Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11), Anthony Gordon (63), Dwight McNeil (84).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man City 3, Brighton 1

Man City: Erling Haaland (22, 43), Kevin De Bruyne (75).

Brighton: Leandro Trossard (53).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship

Blackpool 4, Preston 2

Blackpool: Jerry Yates (30, 81), Charlie Patino (68), CJ Hamilton (90).

Preston: Ben Whiteman (38), Callum Connolly (89).

Halftime: 1-1.

Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1

Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (17), Adam Wharton (42).

Birmingham: Scott Hogan (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 2, West Brom 1

Millwall: Callum Styles (38), Tyler Burey (90).

West Brom: John Swift (20).

Halftime: 1-1.

QPR 2, Wigan 1

QPR: Sam Field (12), Leon Balogun (24).

Wigan: Nathan Broadhead (22).

Halftime: 2-1.

Reading 2, Bristol City 0

Reading: Mamadou Loum (52), Andy Carroll (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 2, Hull 4

Rotherham: Daniel Barlaser (45), Georgie Kelly (89).

Hull: Jacob Greaves (44), Cyrus Christie (52), Ryan Longman (59), Ozan Tufan (85).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2

Sheffield United: Ben Osborn (62), Oliver McBurnie (71).

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (3, 16).

Halftime: 0-2.

Stoke 0, Coventry 2

Coventry: Jamie Allen (51), Gustavo Hamer (65).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 2, Burnley 4

Sunderland: Amad Traore (16), Dan Neill (20).

Burnley: Nathan Tella (50), Manuel Benson (61), Anass Zaroury (69), Josh Brownhill (87).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League One

Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Lincoln: Daniel Mandroiu (46).

Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (7).

Halftime: 0-1.

Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3

Accrington Stanley: Shaun Whalley (8), George Johnston (48).

Bolton: Harvey Rodgers (56), Kieran Lee (71), Oladapo Afolayan (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2

Bristol Rovers: Josh Coburn (47), Aaron Collins (57).

Plymouth: Finn Azaz (14), Adam Randell (45).

Halftime: 0-2.

Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0

Burton Albion: Victor Adeboyejo (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1

Port Vale: Paul Digby (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Exeter: Jay Stansfield (30), Sam Nombe (90).

Fleetwood Town: Carlos Mendes Gomes (28).

Halftime: 1-1.

Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1

Portsmouth: Sean Raggett (17).

Halftime: 0-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1

Wycombe: Nick Freeman (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0

Morecambe: Kieran Phillips (39).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2

Oxford United: Billy Bodin (52).

Peterborough: Jack Taylor (7), Kwame Poku (31).

Halftime: 0-2.

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1

Charlton: Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two

Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3

Carlisle: Ryan Edmondson (15), Jordan Gibson (56).

Leyton Orient: Theo Archibald (2, 17), Aaron Drinan (50).

Halftime: 1-2.

Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2

Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (2, 46), Tom Nichols (13).

Mansfield Town: Jordan Bowery (16), George Lapslie (27).

Halftime: 2-2.

Crewe 1, Doncaster 1

Crewe: Courtney Baker-Richardson (14).

Doncaster: George Miller (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Gillingham 1, Barrow 1

Gillingham: Elkan Baggott (74).

Barrow: Josh Kay (35).

Halftime: 0-1.

Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1

Harrogate Town: Matty Daly (37).

Tranmere: Jordan Turnbull (57).

Halftime: 1-0.

Newport County 1, Colchester 0

Newport County: Will Evans (7).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Rochdale: Tyrese Sinclair (66).

AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (39), Josh Davison (64).

Halftime: 0-1.

Salford 0, Stockport County 2

Stockport County: Will Collar (45), Paddy Madden (78).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stevenage 2, Northampton 3

Stevenage: Danny Rose (35), Alex Gilbey (85).

Northampton: Louis Appere (1), Kieron Bowie (82), Shaun McWilliams (87).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sutton United 1, Walsall 1

Sutton United: Robert Milsom (72).

Walsall: Jacob Maddox (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1

Swindon: Jonathan Williams (12), Luke Jephcott (17).

Hartlepool: Clarke Oduor (28).

Halftime: 2-1.

England National League

Aldershot 2, York City FC 1

Aldershot: No Name (6, 78).

York City FC: No Name (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

Barnet 2, Maidenhead United 1

Barnet: No Name (34, 82).

Maidenhead United: No Name (58).

Halftime: 1-0.

Boreham Wood 1, Wrexham 1

Boreham Wood: No Name (30).

Wrexham: No Name (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2

Chesterfield: No Name (13, 61, 73).

Bromley: No Name (52, 78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Dorking Wanderers 3, Wealdstone 1

Dorking Wanderers: No Name (22, 70, 90).

Wealdstone: No Name (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Halifax Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Halifax Town: No Name (60, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3

Gateshead FC: No Name (79).

Woking: No Name (22, 29, 48).

Halftime: 0-2.

Oldham 2, Yeovil 0

Oldham: No Name (6, 72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Solihull Moors 3, Eastleigh 0

Solihull Moors: No Name (13, 62, 86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southend 3, Scunthorpe 0

Southend: No Name (35, 49, 73).

Halftime: 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you