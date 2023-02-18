English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal231733512354
Man City241644602452
Man United231445382846
Newcastle2210111351341
Tottenham231238423539
Fulham241158353038
Brighton221057392935
Brentford238114373035
Liverpool21957362832
Chelsea23878232331
Aston Villa238411283828
Crystal Palace23689213126
Nottingham Forest236710183825
Leicester227312363824
Wolverhampton236512173223
Everton235612173021
Bournemouth235612214421
West Ham225512192720
Leeds234712283919
Southampton235315194018

Saturday, Feb. 11

West Ham 1, Chelsea 1

Arsenal 1, Brentford 1

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Leicester 4, Tottenham 1

Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 1

Sunday, Feb. 12

Leeds 0, Man United 2

Man City 3, Aston Villa 1

Monday, Feb. 13

Liverpool 2, Everton 0

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Arsenal 1, Man City 3

Saturday, Feb. 18

Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton 0, Fulham 1

Chelsea 0, Southampton 1

Everton 1, Leeds 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1

Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, March 1

Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley322192632772
Sheffield United321877543061
Middlesbrough3317610563857
Luton Town3213118393250
Sunderland3213109473449
Millwall3114710393249
Blackburn3215413343749
Watford3212119383547
Norwich3213712433646
West Brom3112910403345
Coventry3212911353345
Swansea3211912454742
Hull3311913384742
Preston3211912283742
Bristol City32101111424141
Reading3212515354741
QPR3310914344639
Birmingham3210814374238
Stoke3210715363937
Cardiff339816253635
Rotherham3271213344433
Huddersfield328717304331
Blackpool3271015324731
Wigan3271015295031

Friday, Feb. 10

Birmingham 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, Feb. 11

Blackpool 0, Rotherham 0

Bristol City 1, Norwich 0

Burnley 3, Preston 0

Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 3

Coventry 1, Luton Town 1

QPR 1, Millwall 2

Sheffield United 3, Swansea 0

Stoke 0, Hull 0

Sunderland 1, Reading 0

Watford 1, Blackburn 1

Wigan 1, Huddersfield 0

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Birmingham 0, Cardiff 2

Coventry 1, Millwall 0

Norwich 3, Hull 1

QPR 0, Sunderland 3

Burnley 1, Watford 1

Reading 2, Rotherham 1

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bristol City 1, Wigan 1

Preston 1, Luton Town 1

Swansea 2, Blackpool 1

Stoke 3, Huddersfield 0

Sheffield United 1, Middlesbrough 3

West Brom 1, Blackburn 1

Friday, Feb. 17

Cardiff 1, Reading 0

Saturday, Feb. 18

Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2

Blackburn 1, Swansea 0

Blackpool 1, Stoke 0

Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1

Hull 0, Preston 0

Luton Town 0, Burnley 1

Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1

Rotherham 0, Coventry 2

Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1

Wigan 0, Norwich 0

Monday, Feb. 20

Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Coventry vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday312083582268
Plymouth322084573268
Ipswich3216124603160
Bolton331788482459
Derby311696502557
Barnsley301758452756
Wycombe3116510442953
Shrewsbury3214612393448
Peterborough3015213483847
Portsmouth3010128373642
Charlton31101011454340
Port Vale3211714334640
Exeter3210913424339
Lincoln308157293139
Bristol Rovers3210814445538
Fleetwood Town3181211343436
Oxford United339915364136
Burton Albion319715405834
Cheltenham319616254033
Accrington Stanley307914264730
Milton Keynes Dons328519305129
Cambridge United318518265129
Morecambe3161015325228
Forest Green335721256322

Saturday, Feb. 11

Barnsley 2, Cambridge United 0

Burton Albion 1, Exeter 0

Charlton 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1

Morecambe 1, Forest Green 1

Peterborough 0, Bolton 5

Plymouth 3, Portsmouth 1

Shrewsbury 3, Port Vale 2

Wycombe 3, Derby 2

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe 2

Bolton 5, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 0

Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 2

Derby 1, Lincoln 1

Exeter 0, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Peterborough 0

Forest Green 0, Charlton 1

Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3

Port Vale 1, Barnsley 3

Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 0

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Morecambe 0

Saturday, Feb. 18

Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2

Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4

Derby 2, Charlton 0

Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0

Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3

Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Port Vale 1, Exeter 0

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 1, Bolton 0

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient332175431970
Stevenage301695432557
Carlisle3215107493255
Northampton3114107443152
Mansfield Town311579493752
Stockport County3115610462951
Salford3214711423349
Bradford301398372948
Sutton United3213811343847
Doncaster3114413364246
Swindon3112910403545
Barrow3213514354044
AFC Wimbledon3110129323142
Walsall2910118322541
Tranmere3211813323241
Grimsby Town2810612323636
Crewe3081210273836
Colchester339816313935
Newport County3081012303434
Gillingham307914193430
Harrogate Town307815374729
Hartlepool326917335827
Crawley Town296815324726
Rochdale325621254921

Saturday, Feb. 11

AFC Wimbledon 0, Carlisle 0

Barrow 0, Newport County 1

Crawley Town 2, Crewe 2

Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 1, Stockport County 3

Hartlepool 2, Sutton United 2

Mansfield Town 2, Gillingham 0

Rochdale 1, Northampton 1

Stevenage 2, Bradford 3

Swindon 0, Doncaster 2

Tranmere 1, Salford 0

Walsall 1, Leyton Orient 1

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Bradford 2, Tranmere 0

Carlisle 0, Mansfield Town 4

Colchester 0, Walsall 0

Crewe 2, Hartlepool 0

Gillingham 2, Grimsby Town 1

Leyton Orient 2, Rochdale 1

Newport County 2, Stevenage 2

Northampton 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Salford 1, Harrogate Town 1

Stockport County 2, Crawley Town 1

Sutton United 2, Swindon 1

Doncaster 1, Barrow 0

Saturday, Feb. 18

Northampton 1, Grimsby Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Hartlepool 2

Bradford 0, Barrow 1

Carlisle 1, Colchester 0

Harrogate Town 2, Crewe 2

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 0

Rochdale 0, Gillingham 2

Salford 1, Swindon 2

Stockport County 2, Stevenage 0

Sutton United 2, Doncaster 0

Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 2

Walsall 1, Newport County 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Barrow vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

