Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Leeds 4, Bournemouth 3
Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (3), Sam Greenwood (60), Liam Cooper (68), Crysencio Summerville (84).
Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier (7), Philip Billing (19), Dominic Solanke (48).
Halftime: 1-2.
Man City 2, Fulham 1
Man City: Julian Alvarez (16), Erling Haaland (90).
Fulham: Andreas Pereira (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2
Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White (20), Zanka (90).
Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (45), Yoane Wissa (75).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3
Wolverhampton: Goncalo Guedes (12), Ruben Neves (35).
Brighton: Adam Lallana (10), Kaoru Mitoma (44), Pascal Gross (83).
Halftime: 2-2.
Everton 0, Leicester 2
Leicester: Youri Tielemans (45), Harvey Barnes (86).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Sheffield United 5, Burnley 2
Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye (30), Oliver McBurnie (48, 74), Jack Robinson (64), Anel Ahmedhodzic (69).
Burnley: Manuel Benson (17, 45).
Halftime: 1-2.
Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0
Blackburn: Ben Brereton (35).
Halftime: 1-0.
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1
Luton Town: Luke Berry (57).
Halftime: 0-0.
Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1
Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (47).
Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
Millwall 0, Hull 0
Halftime: 0-0.
QPR 0, West Brom 1
West Brom: Kyle Bartley (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rotherham 1, Norwich 2
Rotherham: Oliver Rathbone (49).
Norwich: Kenny McLean (17), Aaron Ramsey (50).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stoke 1, Birmingham 2
Stoke: Matthew Baker (75).
Birmingham: Scott Hogan (13), Harlee Dean (67).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1
Cardiff: Mark Thomas Harris (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Swansea 2, Wigan 2
Swansea: Ryan Manning (43), Joel Piroe (84).
Wigan: Will Keane (8), Tom Naylor (16).
Halftime: 1-2.
Watford 0, Coventry 1
Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (50).
Halftime: 0-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.