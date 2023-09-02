Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Sheffield United 2, Everton 2
Sheffield United: Cameron Archer (33), Jordan Pickford (45).
Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure (14), Arnaut Danjuma (55).
Halftime: 2-1.
England Championship
Birmingham 1, Millwall 1
Birmingham: Jay Stansfield (53).
Millwall: Kevin Nisbet (6).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sunderland 5, Southampton 0
Sunderland: Jack Clarke (1), Pierre Ekwah (7, 45), Bradley Dack (48), Chris Rigg (90).
Halftime: 3-0.
Swansea 1, Bristol City 2
Swansea: Liam Cullen (10).
Bristol City: Mark Sykes (48), Sam Bell (59).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League One
England League Two
Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1
Wrexham: Aaron Hayden (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
