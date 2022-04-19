Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Liverpool: Luis Diaz (5), Mohamed Salah (22, 85), Sadio Mane (68).
Halftime: 2-0.
England Championship
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (9, 41), Fabio Carvalho (34).
Halftime: 3-0.
England League One
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (54).
Halftime: 0-0.
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Oxford United: Billy Bodin (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Charlton: Corey Blackett-Taylor (73), Conor Washington (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Burton Albion: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (3), John Brayford (69).
Halftime: 1-0.
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (61), Sam Morsy (73).
Wigan: Will Keane (45, 86).
Halftime: 0-1.
