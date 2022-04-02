Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Liverpool: Diogo Jota (22), Fabinho (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Brighton 0, Norwich 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Burnley 0, Man City 2
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (5), Ilkay Gundogan (25).
Halftime: 0-2.
Chelsea 1, Brentford 4
Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger (48).
Brentford: Vitaly Janelt (50, 60), Christian Eriksen (54), Yoane Wissa (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Leeds 1, Southampton 1
Leeds: Jack Harrison (29).
Southampton: James Ward Prowse (49).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1
Wolverhampton: Jonny Castro (7), Ashley Young (36).
Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (86).
Halftime: 2-0.
England Championship
Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Blackpool: Callum Connolly (89).
Nottingham Forest: Philip Zinckernagel (11), Brennan Johnson (31, 37), Sam Surridge (82).
Halftime: 0-3.
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Barnsley: Carlton Morris (4).
Reading: Josh Laurent (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (40), Lewis Cook (52), Siriki Dembele (81).
Bristol City: Robert Atkinson (4), Andreas Weimann (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
Cardiff 0, Swansea 4
Swansea: Michael Obafemi (6, 82), Ben Cabango (57), Hannes Wolf (78).
Halftime: 0-1.
Coventry 2, Blackburn 2
Coventry: Harry Pickering (9), Viktor Gyokeres (90).
Blackburn: Bradley Dack (46), Scott Wharton (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Derby 1, Preston 0
Derby: Ravel Morrison (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (33), Jake Cooper (87).
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (25), Benik Afobe (81).
Halftime: 1-1.
Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4
Middlesbrough: Marcus Tavernier (26), Folarin Balogun (49), Josh Coburn (82), Duncan Watmore (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
QPR 0, Fulham 2
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (15, 78).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0
Stoke: John Egan (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Wigan 1, Bolton 1
Wigan: James McClean (7).
Bolton: Jon Bodvarsson (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4
Accrington Stanley: Tommy Leigh (45, 48), Sean McConville (45), Ellis Chapman (87).
Cheltenham: Alfie May (33), William Boyle (66, 90), Callum Wright (90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Charlton 1, Lincoln 2
Charlton: Jayden Stockley (88).
Lincoln: Morgan Whittaker (33), Anthony Scully (76).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Crewe: Chris Long (45).
Fleetwood Town: Harvey Macadam (18), Anthony Pilkington (64), Ellis Harrison (73).
Halftime: 1-1.
Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1
Cambridge United: Dominic Thompson (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0
Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (17), Scott Twine (54).
Halftime: 1-0.
Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0
Morecambe: Arthur Gnahoua (41), Adam Phillips (45), Cole Stockton (46).
Halftime: 2-0.
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Plymouth: Joe Edwards (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Hunt (11), Lee Gregory (90).
AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (22).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0
Sunderland: Nathan Broadhead (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0
Wycombe: Garath McCleary (18), Anis Mehmeti (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
Barrow 1, Port Vale 2
Barrow: Josh Kay (24).
Port Vale: Jamie Proctor (59), Aaron Martin (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1
Bristol Rovers: Sam Finley (57), Connor Taylor (75).
Bradford: Dion Pereira (46).
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0
Forest Green: Dan Sweeney (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2
Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (4).
Colchester: Freddie Sears (21), Noah Chilvers (45).
Halftime: 1-2.
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0
Mansfield Town: Oliver Hawkins (21).
Halftime: 1-0.
Newport County 0, Exeter 1
Exeter: Timothee Dieng (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale 0, Swindon 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Stevenage 0, Oldham 1
Oldham: Jamie Hopcutt (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2
Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (15), Elliott Nevitt (76).
Carlisle: Omari Patrick (55), Tobi Sho-Silva (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2
Leyton Orient: Harry Smith (10), Otis Khan (16).
Halftime: 0-2.
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Salford: Corrie Ndaba (19), Jason Lowe (28).
Halftime: 0-2.
England National League
Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2
Eastleigh: No Name (23, 45).
Halftime: 0-2.
Barnet 2, Yeovil 2
Barnet: No Name (23, 70).
Yeovil: No Name (8, 82).
Halftime: 1-1.
Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4
Chesterfield: No Name (6).
Grimsby Town: No Name (27, 31, 50, 78).
Halftime: 1-2.
Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1
Dover Athletic: No Name (28).
Kings Lynn: No Name (66).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0
Halifax Town: No Name (60, 75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1
Solihull Moors: No Name (12, 40, 90).
Maidenhead United: No Name (52).
Halftime: 2-0.
Southend 0, Notts County 3
Notts County: No Name (19, 61, 80).
Halftime: 0-1.
