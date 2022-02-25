Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Southampton 2, Norwich 0
Southampton: Che Adams (36), Oriol Romeu (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
Updated: February 25, 2022 @ 6:13 pm
