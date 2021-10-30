Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (5), Emile Smith-Rowe (18).
Halftime: 0-2.
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Burnley: Chris Wood (4), Matthew Lowton (32), Maxwel Cornet (36).
Brentford: Saman Ghoddos (79).
Halftime: 3-0.
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Liverpool: Jordan Henderson (4), Sadio Mane (24).
Brighton: Enock Mwepu (41), Leandro Trossard (65).
Halftime: 2-1.
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (6), Conor Gallagher (88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Chelsea: Reece James (65, 77), Jorginho (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Southampton: Che Adams (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (20, 40, 82).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (42, 45).
Barnsley: Aaron Leya Iseka (28).
Halftime: 2-1.
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Derby: Curtis Davies (89).
Blackburn: Ben Brereton (8, 20).
Halftime: 0-2.
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Huddersfield: Jonathan Hogg (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Coventry: Matt Godden (9).
Halftime: 0-1.
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Birmingham: Marc Roberts (53), Scott Hogan (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Preston: Emil Riis (27, 45).
Halftime: 2-0.
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Blackpool: Keshi Anderson (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Stoke: Jacob Brown (9), Steven Fletcher (18, 46).
Cardiff: Rubin Colwill (67), Mark Thomas Harris (70), Kieffer Moore (71).
Halftime: 2-0.
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Swansea: Jake Bidwell (2), Joel Piroe (13), Olivier Ntcham (45).
Halftime: 3-0.
England League One
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United: Jensen Weir (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Charlton: Elliott Lee (21), Conor Washington (34), Jayden Stockley (62), Ben Purrington (71).
Halftime: 2-0.
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cheltenham: Kyle Vassell (14), Matty Blair (90).
Sheffield Wednesday: Cheyenne Dunkley (65), Matty Blair (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Crewe: Chris Long (52).
Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (12), Matt O'Riley (64), Donervon Daniels (82), Max Watters (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Fleetwood Town: Danny Andrew (5), Joe Garner (60), Shayden Morris (64).
Wycombe: Brandon Hanlan (24), Adebayo Akinfenwa (30), Sam Vokes (50).
Halftime: 1-2.
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Lincoln: Conor McGrandles (43).
Shrewsbury: Luke Leahy (50).
Halftime: 1-0.
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Oxford United: Steve Seddon (29), Mark Sykes (73), Matty Taylor (87).
Morecambe: Cole Stockton (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Plymouth: Luke Jephcott (44), Conor Grant (50).
Ipswich: George Edmundson (14).
Halftime: 1-1.
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Portsmouth: John Marquis (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Rotherham: Michael Smith (10, 73), Freddie Ladapo (41, 88), Michael Ihiekwe (53).
Sunderland: Ross Stewart (24).
Halftime: 2-1.
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Wigan: James McClean (9), Curtis Tilt (51).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Northampton: Paul Lewis (41, 57, 67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Bradford: Andy Cook (10).
Forest Green: Jake Young (54).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Colchester: Freddie Sears (5), Armando Dobra (14).
Scunthorpe: Harry Davis (82).
Halftime: 2-0.
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah (44).
Port Vale: Tom Conlon (49), Tom Pett (76), George Francomb (80), David Amoo (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Bristol Rovers: Nick Anderton (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (18), Danny Johnson (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Newport County: Dom Telford (12, 28, 48), Courtney Baker-Richardson (34), Finn Azaz (50).
Halftime: 3-0.
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Oldham: Carl Piergianni (90).
Swindon: Harry McKirdy (32), Tyreece Simpson (79, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Salford: Tom Elliott (79).
Exeter: Matt Jay (53), Connor Ripley (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Walsall: Tyrese Shade (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Leyton Orient: Aaron Drinan (20, 84, 90), Harry Smith (35), Tom James (56).
Halftime: 2-0.
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Barrow: Oliver Banks (56).
Rochdale: Jake Beesley (28, 72).
Halftime: 0-1.
England National League
Boreham Wood 1, Southend 0
Boreham Wood: No Name (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bromley 0, Halifax Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Chesterfield 2
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (13, 23).
Chesterfield: No Name (50, 52).
Halftime: 2-0.
Dover Athletic 2, Stockport County 5
Dover Athletic: No Name (32, 50).
Stockport County: No Name (22, 42, 66, 76, 90).
Halftime: 1-2.
Eastleigh 1, Maidenhead United 0
Eastleigh: No Name (38).
Halftime: 1-0.
Grimsby Town 0, Notts County 1
Notts County: No Name (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Solihull Moors 0, Yeovil 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Weymouth 1, Kings Lynn 0
Weymouth: No Name (50).
Halftime: 0-0.
Woking 3, Altrincham 2
Woking: No Name (39, 63, 78).
Altrincham: No Name (19, 66).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1
Wrexham: No Name (4).
Torquay United: No Name (84).
Halftime: 1-0.