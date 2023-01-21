Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Bournemouth: Jaidon Anthony (28).
Nottingham Forest: Sam Surridge (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leicester 2, Brighton 2
Leicester: Marc Albrighton (38), Harvey Barnes (63).
Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma (27), Evan Ferguson (88).
Halftime: 1-1.
Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1
Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
West Ham 2, Everton 0
West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (34, 41).
Halftime: 2-0.
Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Coventry 2, Norwich 4
Coventry: Jamie Allen (20), Kasey Palmer (26).
Norwich: Michael Rose (6), Onel Hernandez (10), Josh Sargent (18), Kieran Dowell (65).
Halftime: 2-3.
Birmingham 1, Preston 2
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (83).
Preston: Ryan Ledson (10), Alan Browne (15).
Halftime: 0-2.
Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1
Bristol City: Antoine Semenyo (68).
Blackburn: Bradley Dack (54).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cardiff 0, Millwall 1
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (26).
Halftime: 0-1.
QPR 1, Swansea 1
QPR: Jamal Lowe (27).
Swansea: Jay Fulton (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stoke 4, Reading 0
Stoke: William Smallbone (11), Tyrese Campbell (57), Jacob Brown (80), Dwight Gayle (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Watford 1, Rotherham 1
Watford: Joao Ferreira (53).
Rotherham: Shane Ferguson (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wigan 0, Luton Town 2
Luton Town: Harry Cornick (11), Elijah Adebayo (53).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
Barnsley 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Barnsley: James Norwood (5), Jack Aitchison (8), Jordan Williams (19).
Accrington Stanley: Tommy Leigh (90).
Halftime: 3-0.
Derby 2, Bolton 1
Derby: Nathaniel Mendez Laing (16), Conor Hourihane (72).
Bolton: Kieran Sadlier (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Forest Green: Myles Peart-Harris (29).
Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (43, 51).
Halftime: 1-1.
Oxford United 2, Ipswich 1
Oxford United: Yanic Wildschut (34), Cameron Brannagan (83).
Ipswich: Leif Davis (38).
Halftime: 1-1.
Plymouth 4, Cheltenham 2
Plymouth: Dan Scarr (26), Ryan Hardie (28), Callum Wright (64), Sam Cosgrove (83).
Cheltenham: Taylor Perry (40), Alfie May (70).
Halftime: 2-1.
Portsmouth 2, Exeter 0
Portsmouth: Marlon Pack (57), Joe Morrell (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Sheffield Wednesday: Marvin Johnson (17).
Halftime: 1-0.
Shrewsbury 5, Cambridge United 1
Shrewsbury: Luke Leahy (33, 90), Jordan Shipley (45), Matthew Pennington (57), Christian Saydee (71).
Cambridge United: Joe Ironside (69).
Halftime: 2-0.
England League Two
Colchester 0, Gillingham 2
Gillingham: David Tutonda (36), Tom Nichols (45).
Halftime: 0-2.
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool: Josh Umerah (54), Jack Hamilton (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stevenage 3, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage: Jamie Reid (6), Jordan Roberts (11), Luke Norris (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
England National League
Bromley 2, Aldershot 2
Bromley: No Name (36, 73).
Aldershot: No Name (16, 70).
Halftime: 1-1.
Maidstone United FC 2, Wrexham 3
Maidstone United FC: No Name (72, 79).
Wrexham: No Name (29, 59, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
