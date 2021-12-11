Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0

Man City: Raheem Sterling (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Arsenal 3, Southampton 0

Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette (21), Martin Odegaard (27), Gabriel Magalhaes (62).

Halftime: 2-0.

Chelsea 3, Leeds 2

Chelsea: Mason Mount (42), Jorginho (58, 90).

Leeds: Raphinha (28), Joe Gelhardt (83).

Halftime: 1-1.

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship

Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1

Huddersfield: Danny Ward (18).

Coventry: Matt Godden (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2

Birmingham: Troy Deeney (29), Ivan Sunjic (45).

Cardiff: Kieffer Moore (66), Mark McGuinness (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2

Blackburn: Pearson. Ben (21), Jan Paul Van Hecke (65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Derby 1, Blackpool 0

Derby: Luke Plange (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hull 2, Bristol City 2

Hull: Ryan Longman (3), George Honeyman (79).

Bristol City: Antoine Semenyo (54), Matty James (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 1, Fulham 1

Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (62).

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (19).

Halftime: 0-1.

Peterborough 2, Millwall 1

Peterborough: Danny McNamara (64), Jonson Clarke-Harris (68).

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Preston 2, Barnsley 1

Preston: Alan Browne (57), Daniel Johnson (78).

Barnsley: Cauley Woodrow (65).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4

Swansea: Joel Piroe (62).

Nottingham Forest: Philip Zinckernagel (48), Lewis Grabban (50), Brennan Johnson (68), Cafu (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 1, Reading 0

West Brom: Callum Robinson (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0

Accrington Stanley: Tommy Leigh (20).

Halftime: 1-0.

Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0

Charlton: Conor Washington (30, 89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2

Cheltenham: Alfie May (17), Matty Blair (90).

Lincoln: Teddy Bishop (69, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan (27), Lee Gregory (47).

Halftime: 0-1.

Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0

Doncaster: Joseph Olowu (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1

Fleetwood Town: Harrison Biggins (38), Tom Clarke (65).

Gillingham: Robbie McKenzie (74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2

Milton Keynes Dons: Hiram Boateng (11).

Oxford United: Matty Taylor (65), Mark Sykes (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0

Portsmouth: No Name (11, 77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1

Rotherham: No Name (24, 48, 84).

Burton Albion: No Name (44).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1

Sunderland: No Name (4, 13).

Plymouth: No Name (64).

Halftime: 2-0.

Wigan 1, Ipswich 1

Wigan: No Name (45).

Ipswich: No Name (46).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (74), Joe Jacobson (90).

AFC Wimbledon: Jack Rudoni (4, 90).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two

Barrow 2, Swindon 0

Barrow: Oliver Banks (62), Josh Gordon (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bradford 2, Sutton United 2

Bradford: Theo Robinson (34), Lee Angol (81).

Sutton United: Robert Milsom (32), Alistair Smith (76).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2

Bristol Rovers: Antony Evans (10), Aaron Collins (51, 89), Harry Anderson (84).

Rochdale: Jake Beesley (60, 66).

Halftime: 1-0.

Exeter 0, Tranmere 1

Tranmere: Elliott Nevitt (17).

Halftime: 0-1.

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2

Harrogate Town: Jack Diamond (23).

Northampton: Fraser Horsfall (7), Jon Guthrie (49).

Halftime: 1-1.

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2

Leyton Orient: Glenn Morris (62).

Crawley Town: George Francomb (32), Kwesi Appiah (66).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1

Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (36), Stephen McLaughlin (45).

Salford: Matty Lund (9).

Halftime: 2-1.

Newport County 2, Port Vale 1

Newport County: Dom Telford (69), Finn Azaz (75).

Port Vale: Ben Garrity (25).

Halftime: 0-1.

Oldham 5, Forest Green 5

Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (11, 59), Hallam Hope (55), Jack Stobbs (65), Kane Wilson (78).

Forest Green: Jack Aitchison (13), Jamille Matt (27, 44), Mathew Stevens (48, 63).

Halftime: 1-3.

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2

Carlisle: Jon Mellish (45), Jordan Gibson (65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Walsall 3, Colchester 0

Walsall: Otis Khan (22, 32), Jack Earing (66).

Halftime: 2-0.

Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Altrincham 0, Bromley 1

Bromley: No Name (31).

Halftime: 0-1.

Eastleigh 0, Aldershot 3

Aldershot: No Name (64, 77, 85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 0, Chesterfield 1

Chesterfield: No Name (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Kings Lynn 2, Dover Athletic 1

Kings Lynn: No Name (20, 49).

Dover Athletic: No Name (30).

Halftime: 1-1.

Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 4

Solihull Moors: No Name (12, 40, 45, 58).

Halftime: 0-3.

Notts County 4, Southend 1

Notts County: No Name (31, 64, 72, 89).

Southend: No Name (10).

Halftime: 1-1.

Torquay United 2, Stockport County 1

Torquay United: No Name (19, 45).

Stockport County: No Name (21).

Halftime: 2-1.

Wealdstone 0, Halifax Town 1

Halifax Town: No Name (34).

Halftime: 0-1.

Woking 0, Boreham Wood 2

Boreham Wood: No Name (1, 12).

Halftime: 0-2.

Yeovil 1, Barnet 0

Yeovil: No Name (9).

Halftime: 1-0.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you