Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Leicester: Youri Tielemans (38, 81), Patson Daka (57), James Maddison (85).
Halftime: 1-0.
