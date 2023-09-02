Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Sheffield United 2, Everton 2

Sheffield United: Cameron Archer (33), Jordan Pickford (45).

Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure (14), Arnaut Danjuma (55).

Halftime: 2-1.

England Championship

Birmingham 1, Millwall 1

Birmingham: Jay Stansfield (53).

Millwall: Kevin Nisbet (6).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sunderland 5, Southampton 0

Sunderland: Jack Clarke (1), Pierre Ekwah (7, 45), Bradley Dack (48), Chris Rigg (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Swansea 1, Bristol City 2

Swansea: Liam Cullen (10).

Bristol City: Mark Sykes (48), Sam Bell (59).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

England League Two

Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1

Wrexham: Aaron Hayden (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you