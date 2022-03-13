Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Chelsea: Kai Havertz (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Wolverhampton: Conor Coady (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (14), Joe Gelhardt (90).
Norwich: Kenny McLean (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Southampton 1, Watford 2
Southampton: Mohamed Elyounoussi (45).
Watford: Cucho Hernandez (14, 34).
Halftime: 1-2.
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko (70), Pablo Fornals (82).
Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Arsenal: Thomas Partey (11), Alexandre Lacazette (59).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Luton Town: Cameron Jerome (37).
QPR: Andre Gray (55), Rob Dickie (83).
Halftime: 1-0.