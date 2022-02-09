Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (1).
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tottenham 2, Southampton 3
Tottenham: Jan Bednarek (18), Heung Min Son (70).
Southampton: Armando Broja (23), Mohamed Elyounoussi (79), Che Adams (82).
Halftime: 1-1.
Man City 2, Brentford 0
Man City: Riyad Mahrez (40), Kevin De Bruyne (69).
Halftime: 1-0.
Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3
Aston Villa: Philippe Coutinho (30), Jacob Ramsey (38, 43).
Leeds: Daniel James (9, 45), Diego Llorente (63).
Halftime: 3-2.
England Championship
Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0
Cardiff: Joe Ralls (5), Aden Flint (39), Jordan Hugill (58), Uche Ikpeazu (85).
Halftime: 2-0.
Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Nottingham Forest: James Garner (22), Brennan Johnson (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1
Bournemouth: Ryan Christie (17), Dominic Solanke (30), Jaidon Anthony (76).
Birmingham: Onel Hernandez (69).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bristol City 2, Reading 1
Bristol City: Antoine Semenyo (44), Michael Morrison (47).
Reading: John Swift (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
Preston 0, Huddersfield 0
Halftime: 0-0.
QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2
QPR: Ilias Chair (29), Chris Willock (46).
Middlesbrough: Dael Fry (45), Albert Adomah (60).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0
Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (22, 80).
Halftime: 1-0.