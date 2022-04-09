Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Everton 1, Man United 0
Everton: Anthony Gordon (27).
Halftime: 1-0.
Arsenal 1, Brighton 2
Arsenal: Martin Odegaard (89).
Brighton: Leandro Trossard (28), Enock Mwepu (66).
Halftime: 0-1.
Southampton 0, Chelsea 6
Chelsea: Marcos Alonso (8), Mason Mount (16, 54), Timo Werner (22, 49), Kai Havertz (31).
Halftime: 0-4.
Watford 0, Leeds 3
Leeds: Raphinha (21), Rodrigo Moreno (73), Jack Harrison (85).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1
Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (10).
Blackpool: Marvin Ekpiteta (48).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1
Bristol City: Robert Atkinson (43).
Peterborough: Jonson Clarke-Harris (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1
Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
Millwall 4, Barnsley 1
Millwall: Danny McNamara (31, 47), Oliver Burke (58), Benik Afobe (72).
Barnsley: Romal Palmer (49).
Halftime: 1-0.
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0
Nottingham Forest: Keinan Davis (5), Scott McKenna (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Preston 2, QPR 1
Preston: Jimmy Dunne (42), Cameron Archer (50).
QPR: Andre Gray (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Reading 1, Cardiff 2
Reading: Lucas Joao (7).
Cardiff: Alfie Doughty (59), Will Vaulks (85).
Halftime: 1-0.
Swansea 2, Derby 1
Swansea: Joel Piroe (8, 15).
Derby: Tom Lawrence (22).
Halftime: 2-1.
West Brom 1, Stoke 3
West Brom: Callum Robinson (73).
Stoke: Jake Livermore (16), Jacob Brown (59), Lewis Baker (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
AFC Wimbledon: Alex Woodyard (19).
Milton Keynes Dons: Troy Parrott (80).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Bolton: Jordan Williams (90).
Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Storey (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1
Cambridge United: Sam Smith (42), Joe Ironside (71).
Morecambe: Cole Stockton (68).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0
Cheltenham: Liam Sercombe (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Doncaster 2, Crewe 0
Doncaster: Tommy Rowe (10), Josh Martin (47).
Halftime: 1-0.
Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Fleetwood Town: Ellis Harrison (45).
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (62), Michael Nottingham (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1
Gillingham: Jack Tucker (75).
Wycombe: Sam Vokes (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2
Oxford United: Elliott Moore (35).
Sunderland: Corry Evans (16), Elliot Embleton (89).
Halftime: 1-1.
Rotherham 0, Charlton 1
Charlton: George Dobson (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Lincoln 1, Wigan 3
Lincoln: Anthony Scully (14).
Wigan: Callum Lang (8, 72), Will Keane (21).
Halftime: 1-2.
England League Two
Carlisle 0, Exeter 1
Exeter: Padraig Amond (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
Colchester 0, Stevenage 2
Stevenage: Jamie Reid (45), Luke Norris (49).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0
Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah (57).
Halftime: 0-0.
Northampton 0, Bradford 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Port Vale 3, Oldham 2
Port Vale: Jamie Proctor (10, 34), Brad Walker (54).
Oldham: Christopher Missilou (16), Davis Keillor-Dunn (45).
Halftime: 2-2.
Rochdale 1, Walsall 0
Rochdale: Conor Grant (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0
Salford: Matt Smith (70, 75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4
Mansfield Town: Anthony Grant (16), Stephen McLaughlin (32), Ryan Stirk (38), Stephen Quinn (46).
Halftime: 0-3.
Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0
Sutton United: Joe Kizzi (21).
Halftime: 1-0.
Swindon 0, Newport County 1
Newport County: Dion Conroy (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (56).
Bristol Rovers: Elliot Anderson (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1
Forest Green: Regan Hendry (53).
Hartlepool: Omar Bogle (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
England National League
Barnet 0, Solihull Moors 2
Solihull Moors: No Name (7, 85).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (47, 76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halifax Town 2, Woking 1
Halifax Town: No Name (10, 62).
Woking: No Name (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Kings Lynn 2, Yeovil 2
Kings Lynn: No Name (38, 45).
Yeovil: No Name (6, 90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Wealdstone 1, Chesterfield 2
Wealdstone: No Name (52).
Chesterfield: No Name (35, 68).
Halftime: 0-1.
Weymouth 0, Grimsby Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
