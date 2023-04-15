Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (11), Ollie Watkins (64, 83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Chelsea 1, Brighton 2

Chelsea: Conor Gallagher (13).

Brighton: Danny Welbeck (42), Julio Enciso (69).

Halftime: 1-1.

Everton 1, Fulham 3

Everton: Dwight McNeil (35).

Fulham: Harrison Reed (22), Harry Wilson (51), Daniel James (68).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze (54, 68).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 0

Wolverhampton: Diego Costa (27), Hwang Hee-chan (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 3

Tottenham: Son Heung-min (14), Arnaut Danjuma (88).

Bournemouth: Matias Vina (38), Dominic Solanke (51), Dango Ouattara (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Man City 3, Leicester 1

Man City: John Stones (5), Erling Haaland (13, 25).

Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (75).

Halftime: 3-0.

England Championship

Sheffield United 4, Cardiff 1

Sheffield United: James McAtee (24), Jack Robinson (54), Iliman Ndiaye (80), Ciaran Clark (85).

Cardiff: Sory Kaba (19).

Halftime: 1-1.

Blackpool 1, Wigan 0

Blackpool: Jerry Yates (2).

Halftime: 1-0.

Millwall 2, Preston 0

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (13), Zian Flemming (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

QPR 0, Coventry 3

Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (10, 88), Gustavo Hamer (86).

Halftime: 0-1.

Reading 0, Burnley 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 0, Luton Town 2

Luton Town: Carlton Morris (45), Cauley Woodrow (47).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sunderland 2, Birmingham 1

Sunderland: Trai Hume (45), Amad Diallo (75).

Birmingham: George Hall (29).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0

Swansea: Ryan Manning (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Watford 2, Bristol City 0

Watford: Harry Cornick (6), Joao Pedro (54).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stoke 1, West Brom 2

Stoke: Jacob Brown (30).

West Brom: Jayson Molumby (59, 69).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

Exeter 0, Plymouth 1

Plymouth: Matt Butcher (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 2, Peterborough 0

Cambridge United: Harrison Dunk (45), Sam Smith (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

Accrington Stanley 2, Fleetwood Town 5

Accrington Stanley: Michael Nottingham (65), Tommy Leigh (81).

Fleetwood Town: Jack Marriott (9, 35, 90), Promise Omochere (57), Phoenix Patterson (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bristol Rovers 1, Derby 1

Bristol Rovers: Antony Evans (90).

Derby: David McGoldrick (4).

Halftime: 0-1.

Burton Albion 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Burton Albion: John Brayford (21), Mark Helm (34, 37).

Sheffield Wednesday: Callum Paterson (28), Michael Smith (85).

Halftime: 3-1.

Forest Green 1, Barnsley 5

Forest Green: Reece Brown (74).

Barnsley: Slobodan Tedic (8), Adam Phillips (29, 53), James Norwood (37), Devante Cole (90).

Halftime: 0-3.

Ipswich 6, Charlton 0

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (7, 14, 70), Freddie Ladapo (74, 84), Leif Davis (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Lincoln 3, Port Vale 2

Lincoln: Lasse Sorensen (11), Ben House (42), Adam Jackson (87).

Port Vale: Matty Taylor (30), Daniel Butterworth (33).

Halftime: 2-2.

Morecambe 1, Wycombe 0

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 0, Bolton 1

Bolton: Dion Charles (7).

Halftime: 0-1.

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 1

Shrewsbury: Robert Street (53).

Portsmouth: Marlon Pack (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Cheltenham 2

Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (45, 59).

Cheltenham: Elliot Bonds (12), Alfie May (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two

Carlisle 0, Northampton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Crawley Town 2, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town: Aramide Oteh (30), Jack Powell (40).

Tranmere: Harvey Saunders (8).

Halftime: 2-1.

Crewe 2, Walsall 0

Crewe: Rod McDonald (2), Chris Long (25).

Halftime: 2-0.

Gillingham 1, Stockport County 1

Gillingham: George Lapslie (54).

Stockport County: Will Collar (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Grimsby Town: George Lloyd (52).

Mansfield Town: Jordan Bowery (39).

Halftime: 0-1.

Harrogate Town 2, Doncaster 2

Harrogate Town: Luke Armstrong (50), Tom Eastman (60).

Doncaster: Aidan Barlow (34), Luke Molyneux (47).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newport County 2, Hartlepool 0

Newport County: Omar Bogle (17), Mickey Demetriou (44).

Halftime: 2-0.

Rochdale 0, Bradford 3

Bradford: Sam Stubbs (5), Ethan Ebanks-Landell (74), Scott Banks (82).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stevenage 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Stevenage: Jordan Roberts (4), Jamie Reid (61).

AFC Wimbledon: Ali Al-Hamadi (11).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sutton United 0, Leyton Orient 2

Leyton Orient: Kieran Sadlier (14), Tom James (26).

Halftime: 0-2.

Swindon 0, Barrow 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Salford 0, Colchester 1

Colchester: Noah Chilvers (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

Barnet 0, Wrexham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Southend: No Name (51, 58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Torquay United 3, York City FC 2

Torquay United: No Name (14, 21, 57).

York City FC: No Name (28, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Solihull Moors 2, Yeovil 2

Solihull Moors: No Name (23, 28).

Yeovil: No Name (53, 83).

Halftime: 2-0.

Oldham 1, Maidenhead United 0

Oldham: No Name (3).

Halftime: 1-0.

Gateshead FC 0, Bromley 3

Bromley: No Name (55, 79, 84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Dorking Wanderers 3, Altrincham 2

Dorking Wanderers: No Name (13, 60, 70).

Altrincham: No Name (5, 8).

Halftime: 1-2.

Chesterfield 3, Eastleigh 2

Chesterfield: No Name (72, 89, 90).

Eastleigh: No Name (10, 33).

Halftime: 0-2.

Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0

Boreham Wood: No Name (10).

Halftime: 1-0.

Aldershot 2, Scunthorpe 1

Aldershot: No Name (37, 83).

Scunthorpe: No Name (49).

Halftime: 1-0.

Halifax Town 3, Maidstone United FC 0

Halifax Town: No Name (15, 65, 72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Notts County 3, Woking 0

Notts County: No Name (55, 71, 76).

Halftime: 0-0.

