Thursday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1
Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (25).
Halftime: 0-1.
Liverpool 2, Leicester 0
Liverpool: Diogo Jota (34, 87).
Halftime: 1-0.
