Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Brighton 5, Leicester 2
Brighton: Luke Thomas (10), Moisés Caicedo (15), Leandro Trossard (64), Alexis MacAllister (71, 90).
Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (1), Patson Daka (33).
Halftime: 2-2.
Man United 3, Arsenal 1
Man United: Antony (35), Marcus Rashford (66, 75).
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Reading: Lucas Joao (2, 57).
Stoke: Ben Wilmot (40).
Halftime: 1-1.
Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1
Blackpool: Theodor Corbeanu (38).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hull 0, Sheffield United 2
Sheffield United: Oliver McBurnie (20), Sander Berge (75).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wealdstone 1, Woking 1
Wealdstone: No Name (10).
Woking: No Name (14).
Halftime: 1-1.
