Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Fulham 5, Leicester 3
Fulham: Willian (10, 70), Carlos Vinicius (18), Tom Cairney (44, 51).
Leicester: Harvey Barnes (59, 89), James Maddison (81).
Halftime: 3-0.
Brighton 1, Everton 5
Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister (79).
Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure (1, 29), Jason Steele (35), Dwight McNeil (76, 90).
Halftime: 0-3.
Nottingham Forest 4, Southampton 3
Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (18, 21), Morgan Gibbs-White (44), Danilo Oliveira (73).
Southampton: Carlos Alcaraz (25), Lyanco (51), James Ward Prowse (90).
Halftime: 3-1.
England Championship
Wigan 0, Rotherham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Watford 2, Stoke 0
Watford: Imran Louza (70), Keinan Davis (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
Swansea 3, West Brom 2
Swansea: Luke Cundle (26), Olivier Ntcham (66), Joel Piroe (90).
West Brom: Okay Yokuslu (13), Semi Ajayi (54).
Halftime: 1-1.
QPR 0, Bristol City 2
Bristol City: Mark Sykes (28), Sam Bell (55).
Halftime: 0-1.
Preston 0, Sunderland 3
Sunderland: Amad Diallo (54), Alex Pritchard (61), Jack Clarke (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Norwich 0, Blackpool 1
Blackpool: Morgan Rogers (15).
Halftime: 0-1.
Millwall 3, Blackburn 4
Millwall: Duncan Watmore (8, 37), Oliver Burke (39).
Blackburn: Adam Wharton (22), Joe Rankin-Costello (51), Ben Brereton (63, 86).
Halftime: 3-1.
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough: Cameron Archer (45).
Coventry: Gustavo Hamer (22).
Halftime: 1-1.
Luton Town 0, Hull 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Huddersfield 2, Reading 0
Huddersfield: Josh Koroma (49), Joseph Hungbo (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Burnley 3, Cardiff 0
Burnley: Josh Brownhill (27), Ashley Barnes (31), Scott Twine (57).
Halftime: 2-0.
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Birmingham: Dion Sanderson (79).
Sheffield United: Oliver McBurnie (53), James McAtee (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League Two
Walsall 2, Doncaster 1
Walsall: Conor Wilkinson (57), Isaac Hutchinson (74).
Doncaster: Bobby Faulkner (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Tranmere 0, Northampton 1
Northampton: Sam Hoskins (5).
Halftime: 0-1.
Swindon 2, Crawley Town 1
Swindon: Charlie Austin (41), Jake Cain (43).
Crawley Town: Dom Telford (62).
Halftime: 2-0.
Sutton United 1, Carlisle 1
Sutton United: Kylian Kouassi (17).
Carlisle: Joe Kizzi (85).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1
Stockport County: Callum Camps (39).
Hartlepool: Callum Cooke (62).
Halftime: 1-0.
Salford 0, Gillingham 1
Gillingham: Cheye Alexander (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Newport County 2, Crewe 2
Newport County: Omar Bogle (77, 90).
Crewe: Rio Adebisi (56), Lachlan Brook (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Harrogate Town 1, Rochdale 1
Harrogate Town: Toby Sims (74).
Rochdale: Jimmy Keohane (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Grimsby Town: Isaac Ogundere (7).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester 0, Mansfield Town 2
Mansfield Town: Riley-Jay Harbottle (45), James Gale (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1
Bradford: Brad Halliday (43).
Leyton Orient: Jordan Brian Brown (41).
Halftime: 1-1.
Barrow 0, Stevenage 1
Stevenage: Jake Reeves (25).
Halftime: 0-1.
