Town
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|7
|6
|Stockport County
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|10
|5
|Tranmere
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|10
|3
|Colchester
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|8
|3
|Sutton United
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|11
|3
|Doncaster
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|12
|2
Saturday, Aug. 26
AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1
Barrow 1, Wrexham 1
Bradford 1, Crewe 0
Gillingham 0, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1
Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2
Newport County 3, Sutton United 1
Notts County 2, Tranmere 1
Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1
Saturday, Sept. 2
Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1
Crewe 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Doncaster 0, Swindon 0
Grimsby Town 2, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 0, Bradford 0
Morecambe 1, Salford 0
Newport County 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Notts County 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Stockport County 3, Crawley Town 3
Sutton United 0, Forest Green 1
Walsall 1, Colchester 0
Saturday, Sept. 9
Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
