Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth: Jaidon Anthony (28).

Nottingham Forest: Sam Surridge (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leicester 2, Brighton 2

Leicester: Marc Albrighton (38), Harvey Barnes (63).

Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma (27), Evan Ferguson (88).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Ham 2, Everton 0

West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (34, 41).

Halftime: 2-0.

Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship

Coventry 2, Norwich 4

Coventry: Jamie Allen (20), Kasey Palmer (26).

Norwich: Michael Rose (6), Onel Hernandez (10), Josh Sargent (18), Kieran Dowell (65).

Halftime: 2-3.

Birmingham 1, Preston 2

Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (83).

Preston: Ryan Ledson (10), Alan Browne (15).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1

Bristol City: Antoine Semenyo (68).

Blackburn: Bradley Dack (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cardiff 0, Millwall 1

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (26).

Halftime: 0-1.

QPR 1, Swansea 1

QPR: Jamal Lowe (27).

Swansea: Jay Fulton (81).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stoke 4, Reading 0

Stoke: William Smallbone (11), Tyrese Campbell (57), Jacob Brown (80), Dwight Gayle (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Watford 1, Rotherham 1

Watford: Joao Ferreira (53).

Rotherham: Shane Ferguson (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wigan 0, Luton Town 2

Luton Town: Harry Cornick (11), Elijah Adebayo (53).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

Barnsley 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Barnsley: James Norwood (5), Jack Aitchison (8), Jordan Williams (19).

Accrington Stanley: Tommy Leigh (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Derby 2, Bolton 1

Derby: Nathaniel Mendez Laing (16), Conor Hourihane (72).

Bolton: Kieran Sadlier (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Forest Green: Myles Peart-Harris (29).

Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (43, 51).

Halftime: 1-1.

Oxford United 2, Ipswich 1

Oxford United: Yanic Wildschut (34), Cameron Brannagan (83).

Ipswich: Leif Davis (38).

Halftime: 1-1.

Plymouth 4, Cheltenham 2

Plymouth: Dan Scarr (26), Ryan Hardie (28), Callum Wright (64), Sam Cosgrove (83).

Cheltenham: Taylor Perry (40), Alfie May (70).

Halftime: 2-1.

Portsmouth 2, Exeter 0

Portsmouth: Marlon Pack (57), Joe Morrell (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Marvin Johnson (17).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 5, Cambridge United 1

Shrewsbury: Luke Leahy (33, 90), Jordan Shipley (45), Matthew Pennington (57), Christian Saydee (71).

Cambridge United: Joe Ironside (69).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League Two

Colchester 0, Gillingham 2

Gillingham: David Tutonda (36), Tom Nichols (45).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 0

Hartlepool: Josh Umerah (54), Jack Hamilton (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 3, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage: Jamie Reid (6), Jordan Roberts (11), Luke Norris (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

England National League

Bromley 2, Aldershot 2

Bromley: No Name (36, 73).

Aldershot: No Name (16, 70).

Halftime: 1-1.

Maidstone United FC 2, Wrexham 3

Maidstone United FC: No Name (72, 79).

Wrexham: No Name (29, 59, 90).

Halftime: 0-1.

