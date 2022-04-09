Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Everton 1, Man United 0

Everton: Anthony Gordon (27).

Halftime: 1-0.

Arsenal 1, Brighton 2

Arsenal: Martin Odegaard (89).

Brighton: Leandro Trossard (28), Enock Mwepu (66).

Halftime: 0-1.

Southampton 0, Chelsea 6

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso (8), Mason Mount (16, 54), Timo Werner (22, 49), Kai Havertz (31).

Halftime: 0-4.

Watford 0, Leeds 3

Leeds: Raphinha (21), Rodrigo Moreno (73), Jack Harrison (85).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1

Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (10).

Blackpool: Marvin Ekpiteta (48).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1

Bristol City: Robert Atkinson (43).

Peterborough: Jonson Clarke-Harris (65).

Halftime: 1-0.

Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1

Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 4, Barnsley 1

Millwall: Danny McNamara (31, 47), Oliver Burke (58), Benik Afobe (72).

Barnsley: Romal Palmer (49).

Halftime: 1-0.

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0

Nottingham Forest: Keinan Davis (5), Scott McKenna (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston 2, QPR 1

Preston: Jimmy Dunne (42), Cameron Archer (50).

QPR: Andre Gray (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Reading 1, Cardiff 2

Reading: Lucas Joao (7).

Cardiff: Alfie Doughty (59), Will Vaulks (85).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swansea 2, Derby 1

Swansea: Joel Piroe (8, 15).

Derby: Tom Lawrence (22).

Halftime: 2-1.

West Brom 1, Stoke 3

West Brom: Callum Robinson (73).

Stoke: Jake Livermore (16), Jacob Brown (59), Lewis Baker (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

AFC Wimbledon: Alex Woodyard (19).

Milton Keynes Dons: Troy Parrott (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Bolton: Jordan Williams (90).

Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Storey (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1

Cambridge United: Sam Smith (42), Joe Ironside (71).

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0

Cheltenham: Liam Sercombe (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Doncaster 2, Crewe 0

Doncaster: Tommy Rowe (10), Josh Martin (47).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Fleetwood Town: Ellis Harrison (45).

Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (62), Michael Nottingham (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1

Gillingham: Jack Tucker (75).

Wycombe: Sam Vokes (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2

Oxford United: Elliott Moore (35).

Sunderland: Corry Evans (16), Elliot Embleton (89).

Halftime: 1-1.

Rotherham 0, Charlton 1

Charlton: George Dobson (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Lincoln 1, Wigan 3

Lincoln: Anthony Scully (14).

Wigan: Callum Lang (8, 72), Will Keane (21).

Halftime: 1-2.

England League Two

Carlisle 0, Exeter 1

Exeter: Padraig Amond (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 0, Stevenage 2

Stevenage: Jamie Reid (45), Luke Norris (49).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah (57).

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 0, Bradford 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 3, Oldham 2

Port Vale: Jamie Proctor (10, 34), Brad Walker (54).

Oldham: Christopher Missilou (16), Davis Keillor-Dunn (45).

Halftime: 2-2.

Rochdale 1, Walsall 0

Rochdale: Conor Grant (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0

Salford: Matt Smith (70, 75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4

Mansfield Town: Anthony Grant (16), Stephen McLaughlin (32), Ryan Stirk (38), Stephen Quinn (46).

Halftime: 0-3.

Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0

Sutton United: Joe Kizzi (21).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swindon 0, Newport County 1

Newport County: Dion Conroy (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (56).

Bristol Rovers: Elliot Anderson (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1

Forest Green: Regan Hendry (53).

Hartlepool: Omar Bogle (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Barnet 0, Solihull Moors 2

Solihull Moors: No Name (7, 85).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (47, 76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Halifax Town 2, Woking 1

Halifax Town: No Name (10, 62).

Woking: No Name (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Kings Lynn 2, Yeovil 2

Kings Lynn: No Name (38, 45).

Yeovil: No Name (6, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Wealdstone 1, Chesterfield 2

Wealdstone: No Name (52).

Chesterfield: No Name (35, 68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Weymouth 0, Grimsby Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

