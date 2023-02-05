Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (14).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (14).
Halftime: 1-0.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.