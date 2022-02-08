Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
West Ham 1, Watford 0
West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
Newcastle 3, Everton 1
Newcastle: Mason Holgate (37), Ryan Fraser (56), Kieran Trippier (80).
Everton: Jamaal Lascelles (36).
Halftime: 1-1.
Burnley 1, Man United 1
Burnley: Jay Rodriguez (47).
Man United: Paul Pogba (18).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Coventry 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (42).
Blackpool: Gary Madine (24).
Halftime: 1-1.
Derby 3, Hull 1
Derby: Craig Forsyth (19), Tom Lawrence (37), Festy Ebosele (47).
Hull: Craig Forsyth (65).
Halftime: 2-0.
Fulham 3, Millwall 0
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (29, 50), Bobby Reid (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1
Luton Town: Allan Campbell (28), Elijah Adebayo (59).
Barnsley: Carlton Morris (44).
Halftime: 1-1.
Stoke 3, Swansea 0
Stoke: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (47), Lewis Baker (60), Jacob Brown (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1
Rotherham: Joshua Kayode (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley: John O'Sullivan (28), Ethan Hamilton (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1
Cheltenham: Elliot Bonds (64), Alfie May (78).
Sunderland: Alex Pritchard (32).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crewe 1, Plymouth 4
Crewe: Chris Long (19).
Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (48, 56, 85), Niall Ennis (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1
Ipswich: Tyreeq Bakinson (39).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Fleetwood Town: Paddy Lane (51).
Milton Keynes Dons: Harry Darling (12).
Halftime: 0-1.
Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0
Gillingham: Vadaine Oliver (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Lincoln: Morgan Whittaker (10), Cohen Bramall (19).
Morecambe: Toumani Diagouraga (56).
Halftime: 2-0.
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Portsmouth: Sean Raggett (33), Michael Jacobs (41).
Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (50).
Halftime: 2-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Bolton 2, Charlton 1
Bolton: Dion Charles (10), Will Aimson (83).
Charlton: Chuks Aneke (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
Sutton United 0, Salford 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3
Carlisle: Owen Windsor (21).
Port Vale: David Worrall (1), James Wilson (43), David Amoo (81).
Halftime: 1-2.
Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0
Exeter: Cheick Diabate (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1
Forest Green: Jack Aitchison (73), Mathew Stevens (86).
Rochdale: James Ball (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3
Harrogate Town: Brahima Diarra (61).
Crawley Town: Aramide Oteh (48), Nick Tsaroulla (79), Tom Nichols (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (19), Jordan Bowery (90).
Colchester: Alan Judge (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton 1, Newport County 0
Northampton: Fraser Horsfall (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (1, 31).
Bristol Rovers: Sam Nicholson (43).
Halftime: 2-1.
Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0
Scunthorpe: Jai Rowe (34).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stevenage 0, Bradford 1
Bradford: Jamie Walker (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Tranmere 3, Swindon 0
Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (6, 72), Paul Glatzel (58).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Hartlepool: Luke Molyneux (27, 39), Omar Bogle (44).
Barrow: John Rooney (17).
Halftime: 3-1.
England National League
Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2
Stockport County: No Name (56, 65).
Chesterfield: No Name (16, 21).
Halftime: 0-2.
Wealdstone 2, Yeovil 1
Wealdstone: No Name (39, 43).
Yeovil: No Name (64).
Halftime: 2-0.
Grimsby Town 0, Kings Lynn 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Southend 2, Bromley 0
Southend: No Name (47, 50).
Halftime: 0-0.
Notts County 6, Barnet 1
Notts County: No Name (7, 11, 29, 48, 72, 90).
Barnet: No Name (66).
Halftime: 3-0.