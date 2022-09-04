Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Brighton 5, Leicester 2

Brighton: Luke Thomas (10), Moisés Caicedo (15), Leandro Trossard (64), Alexis MacAllister (71, 90).

Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (1), Patson Daka (33).

Halftime: 2-2.

Man United 3, Arsenal 1

Man United: Antony (35), Marcus Rashford (66, 75).

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Reading 2, Stoke 1

Reading: Lucas Joao (2, 57).

Stoke: Ben Wilmot (40).

Halftime: 1-1.

Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1

Blackpool: Theodor Corbeanu (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hull 0, Sheffield United 2

Sheffield United: Oliver McBurnie (20), Sander Berge (75).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

Wealdstone 1, Woking 1

Wealdstone: No Name (10).

Woking: No Name (14).

Halftime: 1-1.

