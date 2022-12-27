Sunny. High near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 12:14 pm
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Halftime: 0-0.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.