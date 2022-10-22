Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0
Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0
Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11), Anthony Gordon (63), Dwight McNeil (84).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man City 3, Brighton 1
Man City: Erling Haaland (22, 43), Kevin De Bruyne (75).
Brighton: Leandro Trossard (53).
Halftime: 2-0.
England Championship
Blackpool 4, Preston 2
Blackpool: Jerry Yates (30, 81), Charlie Patino (68), CJ Hamilton (90).
Preston: Ben Whiteman (38), Callum Connolly (89).
Halftime: 1-1.
Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1
Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (17), Adam Wharton (42).
Birmingham: Scott Hogan (80).
Halftime: 2-0.
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Millwall 2, West Brom 1
Millwall: Callum Styles (38), Tyler Burey (90).
West Brom: John Swift (20).
Halftime: 1-1.
QPR 2, Wigan 1
QPR: Sam Field (12), Leon Balogun (24).
Wigan: Nathan Broadhead (22).
Halftime: 2-1.
Reading 2, Bristol City 0
Reading: Mamadou Loum (52), Andy Carroll (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rotherham 2, Hull 4
Rotherham: Daniel Barlaser (45), Georgie Kelly (89).
Hull: Jacob Greaves (44), Cyrus Christie (52), Ryan Longman (59), Ozan Tufan (85).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2
Sheffield United: Ben Osborn (62), Oliver McBurnie (71).
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (3, 16).
Halftime: 0-2.
Stoke 0, Coventry 2
Coventry: Jamie Allen (51), Gustavo Hamer (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sunderland 2, Burnley 4
Sunderland: Amad Traore (16), Dan Neill (20).
Burnley: Nathan Tella (50), Manuel Benson (61), Anass Zaroury (69), Josh Brownhill (87).
Halftime: 2-0.
England League One
Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Lincoln: Daniel Mandroiu (46).
Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (7).
Halftime: 0-1.
Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3
Accrington Stanley: Shaun Whalley (8), George Johnston (48).
Bolton: Harvey Rodgers (56), Kieran Lee (71), Oladapo Afolayan (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2
Bristol Rovers: Josh Coburn (47), Aaron Collins (57).
Plymouth: Finn Azaz (14), Adam Randell (45).
Halftime: 0-2.
Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0
Burton Albion: Victor Adeboyejo (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1
Port Vale: Paul Digby (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Exeter: Jay Stansfield (30), Sam Nombe (90).
Fleetwood Town: Carlos Mendes Gomes (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1
Portsmouth: Sean Raggett (17).
Halftime: 0-1.
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1
Wycombe: Nick Freeman (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0
Morecambe: Kieran Phillips (39).
Halftime: 1-0.
Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2
Oxford United: Billy Bodin (52).
Peterborough: Jack Taylor (7), Kwame Poku (31).
Halftime: 0-2.
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1
Charlton: Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League Two
Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3
Carlisle: Ryan Edmondson (15), Jordan Gibson (56).
Leyton Orient: Theo Archibald (2, 17), Aaron Drinan (50).
Halftime: 1-2.
Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2
Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (2, 46), Tom Nichols (13).
Mansfield Town: Jordan Bowery (16), George Lapslie (27).
Halftime: 2-2.
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Crewe: Courtney Baker-Richardson (14).
Doncaster: George Miller (77).
Halftime: 1-0.
Gillingham 1, Barrow 1
Gillingham: Elkan Baggott (74).
Barrow: Josh Kay (35).
Halftime: 0-1.
Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town: Matty Daly (37).
Tranmere: Jordan Turnbull (57).
Halftime: 1-0.
Newport County 1, Colchester 0
Newport County: Will Evans (7).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Rochdale: Tyrese Sinclair (66).
AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (39), Josh Davison (64).
Halftime: 0-1.
Salford 0, Stockport County 2
Stockport County: Will Collar (45), Paddy Madden (78).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stevenage 2, Northampton 3
Stevenage: Danny Rose (35), Alex Gilbey (85).
Northampton: Louis Appere (1), Kieron Bowie (82), Shaun McWilliams (87).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sutton United 1, Walsall 1
Sutton United: Robert Milsom (72).
Walsall: Jacob Maddox (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1
Swindon: Jonathan Williams (12), Luke Jephcott (17).
Hartlepool: Clarke Oduor (28).
Halftime: 2-1.
England National League
Aldershot 2, York City FC 1
Aldershot: No Name (6, 78).
York City FC: No Name (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
Barnet 2, Maidenhead United 1
Barnet: No Name (34, 82).
Maidenhead United: No Name (58).
Halftime: 1-0.
Boreham Wood 1, Wrexham 1
Boreham Wood: No Name (30).
Wrexham: No Name (52).
Halftime: 1-0.
Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2
Chesterfield: No Name (13, 61, 73).
Bromley: No Name (52, 78).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dorking Wanderers 3, Wealdstone 1
Dorking Wanderers: No Name (22, 70, 90).
Wealdstone: No Name (51).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halifax Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Halifax Town: No Name (60, 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3
Gateshead FC: No Name (79).
Woking: No Name (22, 29, 48).
Halftime: 0-2.
Oldham 2, Yeovil 0
Oldham: No Name (6, 72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Solihull Moors 3, Eastleigh 0
Solihull Moors: No Name (13, 62, 86).
Halftime: 1-0.
Southend 3, Scunthorpe 0
Southend: No Name (35, 49, 73).
Halftime: 1-0.
