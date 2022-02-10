Thursday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1

Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (25).

Halftime: 0-1.

Liverpool 2, Leicester 0

Liverpool: Diogo Jota (34, 87).

Halftime: 1-0.

