Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Liverpool: Diogo Jota (22), Fabinho (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brighton 0, Norwich 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Burnley 0, Man City 2

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (5), Ilkay Gundogan (25).

Halftime: 0-2.

Chelsea 1, Brentford 4

Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger (48).

Brentford: Vitaly Janelt (50, 60), Christian Eriksen (54), Yoane Wissa (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Leeds 1, Southampton 1

Leeds: Jack Harrison (29).

Southampton: James Ward Prowse (49).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1

Wolverhampton: Jonny Castro (7), Ashley Young (36).

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (86).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship

Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4

Blackpool: Callum Connolly (89).

Nottingham Forest: Philip Zinckernagel (11), Brennan Johnson (31, 37), Sam Surridge (82).

Halftime: 0-3.

Barnsley 1, Reading 1

Barnsley: Carlton Morris (4).

Reading: Josh Laurent (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (40), Lewis Cook (52), Siriki Dembele (81).

Bristol City: Robert Atkinson (4), Andreas Weimann (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Cardiff 0, Swansea 4

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (6, 82), Ben Cabango (57), Hannes Wolf (78).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 2, Blackburn 2

Coventry: Harry Pickering (9), Viktor Gyokeres (90).

Blackburn: Bradley Dack (46), Scott Wharton (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Derby 1, Preston 0

Derby: Ravel Morrison (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Luton Town 2, Millwall 2

Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (33), Jake Cooper (87).

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (25), Benik Afobe (81).

Halftime: 1-1.

Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4

Middlesbrough: Marcus Tavernier (26), Folarin Balogun (49), Josh Coburn (82), Duncan Watmore (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

QPR 0, Fulham 2

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (15, 78).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0

Stoke: John Egan (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Wigan 1, Bolton 1

Wigan: James McClean (7).

Bolton: Jon Bodvarsson (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4

Accrington Stanley: Tommy Leigh (45, 48), Sean McConville (45), Ellis Chapman (87).

Cheltenham: Alfie May (33), William Boyle (66, 90), Callum Wright (90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Charlton 1, Lincoln 2

Charlton: Jayden Stockley (88).

Lincoln: Morgan Whittaker (33), Anthony Scully (76).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3

Crewe: Chris Long (45).

Fleetwood Town: Harvey Macadam (18), Anthony Pilkington (64), Ellis Harrison (73).

Halftime: 1-1.

Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1

Cambridge United: Dominic Thompson (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (17), Scott Twine (54).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0

Morecambe: Arthur Gnahoua (41), Adam Phillips (45), Cole Stockton (46).

Halftime: 2-0.

Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0

Plymouth: Joe Edwards (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Hunt (11), Lee Gregory (90).

AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (22).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0

Sunderland: Nathan Broadhead (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0

Wycombe: Garath McCleary (18), Anis Mehmeti (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two

Barrow 1, Port Vale 2

Barrow: Josh Kay (24).

Port Vale: Jamie Proctor (59), Aaron Martin (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1

Bristol Rovers: Sam Finley (57), Connor Taylor (75).

Bradford: Dion Pereira (46).

Halftime: 0-0.

Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0

Forest Green: Dan Sweeney (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2

Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (4).

Colchester: Freddie Sears (21), Noah Chilvers (45).

Halftime: 1-2.

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0

Mansfield Town: Oliver Hawkins (21).

Halftime: 1-0.

Newport County 0, Exeter 1

Exeter: Timothee Dieng (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 0, Swindon 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 0, Oldham 1

Oldham: Jamie Hopcutt (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2

Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (15), Elliott Nevitt (76).

Carlisle: Omari Patrick (55), Tobi Sho-Silva (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2

Leyton Orient: Harry Smith (10), Otis Khan (16).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hartlepool 0, Salford 2

Salford: Corrie Ndaba (19), Jason Lowe (28).

Halftime: 0-2.

England National League

Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2

Eastleigh: No Name (23, 45).

Halftime: 0-2.

Barnet 2, Yeovil 2

Barnet: No Name (23, 70).

Yeovil: No Name (8, 82).

Halftime: 1-1.

Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4

Chesterfield: No Name (6).

Grimsby Town: No Name (27, 31, 50, 78).

Halftime: 1-2.

Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1

Dover Athletic: No Name (28).

Kings Lynn: No Name (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0

Halifax Town: No Name (60, 75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1

Solihull Moors: No Name (12, 40, 90).

Maidenhead United: No Name (52).

Halftime: 2-0.

Southend 0, Notts County 3

Notts County: No Name (19, 61, 80).

Halftime: 0-1.

