Thursday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2
Everton: Michael Keane (54), Richarlison (75), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (85).
Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta (21), Jordan Ayew (36).
Halftime: 0-2.
Chelsea 1, Leicester 1
Chelsea: Marcos Alonso (34).
Leicester: James Maddison (6).
Halftime: 1-1.
Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1
Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia (48).
Burnley: Ashley Barnes (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
