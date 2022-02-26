Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Leeds 0, Tottenham 4

Tottenham: Matt Doherty (10), Dejan Kulusevski (15), Harry Kane (27), Heung Min Son (85).

Halftime: 0-3.

Brentford 0, Newcastle 2

Newcastle: Joelinton (33), Joseph Willock (44).

Halftime: 0-2.

Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1

Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp (9).

Burnley: Luka Milivojevic (46).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man United 0, Watford 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Brighton 0, Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa: Matty Cash (17), Ollie Watkins (68).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Blackburn: Reda Khadra (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2

Barnsley: Mads Andersen (7), Amine Bassi (16, 54).

Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (61), Liam Kitching (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 2

Huddersfield: Levi Colwill (27), Lewis O'Brien (44).

Halftime: 0-2.

Blackpool 4, Reading 1

Blackpool: Marvin Ekpiteta (27), Gary Madine (61), Shayne Lavery (86), Josh Bowler (90).

Reading: Lucas Joao (17).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (83), Jamal Lowe (89).

Stoke: Tommy Smith (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cardiff 0, Fulham 1

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (41).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 1, Preston 1

Coventry: Fabio Tavares (90).

Preston: Daniel Johnson (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Luton Town 1, Derby 0

Luton Town: Danny Hylton (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0

Millwall: Jake Cooper (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 2, Bristol City 0

Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (38), James Garner (55).

Halftime: 1-0.

Peterborough 0, Hull 3

Hull: Tyler Smith (25), Keane Lewis-Potter (51, 70).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2

AFC Wimbledon: Jack Rudoni (23), Luke McCormick (49).

Doncaster: Tommy Rowe (63, 66).

Halftime: 1-0.

Accrington Stanley 3, Wycombe 2

Accrington Stanley: Korede Yemi Adedoyin (20), Ross Sykes (46), Harry Pell (46).

Wycombe: Sam Vokes (13), Sullay Kaikai (22).

Halftime: 1-2.

Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 2

Shrewsbury: Tom Bloxham (35), Matthew Pennington (59).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cheltenham 1, Crewe 2

Cheltenham: Kion Etete (48).

Crewe: Chris Long (18), Chris Porter (83).

Halftime: 0-1.

Lincoln 0, Gillingham 2

Gillingham: Vadaine Oliver (75), Ben Thompson (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bolton 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (17), Scott Twine (74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 1, Ipswich 1

Morecambe: Aaron Wildig (59).

Ipswich: Wes Burns (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 4, Cambridge United 2

Oxford United: Matty Taylor (36), Cameron Brannagan (64, 90), Sam Baldock (72).

Cambridge United: Sam Smith (6, 56).

Halftime: 1-1.

Plymouth 0, Rotherham 1

Rotherham: Michael Smith (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Portsmouth 3, Fleetwood Town 3

Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (45), Marcus Harness (80), Aiden O'Brien (90).

Fleetwood Town: Anthony Pilkington (7), Harrison Biggins (15), Paddy Lane (41).

Halftime: 1-3.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Charlton 0

Sheffield Wednesday: George Byers (5), Callum Paterson (45).

Halftime: 2-0.

Wigan 0, Sunderland 3

Sunderland: Bailey Wright (2), Ross Stewart (38, 87).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League Two

Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bradford 0, Mansfield Town 2

Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (44), Matthew Longstaff (48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol Rovers 1, Exeter 1

Bristol Rovers: Luca Hoole (10).

Exeter: Jevani Brown (24).

Halftime: 1-1.

Colchester 1, Oldham 1

Colchester: Jordan Clarke (52).

Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (19).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 2, Forest Green 1

Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (24), Jordan Tunnicliffe (32).

Forest Green: Dominic Bernard (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

Leyton Orient 0, Carlisle 1

Carlisle: Omari Patrick (5).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newport County 4, Tranmere 2

Newport County: Aaron Lewis (49), Dom Telford (57, 90), Finn Azaz (87).

Tranmere: Josh Dacres-Cogley (65), Mickey Demetriou (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 2, Stevenage 0

Port Vale: Luke O'Neill (6), Ryan Edmondson (12).

Halftime: 2-0.

Rochdale 1, Northampton 0

Rochdale: Tahvon Campbell (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sutton United 4, Scunthorpe 1

Sutton United: Robert Milsom (29), Will Randall (30, 62), Joe Kizzi (39).

Scunthorpe: Harry Beautyman (79).

Halftime: 3-0.

Swindon 1, Salford 2

Swindon: Harry McKirdy (55).

Salford: Liam Shephard (65), Ryan Watson (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Walsall 3, Hartlepool 1

Walsall: George Miller (13, 67), Conor Wilkinson (26).

Hartlepool: Omar Bogle (63).

Halftime: 2-0.

England National League

Altrincham 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Altrincham: No Name (19, 30, 53).

Halftime: 2-0.

Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 0

Boreham Wood: No Name (5).

Halftime: 1-0.

Dover Athletic 1, Grimsby Town 3

Dover Athletic: No Name (40).

Grimsby Town: No Name (27, 36, 72).

Halftime: 1-2.

Halifax Town 1, Barnet 0

Halifax Town: No Name (41).

Halftime: 1-0.

Kings Lynn 1, Maidenhead United 4

Kings Lynn: No Name (15).

Maidenhead United: No Name (18, 54, 56, 74).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southend 1, Solihull Moors 1

Southend: No Name (31).

Solihull Moors: No Name (44).

Halftime: 1-1.

Stockport County 1, Weymouth 0

Stockport County: No Name (23).

Halftime: 1-0.

Woking 0, Notts County 2

Notts County: No Name (44, 76).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wrexham 4, Aldershot 1

Wrexham: No Name (35, 49, 57, 68).

Aldershot: No Name (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

