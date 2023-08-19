Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Fulham 0, Brentford 3
Brentford: Yoane Wissa (44), Bryan Mbeumo (66, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1
Liverpool: Luis Diaz (27), Mohamed Salah (36), Diogo Jota (62).
Bournemouth: Antoine Semenyo (3).
Halftime: 2-1.
Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4
Wolverhampton: Hwang Hee-chan (61).
Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma (15), Pervis Estupinan (46), Solly March (51, 55).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Plymouth 1, Southampton 2
Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (51).
Southampton: Nathan Tella (49), Che Adams (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackburn 1, Hull 2
Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (74).
Hull: Aaron Connolly (81, 88).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2
Birmingham: Koji Miyoshi (45), Lukas Jutkiewicz (84).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leicester 2, Cardiff 1
Leicester: Wanya Marcal (36), Cesare Casadei (90).
Cardiff: Aaron Ramsey (45).
Halftime: 1-1.
Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1
Middlesbrough: Hayden Hackney (61).
Huddersfield: Dael Fry (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
QPR 0, Ipswich 1
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1
Preston: Liam Lindsay (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stoke 1, Watford 0
Stoke: Andre Vidigal (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1
Sunderland: Jobe Bellingham (22, 52).
Rotherham: Hakeem Odofin (20).
Halftime: 1-1.
Swansea 1, Coventry 1
Swansea: Jerry Yates (41).
Coventry: Matt Godden (39).
Halftime: 1-1.
England League One
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Wigan: Charlie Wyke (12, 75), Stephen Humphrys (24, 45).
Halftime: 0-3.
Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3
Barnsley: Devante Cole (70).
Oxford United: Cameron Brannagan (8), Jordan Williams (54), Tyler Goodhram (88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Cambridge United: Fejiri Okenabirhie (79), Sullay Kaikai (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle 0, Exeter 2
Exeter: Ryan Trevitt (68), Demetri Mitchell (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Charlton 2, Port Vale 3
Charlton: Alfie May (10), Daniel Kanu (71).
Port Vale: James Wilson (55), Ethan Chislett (56), Funso Ojo (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Derby: Martyn Waghorn (23).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton 1, Peterborough 0
Northampton: Mitch Pinnock (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Reading 2, Stevenage 0
Reading: Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (45, 57).
Halftime: 1-0.
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Lincoln: Ethan Hamilton (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0.
England League Two
Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (28), Jack Nolan (90).
Harrogate Town: Warren Burrell (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Colchester: Joe Taylor (10, 13).
Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (8), Alex Gilbey (88), Matthew Dennis (90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1
Gillingham: Harry Ransom (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crewe 2, Walsall 2
Crewe: Elliott Nevitt (60), Jack Powell (90).
Walsall: Frederick Charles Draper (1), Isaac Hutchinson (29).
Halftime: 0-2.
Doncaster 1, Notts County 3
Doncaster: Ayodeji Sotona (90).
Notts County: Macaulay Langstaff (28, 46), Jodi Jones (54).
Halftime: 0-1.
Forest Green 0, Newport County 3
Newport County: William Albert Evans (1, 25), Adam Lewis (88).
Halftime: 0-2.
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Grimsby Town: Abo Eisa (6).
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (59).
Halftime: 1-0.
Morecambe 3, Bradford 0
Morecambe: Michael Mellon (22, 86), John Joshua Mckiernan (68).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stockport County 1, Barrow 0
Stockport County: Louie Barry (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3
AFC Wimbledon: Ryan Johnson (64), Harry Pell (80), James Tilley (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Tranmere 3, Salford 4
Tranmere: Connor Jennings (6), Kristian Dennis (36), Charlie Jolley (87).
Salford: Matt Smith (34), Callum Hendry (46, 68, 85).
Halftime: 2-1.
Wrexham 5, Swindon 5
Wrexham: Jake Bickerstaff (29), Elliott Lee (51, 90), James Charles Jones (55, 90).
Swindon: Jake Young (17, 34), Charlie Austin (27), Daniel Kemp (31, 71).
Halftime: 1-4.
England National League
Chesterfield 1, Oldham 1
Chesterfield: No Name (61).
Oldham: No Name (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Aldershot 1, York City FC 1
Aldershot: No Name (40).
York City FC: No Name (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Altrincham 1, Boreham Wood 1
Altrincham: No Name (30).
Boreham Wood: No Name (61).
Halftime: 1-0.
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Barnet: No Name (15, 51).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halifax Town 1, Oxford City 1
Halifax Town: No Name (32).
Oxford City: No Name (54).
Halftime: 1-0.
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Bromley 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Maidenhead United: No Name (57).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale 2, Eastleigh 0
Rochdale: No Name (9, 45).
Halftime: 2-0.
Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0
Solihull Moors: No Name (14, 45, 64).
Halftime: 2-0.
Southend 2, Hartlepool 3
Southend: No Name (4, 52).
Hartlepool: No Name (27, 57, 90).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wealdstone 3, AFC Fylde 2
Wealdstone: No Name (10, 86, 90).
AFC Fylde: No Name (37, 57).
Halftime: 1-1.
