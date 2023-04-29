Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3
Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew (15), Wilfried Zaha (20), Jeffrey Schlupp (30), Eberechi Eze (66).
West Ham: Tomas Soucek (9), Michail Antonio (36), Nayef Aguerd (73).
Halftime: 3-2.
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Brentford: Ivan Toney (82), Pelenda Da Silva (90).
Nottingham Forest: Danilo Oliveira (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton: Deniz Undav (6, 66), Pascal Gross (13, 26), Danny Welbeck (39, 48).
Halftime: 4-0.
England Championship
Stoke 0, QPR 1
QPR: Albert Adomah (48).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sunderland 2, Watford 2
Sunderland: Luke O'Nien (70), Patrick Roberts (90).
Watford: Christian Kabasele (17), Ryan Porteous (69).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sheffield United 4, Preston 1
Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodzic (36), John Fleck (72), Iliman Ndiaye (75), Oliver McBurnie (90).
Preston: Liam Delap (63).
Halftime: 1-0.
Reading 1, Wigan 1
Reading: Yakou Meite (90).
Wigan: Charlie Hughes (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Coventry 2, Birmingham 0
Coventry: Josh Eccles (3), Viktor Gyokeres (42).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bristol City 1, Burnley 2
Bristol City: Tommy Conway (60).
Burnley: Manuel Benson (33), Jay Rodriguez (62).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hull 1, Swansea 1
Hull: Ben Cabango (3).
Swansea: Luke Cundle (39).
Halftime: 1-1.
England League One
Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Plymouth: Niall Ennis (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3
Cheltenham: Aidan Keena (37, 88), Alfie May (68).
Halftime: 0-1.
Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Sheffield Wednesday: Michael Smith (8, 48, 81).
Halftime: 0-1.
Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2
Morecambe: Cole Stockton (50, 86), Omar Niasse (66).
Lincoln: Lasse Sorensen (30), Matty Virtue (48).
Halftime: 0-1.
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4
Milton Keynes Dons: Mo Eisa (48, 61), Jonathan Leko (52), Warren O'Hora (69).
Barnsley: Herbie Kane (30), James Norwood (73), Max Watters (75, 86).
Halftime: 0-1.
Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3
Oxford United: Kyle Joseph (11), Tyler Goodhram (46), Cameron Brannagan (68).
Halftime: 0-1.
Derby 1, Portsmouth 1
Derby: James Collins (71).
Portsmouth: Colby Bishop (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
Charlton 3, Port Vale 2
Charlton: Tyreece Campbell (14), Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (58), Miles Leaburn (77).
Port Vale: James John Plant (62), Matty Taylor (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton: Promise Omochere (18), Kyle Dempsey (78).
Halftime: 1-0.
Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2
Accrington Stanley: Aaron Pressley (83).
Cambridge United: Harrison Dunk (42), George Thomas (65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Ipswich 6, Exeter 0
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (8, 32), Massimo Luongo (16), George Hirst (22), Nathan Broadhead (28), Wes Burns (47).
Halftime: 5-0.
England League Two
Northampton 1, Bradford 2
Northampton: Max Dyche (64).
Bradford: Andy Cook (30), Romoney Crichlow-Noble (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0
Stevenage: Jamie Reid (57), Luther Wildin (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1
Rochdale: Devante Rodney (8, 56), Ethan Brierley (25), Jimmy Keohane (50).
Sutton United: Donovan Wilson (38).
Halftime: 2-1.
Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2
Mansfield Town: Will Swan (67).
Harrogate Town: Alfie Kilgour (27), Matty Daly (39).
Halftime: 0-2.
Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3
Stockport County: Akil Wright (5), Callum Camps (10), Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (81).
Halftime: 0-2.
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Hartlepool: Jack Hamilton (42), Jamie Sterry (68), Connor Jennings (90).
Barrow: Gerard Garner (21).
Halftime: 1-1.
Doncaster 1, Colchester 0
Doncaster: Tommy Rowe (30).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crewe 2, Swindon 1
Crewe: Conor Thomas (82), Joel Tabiner (86).
Swindon: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle 2, Salford 3
Carlisle: Joe Garner (77), Kristian Dennis (85).
Salford: Callum Hendry (23), Luke Bolton (28, 88).
Halftime: 0-2.
AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1
AFC Wimbledon: Ali Al-Hamadi (68).
Tranmere: Samuel Taylor (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Gillingham 1, Newport County 2
Gillingham: Tom Nichols (17).
Newport County: Cameron Norman (9), Omar Bogle (78).
Halftime: 1-1.
