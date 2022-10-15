Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2
Fulham: Issa Diop (22), Aleksandar Mitrovic (52).
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (2), Jefferson Lerma (29).
Halftime: 1-2.
Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Luton Town 3, QPR 1
Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (18), Jimmy Dunne (77), Luke Freeman (90).
QPR: Ethan Horvath (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham: Conor Washington (25), Georgie Kelly (61).
Huddersfield: Danny Ward (29).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bristol City 1, Millwall 2
Bristol City: Shaun Hutchinson (71).
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (44), Zian Flemming (76).
Halftime: 0-1.
Burnley 4, Swansea 0
Burnley: Vitinho (14), Jay Rodriguez (29, 56), Anass Zaroury (45).
Halftime: 3-0.
Cardiff 0, Coventry 1
Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (34).
Halftime: 0-1.
Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2
Middlesbrough: Duncan Watmore (45).
Blackburn: Darragh Lenihan (4), Sam Gallagher (17).
Halftime: 1-2.
Preston 0, Stoke 2
Stoke: William Smallbone (58), Tyrese Campbell (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Reading 0, West Brom 2
West Brom: Matthew Phillips (25), Taylor Gardner-Hickman (72).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3
Sheffield United: James John McAtee (8), Iliman Ndiaye (24), Oliver Norwood (90).
Blackpool: Jerry Yates (30, 42), Kenny Dougall (50).
Halftime: 2-2.
Sunderland 2, Wigan 1
Sunderland: Elliot Embleton (54), Dennis Cirkin (72).
Wigan: Charlie Wyke (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3
Derby: William Osula (15, 39), Tom Barkhuizen (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
Bolton 0, Barnsley 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1
Burton Albion: Davis Keillor-Dunn (30).
Morecambe: Ryan Delaney (77).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (6, 77).
Halftime: 0-1.
Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4
Cheltenham: Liam Sercombe (54).
Bristol Rovers: Aaron Collins (15, 45), Antony Evans (23), Bobby Thomas (42).
Halftime: 0-4.
Exeter 2, Oxford United 4
Exeter: Jevani Brown (65), Sonn Cox (90).
Oxford United: Cameron Brannagan (12), Sam Long (31), Ciaron Brown (44), Kyle Joseph (54).
Halftime: 0-3.
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury: Tom Bayliss (30).
Halftime: 0-1.
Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1
Lincoln: Ben House (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4
Milton Keynes Dons: Will Grigg (49).
Plymouth: Morgan Whittaker (9), Niall Ennis (25), Finn Azaz (37, 59).
Halftime: 0-3.
Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2
Port Vale: Ademipo Odubeko (78), Ellis Harrison (88).
Forest Green: Myles Peart-Harris (14), Baily Cargill (37).
Halftime: 0-2.
Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1
Wycombe: Garath McCleary (45), Sam Vokes (74), Anis Mehmeti (90).
Peterborough: Harrison Burrows (22).
Halftime: 1-1.
England League Two
Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1
Harrogate Town: Alex Pattison (25), Jack Muldoon (43).
Hartlepool: Josh Umerah (85).
Halftime: 2-0.
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1
Mansfield Town: George Lapslie (15), Will Swan (82).
Walsall: Liam Bennett (35).
Halftime: 1-1.
AFC Wimbledon 0, Sutton United 1
Sutton United: Craig Eastmond (30).
Halftime: 0-1.
Carlisle 3, Doncaster 0
Carlisle: Callum Guy (44), Jack Kirk Stretton (53, 66).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1
Crawley Town: James Tilley (40), Ashley Nadesan (57).
Newport County: Nathan Moriah-Welsh (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Gillingham 1, Stevenage 1
Gillingham: Elkan Baggott (40).
Stevenage: Danny Rose (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
Leyton Orient 0, Northampton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale 2, Barrow 1
Rochdale: Liam Kelly (18), Scott Quigley (75).
Barrow: Niall Canavan (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Salford 0, Bradford 1
Bradford: Andy Cook (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stockport County 1, Grimsby Town 3
Stockport County: Paddy Madden (41).
Grimsby Town: Harry Clifton (24), Gavan Holohan (30), Alex Hunt (90).
Halftime: 1-2.
Swindon 1, Colchester 0
Swindon: Tyrese Shade (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
