Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Tottenham: Harry Kane (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (7, 58), Jean-Philippe Mateta (71).
Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (5).
Halftime: 1-1.
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Everton: Demarai Gray (88).
Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Fulham: Bobby Reid (1), Joao Palhinha (20), Aleksandar Mitrovic (90).
Brentford: Christian Norgaard (44), Ivan Toney (71).
Halftime: 2-1.
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Leicester: James Maddison (54).
Southampton: Che Adams (68, 84).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Wigan: Nathan Broadhead (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Burnley: Josh Brownhill (3), Nathan Tella (11, 33).
Blackpool: Theodor Corbeanu (21), Shayne Lavery (74), Jerry Yates (76).
Halftime: 3-1.
Preston 0, Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0.
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
QPR: Chris Willock (43).
Rotherham: Chiedozie Ogbene (33).
Halftime: 1-1.
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Reading: Tyrese Fornah (28).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood (31), Iliman Ndiaye (73, 79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Sunderland: Ross Stewart (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
Luton Town: Allan Campbell (14), Carlton Morris (72).
Halftime: 0-1.
West Brom 5, Hull 2
West Brom: Callum Elder (37), John Swift (48), Darnell Furlong (55), Karlan Grant (70), Dara O'Shea (85).
Hull: Oscar Estupinan (77, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League One
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Wycombe: Anis Mehmeti (37), Dominic Gape (72), Nick Freeman (83).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Sheffield Wednesday: George Byers (36), Liam Palmer (38).
Halftime: 0-2.
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Port Vale: Ben Garrity (49), Ellis Harrison (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Charlton: Scott Fraser (41).
Cambridge United: Harvey Knibbs (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Cheltenham: Daniel N`Lundulu (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Plymouth: Finn Azaz (18), Bali Mumba (27), Niall Ennis (61).
Halftime: 0-2.
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Milton Keynes Dons: Ethan Robson (30).
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (78).
Halftime: 1-0.
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Oxford United: Kyle Joseph (56).
Morecambe: Jensen Weir (48).
Halftime: 0-0.
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Peterborough: Jack Marriott (21, 50), Jonson Clarke-Harris (29, 43).
Halftime: 3-0.
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Portsmouth: Connor Ogilvie (32), Joe Pigott (82), Owen Dale (90).
Bristol Rovers: Aaron Collins (61).
Halftime: 1-0.
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Ipswich: Tyreece John-Jules (22), Conor Chaplin (52), Kayden Jackson (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League Two
Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3
Hartlepool: David Ferguson (17).
Bradford: Scott Banks (5), Andy Cook (65, 90).
Halftime: 1-1.
Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0
Barrow: Josh Gordon (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3
Colchester: Noah Chilvers (90).
Leyton Orient: Luke Chambers (16), Theo Archibald (77), Charlie Kelman (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
AFC Wimbledon: Nathan Young-Coombes (15), Ethan Chislett (45).
Halftime: 0-2.
Crewe 2, Northampton 2
Crewe: Courtney Baker-Richardson (26, 41).
Northampton: Sam Hoskins (43, 90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Doncaster 2, Salford 1
Doncaster: Kyle Hurst (45, 63).
Salford: Brandon Thomas-Asante (10).
Halftime: 1-1.
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1
Mansfield Town: Will Swan (55), Ollie Clarke (56).
Stockport County: Antoni Sarcevic (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Newport County 2, Tranmere 1
Newport County: Nathan Moriah-Welsh (29), Omar Bogle (38).
Tranmere: Aaron Lewis (23).
Halftime: 2-1.
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1
Stevenage: Kane Smith (16), Max Clark (42).
Carlisle: Kristian Dennis (45).
Halftime: 2-1.
Swindon 3, Rochdale 0
Swindon: Jacob Wakeling (1), Jonathan Williams (50), Harry McKirdy (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
England National League
Aldershot 0, Bromley 1
Bromley: No Name (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
Altrincham 2, Yeovil 2
Altrincham: No Name (40, 90).
Yeovil: No Name (9, 72).
Halftime: 1-1.
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Barnet: No Name (45, 82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidenhead United 0
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (28).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dorking Wanderers 2, Gateshead FC 1
Dorking Wanderers: No Name (18, 21).
Gateshead FC: No Name (70).
Halftime: 2-0.
Scunthorpe 3, Solihull Moors 4
Scunthorpe: No Name (10, 13, 36).
Solihull Moors: No Name (41, 44, 82, 85).
Halftime: 3-2.
Southend 1, Oldham 0
Southend: No Name (30).
Halftime: 1-0.
Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Boreham Wood: No Name (3).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 0
Wealdstone: No Name (40).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wrexham 5, Maidstone United FC 0
Wrexham: No Name (9, 39, 45, 64, 82).
Halftime: 3-0.
York City FC 0, Eastleigh 1
Eastleigh: No Name (42).
Halftime: 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.