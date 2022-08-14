Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Chelsea: Kalidou Koulibaly (19), Reece James (77).
Tottenham: Pierre Hojbjerg (68), Harry Kane (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (14, 82).
Sheffield United: Sander Berge (3), Ryan Giles (68).
Halftime: 1-1.
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Blackburn: Ben Brereton (41), Sam Gallagher (47).
West Brom: Grady Diangana (59).
Halftime: 1-0.
