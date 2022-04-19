Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Liverpool 4, Man United 0

Liverpool: Luis Diaz (5), Mohamed Salah (22, 85), Sadio Mane (68).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship

Fulham 3, Preston 0

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (9, 41), Fabio Carvalho (34).

Halftime: 3-0.

England League One

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Oxford United: Billy Bodin (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2

Charlton: Corey Blackett-Taylor (73), Conor Washington (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0

Burton Albion: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (3), John Brayford (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Ipswich 2, Wigan 2

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (61), Sam Morsy (73).

Wigan: Will Keane (45, 86).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two

England National League

