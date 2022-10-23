Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0
Aston Villa: Leon Bailey (2), Danny Ings (7, 14), Ollie Watkins (59).
Halftime: 3-0.
Leeds 2, Fulham 3
Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (20), Crysencio Summerville (90).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (26), Bobby Reid (74), Willian (84).
Halftime: 1-1.
Southampton 1, Arsenal 1
Southampton: Stuart Armstrong (65).
Arsenal: Granit Xhaka (11).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4
Leicester: Youri Tielemans (8), Harvey Barnes (19), James Maddison (65), Jamie Vardy (79).
Halftime: 0-2.
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2
Tottenham: Harry Kane (54).
Newcastle: Callum Wilson (31), Miguel Almiron (40).
Halftime: 0-2.
England Championship
Swansea 2, Cardiff 0
Swansea: Oliver Cooper (38), Michael Obafemi (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Watford 4, Luton Town 0
Watford: Keinan Davis (3), William Troost-Ekong (45), Joao Pedro (57), Ismaila Sarr (80).
Halftime: 2-0.
