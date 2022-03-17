English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City292243681870
Liverpool292162752069
Chelsea281783571959
Arsenal271638433151
Man United291487484050
West Ham291469483648
Tottenham2815310443548
Wolverhampton2914411292346
Aston Villa2811314413936
Southampton2981110364535
Crystal Palace297139393834
Leicester269611404533
Brighton2971210263633
Newcastle2971012324931
Brentford298615324530
Leeds296815316526
Everton277416294725
Watford296419295522
Burnley2731212223821
Norwich294520186317

Thursday, March 10

Norwich 1, Chelsea 3

Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0

Southampton 1, Newcastle 2

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3

Saturday, March 12

Brighton 0, Liverpool 2

Brentford 2, Burnley 0

Man United 3, Tottenham 2

Sunday, March 13

Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Leeds 2, Norwich 1

Southampton 1, Watford 2

West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1

Arsenal 2, Leicester 0

Monday, March 14

Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0

Wednesday, March 16

Brighton 0, Tottenham 2

Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2

Thursday, March 17

Everton 1, Newcastle 0

Friday, March 18

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.

Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd

Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd

Saturday, March 19

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd

Sunday, March 20

Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham372386903277
Bournemouth351997563166
Huddersfield3817129514063
Blackburn38171011493861
Luton Town3717911534160
QPR3717812534559
Middlesbrough3717812484059
Nottingham Forest36161010533558
Sheffield United37161011504058
Millwall37151210393457
Coventry3715913484554
West Brom37141112403453
Blackpool37141013424152
Preston38121511404451
Swansea3613815415247
Stoke37121015464446
Cardiff3813718455646
Bristol City3812719476743
Hull3811819324141
Birmingham38101117425841
Reading3710621437330
Barnsley3761021285228
Derby38111215374424
Peterborough375824297523

Friday, March 11

West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2

Saturday, March 12

Barnsley 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 0, Hull 0

Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1

Blackpool 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 2, Derby 0

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1

Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0

Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0

Peterborough 2, Stoke 2

Sunday, March 13

Luton Town 1, QPR 2

Tuesday, March 15

Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0

Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2

Blackburn 3, Derby 1

Bournemouth 1, Reading 1

West Brom 1, Fulham 0

Wednesday, March 16

Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1

Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0

Cardiff 2, Stoke 1

Coventry 0, Hull 2

Luton Town 4, Preston 0

Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0

Peterborough 2, Swansea 3

Saturday, March 19

Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.

Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.

Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.

Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd

Sunday, March 20

QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham382486642280
Wigan362376623376
Milton Keynes Dons3821107633873
Oxford United3820810734868
Plymouth372089603968
Sunderland3819910664866
Sheffield Wednesday3718118604165
Wycombe3818119624765
Ipswich38161210573960
Portsmouth37161011533958
Bolton3816715594955
Accrington Stanley3714815475950
Cheltenham37111412526047
Burton Albion3813817485847
Cambridge United37111214465845
Charlton3712718434943
Shrewsbury38101216373742
Lincoln3711818435141
Fleetwood Town3771218506733
AFC Wimbledon3761516395833
Gillingham3871219295933
Morecambe3871120467532
Doncaster388525287329
Crewe386725307025

Saturday, March 12

AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1

Bolton 0, Plymouth 1

Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2

Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1

Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1

Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3

Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0

Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2

Sunderland 2, Crewe 0

Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0

Tuesday, March 15

Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Charlton 1, Gillingham 0

Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0

Crewe 0, Wigan 2

Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0

Saturday, March 19

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.

Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.

Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.

Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 11 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green3619125653269
Northampton3718910453263
Newport County3717119604662
Tranmere3718811433262
Exeter3516136523561
Swindon37171010614561
Bristol Rovers3717911524260
Sutton United3616911544257
Port Vale3515119533556
Mansfield Town3416810474056
Salford35131111393250
Hartlepool3613914364648
Bradford37111313424546
Walsall37121015404846
Crawley Town3612915445245
Harrogate Town36111015525743
Rochdale3581611404640
Carlisle36101016314940
Colchester3791216365139
Leyton Orient3571612433737
Barrow3681315324137
Stevenage3771317335834
Oldham3571018355431
Scunthorpe3741221256324

Friday, March 11

Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2

Saturday, March 12

Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0

Carlisle 2, Northampton 1

Exeter 0, Salford 0

Forest Green 0, Bradford 2

Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1

Rochdale 0, Barrow 0

Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3

Stevenage 0, Newport County 2

Swindon 1, Oldham 0

Walsall 1, Sutton United 0

Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Tuesday, March 15

Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0

Carlisle 1, Newport County 2

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1

Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1

Rochdale 1, Salford 1

Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1

Stevenage 1, Northampton 2

Swindon 2, Sutton United 1

Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0

Walsall 2, Oldham 1

Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2

Friday, March 18

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.

Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.

Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.

Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.

Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 21

Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Bradford vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.

Exeter vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.

Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.

Salford vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.

Swindon vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.

Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 11 a.m.

