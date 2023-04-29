Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew (15), Wilfried Zaha (20), Jeffrey Schlupp (30), Eberechi Eze (66).

West Ham: Tomas Soucek (9), Michail Antonio (36), Nayef Aguerd (73).

Halftime: 3-2.

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Brentford: Ivan Toney (82), Pelenda Da Silva (90).

Nottingham Forest: Danilo Oliveira (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0

Brighton: Deniz Undav (6, 66), Pascal Gross (13, 26), Danny Welbeck (39, 48).

Halftime: 4-0.

England Championship

Stoke 0, QPR 1

QPR: Albert Adomah (48).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 2, Watford 2

Sunderland: Luke O'Nien (70), Patrick Roberts (90).

Watford: Christian Kabasele (17), Ryan Porteous (69).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sheffield United 4, Preston 1

Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodzic (36), John Fleck (72), Iliman Ndiaye (75), Oliver McBurnie (90).

Preston: Liam Delap (63).

Halftime: 1-0.

Reading 1, Wigan 1

Reading: Yakou Meite (90).

Wigan: Charlie Hughes (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Coventry 2, Birmingham 0

Coventry: Josh Eccles (3), Viktor Gyokeres (42).

Halftime: 2-0.

Bristol City 1, Burnley 2

Bristol City: Tommy Conway (60).

Burnley: Manuel Benson (33), Jay Rodriguez (62).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hull 1, Swansea 1

Hull: Ben Cabango (3).

Swansea: Luke Cundle (39).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One

Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0

Plymouth: Niall Ennis (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3

Cheltenham: Aidan Keena (37, 88), Alfie May (68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Sheffield Wednesday: Michael Smith (8, 48, 81).

Halftime: 0-1.

Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (50, 86), Omar Niasse (66).

Lincoln: Lasse Sorensen (30), Matty Virtue (48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4

Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (48, 61), Jonathan Leko (52), Warren O'Hora (69).

Barnsley: Herbie Kane (30), James Norwood (73), Max Watters (75, 86).

Halftime: 0-1.

Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3

Oxford United: Kyle Joseph (11), Tyler Goodhram (46), Cameron Brannagan (68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Derby: James Collins (71).

Portsmouth: Colby Bishop (24).

Halftime: 0-1.

Charlton 3, Port Vale 2

Charlton: Tyreece Campbell (14), Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (58), Miles Leaburn (77).

Port Vale: James John Plant (62), Matty Taylor (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Bolton: Promise Omochere (18), Kyle Dempsey (78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2

Accrington Stanley: Aaron Pressley (83).

Cambridge United: Harrison Dunk (42), George Thomas (65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Ipswich 6, Exeter 0

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (8, 32), Massimo Luongo (16), George Hirst (22), Nathan Broadhead (28), Wes Burns (47).

Halftime: 5-0.

England League Two

Northampton 1, Bradford 2

Northampton: Max Dyche (64).

Bradford: Andy Cook (30), Romoney Crichlow-Noble (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0

Stevenage: Jamie Reid (57), Luther Wildin (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1

Rochdale: Devante Rodney (8, 56), Ethan Brierley (25), Jimmy Keohane (50).

Sutton United: Donovan Wilson (38).

Halftime: 2-1.

Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2

Mansfield Town: Will Swan (67).

Harrogate Town: Alfie Kilgour (27), Matty Daly (39).

Halftime: 0-2.

Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3

Stockport County: Akil Wright (5), Callum Camps (10), Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (81).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Hartlepool: Jack Hamilton (42), Jamie Sterry (68), Connor Jennings (90).

Barrow: Gerard Garner (21).

Halftime: 1-1.

Doncaster 1, Colchester 0

Doncaster: Tommy Rowe (30).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crewe 2, Swindon 1

Crewe: Conor Thomas (82), Joel Tabiner (86).

Swindon: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (44).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Carlisle 2, Salford 3

Carlisle: Joe Garner (77), Kristian Dennis (85).

Salford: Callum Hendry (23), Luke Bolton (28, 88).

Halftime: 0-2.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1

AFC Wimbledon: Ali Al-Hamadi (68).

Tranmere: Samuel Taylor (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gillingham 1, Newport County 2

Gillingham: Tom Nichols (17).

Newport County: Cameron Norman (9), Omar Bogle (78).

Halftime: 1-1.

England National League

