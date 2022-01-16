English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City221822541356
Liverpool211362551845
Chelsea221273451743
West Ham221147413037
Arsenal201127332535
Tottenham181035232033
Man United20956322932
Wolverhampton20947171531
Brighton206104212128
Leicester18747313325
Crystal Palace21597303124
Southampton21597253324
Aston Villa207211273223
Brentford216510243323
Leeds20578243922
Everton195410243419
Watford194213233714
Norwich213414104513
Newcastle201910204312
Burnley17188162711

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Southampton 4, Brentford 1

Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd

Wednesday, Jan. 12

West Ham 2, Norwich 0

Friday, Jan. 14

Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Saturday, Jan. 15

Man City 1, Chelsea 0

Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 1, Watford 1

Norwich 2, Everton 1

Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1

Aston Villa 2, Man United 2

Sunday, Jan. 16

Liverpool 3, Brentford 0

West Ham 2, Leeds 3

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Arsenal vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham251564642151
Bournemouth261475432349
Blackburn261475442849
QPR251357383044
West Brom261196312042
Middlesbrough261268312542
Huddersfield271188333041
Stoke251159302538
Coventry241077332837
Nottingham Forest261079332837
Millwall25898272833
Blackpool269611273233
Luton Town23887342932
Sheffield United23959293032
Preston24888273032
Bristol City268612324530
Swansea23779273228
Birmingham257711243328
Hull256514203123
Cardiff256514264423
Reading258413304522
Peterborough245415214819
Derby268117252414
Barnsley242814163614

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Reading 0, Fulham 7

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Derby 2, Sheffield United 0

Fulham 6, Bristol City 2

Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1

Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1

Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Peterborough 1, Coventry 4

Preston 1, Birmingham 1

QPR 1, West Brom 0

Sunday, Jan. 16

Hull 0, Stoke 2

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wycombe271575443052
Sunderland271566523351
Rotherham251555451850
Wigan221534422148
Milton Keynes Dons261376463146
Oxford United261277402943
Plymouth251276402943
Sheffield Wednesday2510105342940
Portsmouth241077292437
Accrington Stanley2610610324136
Ipswich26989433635
Burton Albion2510510323135
Cheltenham267109324531
Charlton268612323230
Shrewsbury268612262930
Cambridge United25799333830
Bolton258512323729
Lincoln257711293328
Fleetwood Town257711384328
AFC Wimbledon23689303626
Morecambe256613344924
Crewe265714244422
Gillingham253913194118
Doncaster254417174616

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3

Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1

Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3

Bolton 0, Wycombe 2

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Crewe 2, Charlton 1

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1

Bolton 2, Ipswich 0

Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1

Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Doncaster 1, Wigan 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0

Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3

Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1

Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2

Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green241572482152
Tranmere251366271545
Northampton241257322441
Swindon241176393040
Sutton United241248383140
Newport County251087423438
Mansfield Town241158323038
Exeter249105352637
Port Vale221057362635
Bradford247116312932
Crawley Town23959283232
Leyton Orient227105372131
Salford24879282431
Harrogate Town23869353530
Walsall24789293229
Bristol Rovers22859293329
Hartlepool248412243628
Rochdale23698303227
Barrow246810252826
Carlisle246810193026
Stevenage255911224024
Colchester235711173222
Scunthorpe2531012194419
Oldham244614223918

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County 0, Salford 2

Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 3, Walsall 1

Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle 2, Bradford 0

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2

Forest Green 2, Colchester 0

Salford 1, Tranmere 1

Saturday, Jan. 15

Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0

Bradford 2, Salford 1

Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 0, Barrow 2

Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0

Northampton 1, Forest Green 1

Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale 1, Swindon 3

Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3

Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

