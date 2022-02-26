Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Leeds 0, Tottenham 4
Tottenham: Matt Doherty (10), Dejan Kulusevski (15), Harry Kane (27), Heung Min Son (85).
Halftime: 0-3.
Brentford 0, Newcastle 2
Newcastle: Joelinton (33), Joseph Willock (44).
Halftime: 0-2.
Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1
Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp (9).
Burnley: Luka Milivojevic (46).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man United 0, Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Brighton 0, Aston Villa 2
Aston Villa: Matty Cash (17), Ollie Watkins (68).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Blackburn: Reda Khadra (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2
Barnsley: Mads Andersen (7), Amine Bassi (16, 54).
Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (61), Liam Kitching (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 2
Huddersfield: Levi Colwill (27), Lewis O'Brien (44).
Halftime: 0-2.
Blackpool 4, Reading 1
Blackpool: Marvin Ekpiteta (27), Gary Madine (61), Shayne Lavery (86), Josh Bowler (90).
Reading: Lucas Joao (17).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (83), Jamal Lowe (89).
Stoke: Tommy Smith (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
Cardiff 0, Fulham 1
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (41).
Halftime: 0-1.
Coventry 1, Preston 1
Coventry: Fabio Tavares (90).
Preston: Daniel Johnson (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
Luton Town 1, Derby 0
Luton Town: Danny Hylton (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0
Millwall: Jake Cooper (61).
Halftime: 0-0.
Nottingham Forest 2, Bristol City 0
Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (38), James Garner (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
Peterborough 0, Hull 3
Hull: Tyler Smith (25), Keane Lewis-Potter (51, 70).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
AFC Wimbledon: Jack Rudoni (23), Luke McCormick (49).
Doncaster: Tommy Rowe (63, 66).
Halftime: 1-0.
Accrington Stanley 3, Wycombe 2
Accrington Stanley: Korede Yemi Adedoyin (20), Ross Sykes (46), Harry Pell (46).
Wycombe: Sam Vokes (13), Sullay Kaikai (22).
Halftime: 1-2.
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 2
Shrewsbury: Tom Bloxham (35), Matthew Pennington (59).
Halftime: 0-1.
Cheltenham 1, Crewe 2
Cheltenham: Kion Etete (48).
Crewe: Chris Long (18), Chris Porter (83).
Halftime: 0-1.
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 2
Gillingham: Vadaine Oliver (75), Ben Thompson (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bolton 0
Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (17), Scott Twine (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 1
Morecambe: Aaron Wildig (59).
Ipswich: Wes Burns (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Oxford United 4, Cambridge United 2
Oxford United: Matty Taylor (36), Cameron Brannagan (64, 90), Sam Baldock (72).
Cambridge United: Sam Smith (6, 56).
Halftime: 1-1.
Plymouth 0, Rotherham 1
Rotherham: Michael Smith (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Portsmouth 3, Fleetwood Town 3
Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (45), Marcus Harness (80), Aiden O'Brien (90).
Fleetwood Town: Anthony Pilkington (7), Harrison Biggins (15), Paddy Lane (41).
Halftime: 1-3.
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Charlton 0
Sheffield Wednesday: George Byers (5), Callum Paterson (45).
Halftime: 2-0.
Wigan 0, Sunderland 3
Sunderland: Bailey Wright (2), Ross Stewart (38, 87).
Halftime: 0-2.
England League Two
Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Bradford 0, Mansfield Town 2
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (44), Matthew Longstaff (48).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bristol Rovers 1, Exeter 1
Bristol Rovers: Luca Hoole (10).
Exeter: Jevani Brown (24).
Halftime: 1-1.
Colchester 1, Oldham 1
Colchester: Jordan Clarke (52).
Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (19).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crawley Town 2, Forest Green 1
Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (24), Jordan Tunnicliffe (32).
Forest Green: Dominic Bernard (80).
Halftime: 2-0.
Leyton Orient 0, Carlisle 1
Carlisle: Omari Patrick (5).
Halftime: 0-1.
Newport County 4, Tranmere 2
Newport County: Aaron Lewis (49), Dom Telford (57, 90), Finn Azaz (87).
Tranmere: Josh Dacres-Cogley (65), Mickey Demetriou (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Port Vale 2, Stevenage 0
Port Vale: Luke O'Neill (6), Ryan Edmondson (12).
Halftime: 2-0.
Rochdale 1, Northampton 0
Rochdale: Tahvon Campbell (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United 4, Scunthorpe 1
Sutton United: Robert Milsom (29), Will Randall (30, 62), Joe Kizzi (39).
Scunthorpe: Harry Beautyman (79).
Halftime: 3-0.
Swindon 1, Salford 2
Swindon: Harry McKirdy (55).
Salford: Liam Shephard (65), Ryan Watson (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Walsall 3, Hartlepool 1
Walsall: George Miller (13, 67), Conor Wilkinson (26).
Hartlepool: Omar Bogle (63).
Halftime: 2-0.
England National League
Altrincham 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Altrincham: No Name (19, 30, 53).
Halftime: 2-0.
Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 0
Boreham Wood: No Name (5).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dover Athletic 1, Grimsby Town 3
Dover Athletic: No Name (40).
Grimsby Town: No Name (27, 36, 72).
Halftime: 1-2.
Halifax Town 1, Barnet 0
Halifax Town: No Name (41).
Halftime: 1-0.
Kings Lynn 1, Maidenhead United 4
Kings Lynn: No Name (15).
Maidenhead United: No Name (18, 54, 56, 74).
Halftime: 1-1.
Southend 1, Solihull Moors 1
Southend: No Name (31).
Solihull Moors: No Name (44).
Halftime: 1-1.
Stockport County 1, Weymouth 0
Stockport County: No Name (23).
Halftime: 1-0.
Woking 0, Notts County 2
Notts County: No Name (44, 76).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wrexham 4, Aldershot 1
Wrexham: No Name (35, 49, 57, 68).
Aldershot: No Name (90).
Halftime: 1-0.