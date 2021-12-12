Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Burnley 0, West Ham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Leicester 4, Newcastle 0

Leicester: Youri Tielemans (38, 81), Patson Daka (57), James Maddison (85).

Halftime: 1-0.

