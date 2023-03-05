Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2

Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (19, 77).

Everton: Demarai Gray (10), Abdoulaye Doucoure (29).

Halftime: 1-2.

England Championship

England League One

England League Two

England National League

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you