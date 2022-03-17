English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|70
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|69
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|27
|16
|3
|8
|43
|31
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|48
|Tottenham
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44
|35
|48
|Wolverhampton
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29
|23
|46
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41
|39
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Leicester
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|33
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|30
|Leeds
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31
|65
|26
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
Thursday, March 10
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Saturday, March 12
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Sunday, March 13
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Monday, March 14
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
Wednesday, March 16
Brighton 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2
Thursday, March 17
Everton 1, Newcastle 0
Friday, March 18
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Saturday, March 19
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Sunday, March 20
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|77
|Bournemouth
|35
|19
|9
|7
|56
|31
|66
|Huddersfield
|38
|17
|12
|9
|51
|40
|63
|Blackburn
|38
|17
|10
|11
|49
|38
|61
|Luton Town
|37
|17
|9
|11
|53
|41
|60
|QPR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|53
|45
|59
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|58
|Sheffield United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|50
|40
|58
|Millwall
|37
|15
|12
|10
|39
|34
|57
|Coventry
|37
|15
|9
|13
|48
|45
|54
|West Brom
|37
|14
|11
|12
|40
|34
|53
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|52
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|51
|Swansea
|36
|13
|8
|15
|41
|52
|47
|Stoke
|37
|12
|10
|15
|46
|44
|46
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|46
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|7
|19
|47
|67
|43
|Hull
|38
|11
|8
|19
|32
|41
|41
|Birmingham
|38
|10
|11
|17
|42
|58
|41
|Reading
|37
|10
|6
|21
|43
|73
|30
|Barnsley
|37
|6
|10
|21
|28
|52
|28
|Derby
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|44
|24
|Peterborough
|37
|5
|8
|24
|29
|75
|23
Friday, March 11
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Saturday, March 12
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Sunday, March 13
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Tuesday, March 15
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2
Blackburn 3, Derby 1
Bournemouth 1, Reading 1
West Brom 1, Fulham 0
Wednesday, March 16
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Stoke 1
Coventry 0, Hull 2
Luton Town 4, Preston 0
Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Swansea 3
Saturday, March 19
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
Sunday, March 20
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|38
|24
|8
|6
|64
|22
|80
|Wigan
|36
|23
|7
|6
|62
|33
|76
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|73
|Oxford United
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|68
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|60
|39
|68
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|66
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|18
|11
|8
|60
|41
|65
|Wycombe
|38
|18
|11
|9
|62
|47
|65
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|60
|Portsmouth
|37
|16
|10
|11
|53
|39
|58
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|37
|14
|8
|15
|47
|59
|50
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|47
|Burton Albion
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|45
|Charlton
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|49
|43
|Shrewsbury
|38
|10
|12
|16
|37
|37
|42
|Lincoln
|37
|11
|8
|18
|43
|51
|41
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|7
|12
|18
|50
|67
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|33
|Gillingham
|38
|7
|12
|19
|29
|59
|33
|Morecambe
|38
|7
|11
|20
|46
|75
|32
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|29
|Crewe
|38
|6
|7
|25
|30
|70
|25
Saturday, March 12
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Tuesday, March 15
Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton 1, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0
Crewe 0, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0
Saturday, March 19
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 11 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|36
|19
|12
|5
|65
|32
|69
|Northampton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|45
|32
|63
|Newport County
|37
|17
|11
|9
|60
|46
|62
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|8
|11
|43
|32
|62
|Exeter
|35
|16
|13
|6
|52
|35
|61
|Swindon
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|45
|61
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|17
|9
|11
|52
|42
|60
|Sutton United
|36
|16
|9
|11
|54
|42
|57
|Port Vale
|35
|15
|11
|9
|53
|35
|56
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|8
|10
|47
|40
|56
|Salford
|35
|13
|11
|11
|39
|32
|50
|Hartlepool
|36
|13
|9
|14
|36
|46
|48
|Bradford
|37
|11
|13
|13
|42
|45
|46
|Walsall
|37
|12
|10
|15
|40
|48
|46
|Crawley Town
|36
|12
|9
|15
|44
|52
|45
|Harrogate Town
|36
|11
|10
|15
|52
|57
|43
|Rochdale
|35
|8
|16
|11
|40
|46
|40
|Carlisle
|36
|10
|10
|16
|31
|49
|40
|Colchester
|37
|9
|12
|16
|36
|51
|39
|Leyton Orient
|35
|7
|16
|12
|43
|37
|37
|Barrow
|36
|8
|13
|15
|32
|41
|37
|Stevenage
|37
|7
|13
|17
|33
|58
|34
|Oldham
|35
|7
|10
|18
|35
|54
|31
|Scunthorpe
|37
|4
|12
|21
|25
|63
|24
Friday, March 11
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Saturday, March 12
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Tuesday, March 15
Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1
Rochdale 1, Salford 1
Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1
Stevenage 1, Northampton 2
Swindon 2, Sutton United 1
Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0
Walsall 2, Oldham 1
Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2
Friday, March 18
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 21
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Bradford vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 11 a.m.