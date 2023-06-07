English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City382855943389
Arsenal382666884384
Man United382369584375
Newcastle3819145683371
Liverpool3819109754767
Brighton3818812725362
Aston Villa3818713514661
Tottenham3818614706360
Brentford3815149584659
Fulham3815716555352
Crystal Palace38111215404945
Chelsea38111116384744
Wolverhampton3811819315841
West Ham3811720425540
Bournemouth3811621377139
Nottingham Forest3891118386838
Everton3881218345736
Leicester389722516834
Leeds3871021487831
Southampton386725367325

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley46291438735101
Sheffield United4628711733991
Luton Town4621178573980
Middlesbrough4622915845675
Coventry46181612584670
Sunderland46181513685569
Blackburn4620917525469
Millwall46191116575068
West Brom46181216595366
Swansea46181216686466
Watford46161515565363
Preston46171217455963
Norwich46171118575462
Bristol City46151417555659
Hull46141616516158
Stoke46141121555453
Birmingham46141121475853
Huddersfield46141121476253
Rotherham46111718496050
QPR46131122447150
Cardiff46131023415849
Reading46131122466844
Blackpool46111124487244
Wigan46101521386539

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth4631878247101
Ipswich46281441013598
Sheffield Wednesday4628126813796
Barnsley4626812804786
Bolton46231211623681
Peterborough4624517755477
Derby46211312674676
Portsmouth46171910615070
Wycombe4620917595169
Charlton46161416706662
Lincoln46142012474762
Shrewsbury4617821526159
Fleetwood Town46141616535158
Exeter46151120646856
Burton Albion46151120577956
Cheltenham46141220456154
Bristol Rovers46141121587353
Port Vale46131023487149
Oxford United46111421495647
Cambridge United4613726416846
Milton Keynes Dons46111223446645
Morecambe46101422477844
Accrington Stanley46111124407744
Forest Green466931318927

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient4626137613491
Stevenage4624139613985
Northampton4623149624283
Stockport County46221311653779
Carlisle46201610664376
Bradford46201610614376
Salford4622915725475
Mansfield Town46211213725575
Barrow4618820475362
Swindon46161317615561
Grimsby Town46161317495661
Tranmere46151318454858
Crewe46141616486058
Sutton United46151318465858
Newport County46141517535657
Walsall46121915464955
Gillingham46141319364955
Doncaster4616723466555
Harrogate Town46121618596852
Colchester46121321445149
AFC Wimbledon46111520486048
Crawley Town46111322487146
Hartlepool4691621527843
Rochdale4691126467038

