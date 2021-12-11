Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Man City: Raheem Sterling (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette (21), Martin Odegaard (27), Gabriel Magalhaes (62).
Halftime: 2-0.
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Chelsea: Mason Mount (42), Jorginho (58, 90).
Leeds: Raphinha (28), Joe Gelhardt (83).
Halftime: 1-1.
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Huddersfield: Danny Ward (18).
Coventry: Matt Godden (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Birmingham: Troy Deeney (29), Ivan Sunjic (45).
Cardiff: Kieffer Moore (66), Mark McGuinness (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Blackburn: Pearson. Ben (21), Jan Paul Van Hecke (65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Derby: Luke Plange (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Hull: Ryan Longman (3), George Honeyman (79).
Bristol City: Antoine Semenyo (54), Matty James (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (62).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (19).
Halftime: 0-1.
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Peterborough: Danny McNamara (64), Jonson Clarke-Harris (68).
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Preston: Alan Browne (57), Daniel Johnson (78).
Barnsley: Cauley Woodrow (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Swansea: Joel Piroe (62).
Nottingham Forest: Philip Zinckernagel (48), Lewis Grabban (50), Brennan Johnson (68), Cafu (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
West Brom 1, Reading 0
West Brom: Callum Robinson (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Accrington Stanley: Tommy Leigh (20).
Halftime: 1-0.
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Charlton: Conor Washington (30, 89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Cheltenham: Alfie May (17), Matty Blair (90).
Lincoln: Teddy Bishop (69, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan (27), Lee Gregory (47).
Halftime: 0-1.
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster: Joseph Olowu (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town: Harrison Biggins (38), Tom Clarke (65).
Gillingham: Robbie McKenzie (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Milton Keynes Dons: Hiram Boateng (11).
Oxford United: Matty Taylor (65), Mark Sykes (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth: No Name (11, 77).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Rotherham: No Name (24, 48, 84).
Burton Albion: No Name (44).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Sunderland: No Name (4, 13).
Plymouth: No Name (64).
Halftime: 2-0.
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wigan: No Name (45).
Ipswich: No Name (46).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (74), Joe Jacobson (90).
AFC Wimbledon: Jack Rudoni (4, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League Two
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Barrow: Oliver Banks (62), Josh Gordon (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bradford: Theo Robinson (34), Lee Angol (81).
Sutton United: Robert Milsom (32), Alistair Smith (76).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Bristol Rovers: Antony Evans (10), Aaron Collins (51, 89), Harry Anderson (84).
Rochdale: Jake Beesley (60, 66).
Halftime: 1-0.
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Tranmere: Elliott Nevitt (17).
Halftime: 0-1.
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Harrogate Town: Jack Diamond (23).
Northampton: Fraser Horsfall (7), Jon Guthrie (49).
Halftime: 1-1.
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Leyton Orient: Glenn Morris (62).
Crawley Town: George Francomb (32), Kwesi Appiah (66).
Halftime: 0-1.
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (36), Stephen McLaughlin (45).
Salford: Matty Lund (9).
Halftime: 2-1.
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Newport County: Dom Telford (69), Finn Azaz (75).
Port Vale: Ben Garrity (25).
Halftime: 0-1.
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (11, 59), Hallam Hope (55), Jack Stobbs (65), Kane Wilson (78).
Forest Green: Jack Aitchison (13), Jamille Matt (27, 44), Mathew Stevens (48, 63).
Halftime: 1-3.
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Carlisle: Jon Mellish (45), Jordan Gibson (65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Walsall: Otis Khan (22, 32), Jack Earing (66).
Halftime: 2-0.
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Halftime: 0-0.
England National League
Altrincham 0, Bromley 1
Bromley: No Name (31).
Halftime: 0-1.
Eastleigh 0, Aldershot 3
Aldershot: No Name (64, 77, 85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Grimsby Town 0, Chesterfield 1
Chesterfield: No Name (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Kings Lynn 2, Dover Athletic 1
Kings Lynn: No Name (20, 49).
Dover Athletic: No Name (30).
Halftime: 1-1.
Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 4
Solihull Moors: No Name (12, 40, 45, 58).
Halftime: 0-3.
Notts County 4, Southend 1
Notts County: No Name (31, 64, 72, 89).
Southend: No Name (10).
Halftime: 1-1.
Torquay United 2, Stockport County 1
Torquay United: No Name (19, 45).
Stockport County: No Name (21).
Halftime: 2-1.
Wealdstone 0, Halifax Town 1
Halifax Town: No Name (34).
Halftime: 0-1.
Woking 0, Boreham Wood 2
Boreham Wood: No Name (1, 12).
Halftime: 0-2.
Yeovil 1, Barnet 0
Yeovil: No Name (9).
Halftime: 1-0.