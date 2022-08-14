Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2

Chelsea: Kalidou Koulibaly (19), Reece James (77).

Tottenham: Pierre Hojbjerg (68), Harry Kane (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2

Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (14, 82).

Sheffield United: Sander Berge (3), Ryan Giles (68).

Halftime: 1-1.

Blackburn 2, West Brom 1

Blackburn: Ben Brereton (41), Sam Gallagher (47).

West Brom: Grady Diangana (59).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you