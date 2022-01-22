Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Everton 0, Aston Villa 1
Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2
Brentford: Ivan Toney (71).
Wolverhampton: Joao Moutinho (48), Ruben Neves (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
Leeds 0, Newcastle 1
Newcastle: Jonjo Shelvey (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Man United: Marcus Rashford (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2
Bristol City: Chris Martin (33, 63), Andreas Weimann (77).
Cardiff: James Collins (32), Max Watters (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (48), Brennan Johnson (82).
Derby: Tom Lawrence (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1
Birmingham: Onel Hernandez (34), Scott Hogan (51).
Barnsley: Victor Adeboyejo (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Blackpool 1, Millwall 0
Blackpool: Shayne Lavery (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bournemouth 0, Hull 1
Hull: Ryan Longman (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
Coventry 1, QPR 2
Coventry: Jordan Shipley (50).
QPR: Andre Gray (6), Albert Adomah (88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Reading 3, Huddersfield 4
Reading: Lucas Joao (5), George Puscas (23), Michael Morrison (45).
Huddersfield: Danel Sinani (9), Danny Ward (15, 25, 53).
Halftime: 3-3.
Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster (48), Jack Robinson (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stoke 2, Fulham 3
Stoke: D Margio Camron Wright Phillips (1), Lewis Baker (46).
Fulham: Rodrigo Muniz (2), Fabio Carvalho (33), Bobby Reid (46).
Halftime: 1-2.
Swansea 1, Preston 0
Swansea: Ryan Manning (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
West Brom 3, Peterborough 0
West Brom: Cedric Kipre (78), Karlan Grant (85), Grady Diangana (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Burton Albion: Daniel Jebbison (77).
AFC Wimbledon: Ollie Palmer (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0
Cambridge United: Adam May (42).
Halftime: 1-0.
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton: Mason Burstow (53), Albie Morgan (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Ipswich: Wes Burns (23), Conor Chaplin (65).
Accrington Stanley: Ethan Hamilton (15).
Halftime: 1-1.
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1
Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (41).
Halftime: 0-1.
Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2
Morecambe: Anthony O'Connor (39), Jonah Ayunga (60), Cole Stockton (67).
Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (2), Jack Grimmer (54).
Halftime: 1-1.
Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Oxford United: Matty Taylor (45, 62), Sam Winnall (84).
Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan (6), Josh Windass (60).
Halftime: 1-1.
Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2
Plymouth: Luke Jephcott (34).
Lincoln: John Marquis (51), Max Melbourne (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0
Rotherham: Michael Smith (24).
Halftime: 1-0.
Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1
Bolton: Dion Charles (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0
Sunderland: Elliot Embleton (40).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wigan 3, Gillingham 2
Wigan: Will Keane (8, 77), Stephen Humphrys (21).
Gillingham: Ben Reeves (53), Stuart O'Keefe (70).
Halftime: 2-0.
England League Two
Swindon 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Swindon: Tyreece Simpson (16).
Bristol Rovers: Sam Finley (35).
Halftime: 1-1.
Barrow 1, Mansfield Town 3
Barrow: James Jones (17).
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (13), Stephen McLaughlin (25), Jordan Bowery (68).
Halftime: 1-2.
Crawley Town 0, Tranmere 1
Tranmere: Jay Spearing (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green 3, Carlisle 0
Forest Green: Morgan Feeney (16), Mathew Stevens (52), Jamille Matt (77).
Halftime: 1-0.
Harrogate Town 3, Oldham 0
Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (17, 73, 89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leyton Orient 0, Port Vale 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale 0, Bradford 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Salford 0, Colchester 3
Colchester: Luke Chambers (30), Myles Kenlock (33), Corie Andrews (82).
Halftime: 0-2.
Scunthorpe 0, Newport County 1
Newport County: Courtney Baker-Richardson (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United 0, Northampton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Walsall 0, Exeter 2
Exeter: Timothee Dieng (44), Cheick Diabate (84).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1
Hartlepool: Nicky Featherstone (77).
Stevenage: Luke Norris (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
England National League
Altrincham 1, Torquay United 2
Altrincham: No Name (30).
Torquay United: No Name (6, 49).
Halftime: 1-1.
Boreham Wood 1, Weymouth 1
Boreham Wood: No Name (27).
Weymouth: No Name (42).
Halftime: 1-1.
Chesterfield 0, Aldershot 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Grimsby Town 1, Bromley 2
Grimsby Town: No Name (23).
Bromley: No Name (39, 83).
Halftime: 1-1.
Maidenhead United 1, Halifax Town 0
Maidenhead United: No Name (29).
Halftime: 1-0.
Solihull Moors 5, Dover Athletic 0
Solihull Moors: No Name (8, 10, 35, 39, 54).
Halftime: 4-0.
Woking 2, Wealdstone 0
Woking: No Name (20, 76).
Halftime: 1-0.
Yeovil 1, Wrexham 2
Yeovil: No Name (14).
Wrexham: No Name (59, 79).
Halftime: 1-0.